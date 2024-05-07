This Company Has the Most Profits Per Employee ZoranOrcik / Shutterstock.com

With corporate profits reaching record highs, some companies have been blamed for jacking up prices under the cover of inflation in what’s been termed “greedflation.” Though PepsiCo is regularly mentioned in connection to that practice, its profit per employee is among the lower ones in the S&P 500.

Net income per employee is considered a measure of productivity and efficiency, and companies aim to have high profits per employee. The benchmark is most useful when comparing companies within a certain industry as industries differ in their makeup and some are more labor intensive than others.

To find which companies have the highest profits per employee, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on S&P 500 companies from stock data site Stock Analysis and from Yahoo! Finance. Market capitalization data for the companies is as of the end of trading day on May 2.

We excluded companies without employee data, all REITs, and Pioneer Natural Resources, which became part of ExxonMobil as of May 3, for a remaining total of 471 companies. (Prior to May 3, Pioneer ranked third highest in profits per employees.) While we included trailing twelve month net income and revenue figures, the 50 companies are ranked by their profit per employee. (Rankings of other measures include all companies.)

Among the 50 companies on the list, profit per employee begins at $277,778 for asset management firm BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and goes up from there. The company with the highest profit per employee is oil & gas exploration and production company Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) at just over $3 million in profit per employee. The average for the S&P 500 companies with data is nearly $60,000. The average for the 50 companies on the list is $502,000.

Many of the companies with the highest net income per employee are energy companies, including seven of the top 10. The three other companies in the top 10 include tech companies VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as well as tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO). (Also see: These Are The Youngest Fortune 500 CEOs Today.)

The companies on the list are varied in terms of size. A few have less than 1,000 employees, including VeriSign and electronic trading platform MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX), and a few have over 100,000 employees, including tech behemoths Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Similarly, profits range from $258 million to just over $100 billion.

Source: Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com

50. BlackRock, Inc.



Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $277,778

$277,778 Employees: 19,800 (#272 most of 497 companies)

19,800 (#272 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $5.50 billion (#69 highest of 500 companies)

$5.50 billion (#69 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $17.86 billion (#189 highest of 500 companies)

$17.86 billion (#189 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $112.75 billion (#82 highest of 500 companies)

$112.75 billion (#82 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Asset Management

49. Johnson & Johnson

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $291,736

$291,736 Employees: 131,900 (#47 most of 497 companies)

131,900 (#47 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $38.48 billion (#7 highest of 500 companies)

$38.48 billion (#7 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $81.80 billion (#43 highest of 500 companies)

$81.80 billion (#43 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $361.27 billion (#18 highest of 500 companies)

$361.27 billion (#18 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Drug Manufacturers – General

48. MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Source: Zakharchuk / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $292,917

$292,917 Employees: 881 (#467 most of 497 companies)

881 (#467 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $258.06 million (#449 highest of 500 companies)

$258.06 million (#449 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $752.55 million (#498 highest of 500 companies)

$752.55 million (#498 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $7.88 billion (#490 highest of 500 companies)

$7.88 billion (#490 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Capital Markets

47. Blackstone Inc.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $293,559

$293,559 Employees: 4,735 (#438 most of 497 companies)

4,735 (#438 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $1.39 billion (#249 highest of 500 companies)

$1.39 billion (#249 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $8.02 billion (#335 highest of 500 companies)

$8.02 billion (#335 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $143.86 billion (#57 highest of 500 companies)

$143.86 billion (#57 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Asset Management

46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $293,680

$293,680 Employees: 13,450 (#335 most of 497 companies)

13,450 (#335 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $3.95 billion (#101 highest of 500 companies)

$3.95 billion (#101 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $13.12 billion (#246 highest of 500 companies)

$13.12 billion (#246 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $101.61 billion (#90 highest of 500 companies)

$101.61 billion (#90 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Biotechnology

45. Incyte Corporation

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $295,341

$295,341 Employees: 2,524 (#456 most of 497 companies)

2,524 (#456 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $745.44 million (#360 highest of 500 companies)

$745.44 million (#360 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $3.77 billion (#444 highest of 500 companies)

$3.77 billion (#444 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $11.92 billion (#451 highest of 500 companies)

$11.92 billion (#451 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Biotechnology

44. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Source: Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $299,920

$299,920 Employees: 12,570 (#345 most of 497 companies)

12,570 (#345 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $3.77 billion (#105 highest of 500 companies)

$3.77 billion (#105 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $28.92 billion (#121 highest of 500 companies)

$28.92 billion (#121 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $57.32 billion (#152 highest of 500 companies)

$57.32 billion (#152 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

43. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $315,000

$315,000 Employees: 18,000 (#283 most of 497 companies)

18,000 (#283 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $5.67 billion (#67 highest of 500 companies)

$5.67 billion (#67 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $27.12 billion (#126 highest of 500 companies)

$27.12 billion (#126 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $81.46 billion (#109 highest of 500 companies)

$81.46 billion (#109 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Drug Manufacturers – General

42. Lennar Corporation

Source: Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $330,511

$330,511 Employees: 12,284 (#350 most of 497 companies)

12,284 (#350 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $4.06 billion (#99 highest of 500 companies)

$4.06 billion (#99 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $35.06 billion (#105 highest of 500 companies)

$35.06 billion (#105 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $42.82 billion (#204 highest of 500 companies)

$42.82 billion (#204 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Residential Construction

41. Mastercard Incorporated

Source: TARIK KIZILKAYA / Getty Images

Profit per employee: $354,790

$354,790 Employees: 33,400 (#196 most of 497 companies)

33,400 (#196 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $11.85 billion (#23 highest of 500 companies)

$11.85 billion (#23 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $25.70 billion (#134 highest of 500 companies)

$25.70 billion (#134 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $408.34 billion (#16 highest of 500 companies)

$408.34 billion (#16 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Credit Services

40. Aflac Incorporated

Source: Jhelmsaflac via wikimedia commons

Profit per employee: $364,490

$364,490 Employees: 12,785 (#342 most of 497 companies)

12,785 (#342 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $4.66 billion (#80 highest of 500 companies)

$4.66 billion (#80 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $18.70 billion (#181 highest of 500 companies)

$18.70 billion (#181 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $48.49 billion (#178 highest of 500 companies)

$48.49 billion (#178 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Insurance – Life

39. D.R. Horton, Inc.

Source: drhorton.com

Profit per employee: $368,773

$368,773 Employees: 13,450 (#335 most of 497 companies)

13,450 (#335 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $4.96 billion (#74 highest of 500 companies)

$4.96 billion (#74 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $37.06 billion (#96 highest of 500 companies)

$37.06 billion (#96 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $47.90 billion (#182 highest of 500 companies)

$47.90 billion (#182 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Residential Construction

38. Gen Digital Inc.

Source: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $378,378

$378,378 Employees: 3,700 (#443 most of 497 companies)

3,700 (#443 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $1.40 billion (#248 highest of 500 companies)

$1.40 billion (#248 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $3.79 billion (#442 highest of 500 companies)

$3.79 billion (#442 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $12.53 billion (#439 highest of 500 companies)

$12.53 billion (#439 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Software – Infrastructure

37. Microsoft Corporation

Source: Mariakray / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $389,955

$389,955 Employees: 221,000 (#27 most of 497 companies)

221,000 (#27 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $86.18 billion (#3 highest of 500 companies)

$86.18 billion (#3 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $236.58 billion (#12 highest of 500 companies)

$236.58 billion (#12 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $2,956.87 billion (#1 highest of 500 companies)

$2,956.87 billion (#1 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Software – Infrastructure

36. Phillips 66

Source: StockPhotoAstur / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $414,286

$414,286 Employees: 14,000 (#325 most of 497 companies)

14,000 (#325 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $5.80 billion (#64 highest of 500 companies)

$5.80 billion (#64 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $151.24 billion (#22 highest of 500 companies)

$151.24 billion (#22 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $60.99 billion (#146 highest of 500 companies)

$60.99 billion (#146 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

35. PulteGroup, Inc.

Source: Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $427,766

$427,766 Employees: 6,382 (#419 most of 497 companies)

6,382 (#419 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $2.73 billion (#144 highest of 500 companies)

$2.73 billion (#144 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $16.44 billion (#200 highest of 500 companies)

$16.44 billion (#200 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $23.95 billion (#311 highest of 500 companies)

$23.95 billion (#311 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Residential Construction

34. Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $433,516

$433,516 Employees: 18,200 (#279 most of 497 companies)

18,200 (#279 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $7.89 billion (#45 highest of 500 companies)

$7.89 billion (#45 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $148.44 billion (#24 highest of 500 companies)

$148.44 billion (#24 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $65.92 billion (#138 highest of 500 companies)

$65.92 billion (#138 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

33. Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Source: Courtesy of Cincinnati Financial

Profit per employee: $436,786

$436,786 Employees: 5,426 (#433 most of 497 companies)

5,426 (#433 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $2.37 billion (#168 highest of 500 companies)

$2.37 billion (#168 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $10.71 billion (#285 highest of 500 companies)

$10.71 billion (#285 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $18.19 billion (#370 highest of 500 companies)

$18.19 billion (#370 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Insurance – Property & Casualty

32. Alphabet Inc.

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Profit per employee: $451,557

$451,557 Employees: 182,502 (#34 most of 497 companies)

182,502 (#34 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $82.41 billion (#4 highest of 500 companies)

$82.41 billion (#4 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $318.15 billion (#8 highest of 500 companies)

$318.15 billion (#8 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $2,071.28 billion (#4 highest of 500 companies)

$2,071.28 billion (#4 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Internet Content & Information

31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Source: dizain / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $459,927

$459,927 Employees: 1,647 (#463 most of 497 companies)

1,647 (#463 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $757.50 million (#357 highest of 500 companies)

$757.50 million (#357 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $3.77 billion (#444 highest of 500 companies)

$3.77 billion (#444 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $18.38 billion (#366 highest of 500 companies)

$18.38 billion (#366 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Financial Data & Stock Exchanges

30. Chevron Corporation

Source: jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $468,640

$468,640 Employees: 45,600 (#159 most of 497 companies)

45,600 (#159 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $21.37 billion (#13 highest of 500 companies)

$21.37 billion (#13 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $200.95 billion (#14 highest of 500 companies)

$200.95 billion (#14 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $296.22 billion (#23 highest of 500 companies)

$296.22 billion (#23 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Integrated

29. ONEOK, Inc.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $471,204

$471,204 Employees: 4,775 (#437 most of 497 companies)

4,775 (#437 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $2.25 billion (#177 highest of 500 companies)

$2.25 billion (#177 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $17.94 billion (#187 highest of 500 companies)

$17.94 billion (#187 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $44.87 billion (#195 highest of 500 companies)

$44.87 billion (#195 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Midstream

28. Netflix, Inc.

Source: hocus-focus / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $495,385

$495,385 Employees: 13,000 (#341 most of 497 companies)

13,000 (#341 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $6.44 billion (#57 highest of 500 companies)

$6.44 billion (#57 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $34.93 billion (#106 highest of 500 companies)

$34.93 billion (#106 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $243.56 billion (#28 highest of 500 companies)

$243.56 billion (#28 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Entertainment

27. Arista Networks, Inc.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $519,513

$519,513 Employees: 4,023 (#442 most of 497 companies)

4,023 (#442 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $2.09 billion (#189 highest of 500 companies)

$2.09 billion (#189 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $5.86 billion (#388 highest of 500 companies)

$5.86 billion (#388 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $82.12 billion (#107 highest of 500 companies)

$82.12 billion (#107 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Computer Hardware

26. Exxon Mobil Corporation

Source: zodebala / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $533,333

$533,333 Employees: 61,500 (#115 most of 497 companies)

61,500 (#115 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $32.80 billion (#9 highest of 500 companies)

$32.80 billion (#9 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $341.10 billion (#7 highest of 500 companies)

$341.10 billion (#7 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $458.34 billion (#14 highest of 500 companies)

$458.34 billion (#14 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Integrated

25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $566,667

$566,667 Employees: 2,700 (#454 most of 497 companies)

2,700 (#454 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $1.53 billion (#236 highest of 500 companies)

$1.53 billion (#236 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $6.63 billion (#368 highest of 500 companies)

$6.63 billion (#368 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $13.87 billion (#423 highest of 500 companies)

$13.87 billion (#423 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Agricultural Inputs

24. The Williams Companies, Inc.

Source: Alexandr Nagornyh / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $567,756

$567,756 Employees: 5,601 (#427 most of 497 companies)

5,601 (#427 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $3.18 billion (#120 highest of 500 companies)

$3.18 billion (#120 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $10.91 billion (#283 highest of 500 companies)

$10.91 billion (#283 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $46.96 billion (#185 highest of 500 companies)

$46.96 billion (#185 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Midstream

23. Broadcom Inc.

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $581,500

$581,500 Employees: 20,000 (#263 most of 497 companies)

20,000 (#263 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $11.63 billion (#24 highest of 500 companies)

$11.63 billion (#24 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $38.87 billion (#93 highest of 500 companies)

$38.87 billion (#93 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $573.98 billion (#10 highest of 500 companies)

$573.98 billion (#10 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Semiconductors

22. Apple Inc

Profit per employee: $626,770

$626,770 Employees: 161,000 (#40 most of 497 companies)

161,000 (#40 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $100.91 billion (#1 highest of 500 companies)

$100.91 billion (#1 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $385.71 billion (#4 highest of 500 companies)

$385.71 billion (#4 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $2,671.91 billion (#2 highest of 500 companies)

$2,671.91 billion (#2 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Consumer Electronics

21. Visa Inc.

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Profit per employee: $638,542

$638,542 Employees: 28,800 (#213 most of 497 companies)

28,800 (#213 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $18.39 billion (#14 highest of 500 companies)

$18.39 billion (#14 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $34.14 billion (#109 highest of 500 companies)

$34.14 billion (#109 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $535.49 billion (#12 highest of 500 companies)

$535.49 billion (#12 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Credit Services

20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $670,370

$670,370 Employees: 5,400 (#434 most of 497 companies)

5,400 (#434 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $3.62 billion (#107 highest of 500 companies)

$3.62 billion (#107 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $9.87 billion (#299 highest of 500 companies)

$9.87 billion (#299 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $103.36 billion (#88 highest of 500 companies)

$103.36 billion (#88 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Biotechnology

19. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Source: Derick Hudson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $679,769

$679,769 Employees: 67,317 (#103 most of 497 companies)

67,317 (#103 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $45.76 billion (#6 highest of 500 companies)

$45.76 billion (#6 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $142.71 billion (#26 highest of 500 companies)

$142.71 billion (#26 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $1,120.34 billion (#6 highest of 500 companies)

$1,120.34 billion (#6 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Internet Content & Information

18. Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Source: Pickadook / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $687,500

$687,500 Employees: 6,400 (#417 most of 497 companies)

6,400 (#417 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $4.40 billion (#87 highest of 500 companies)

$4.40 billion (#87 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $13.63 billion (#242 highest of 500 companies)

$13.63 billion (#242 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $35.70 billion (#244 highest of 500 companies)

$35.70 billion (#244 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Insurance – Diversified

17. Airbnb, Inc.

Source: airbnb.com

Profit per employee: $693,499

$693,499 Employees: 6,907 (#411 most of 497 companies)

6,907 (#411 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $4.79 billion (#78 highest of 500 companies)

$4.79 billion (#78 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $9.92 billion (#296 highest of 500 companies)

$9.92 billion (#296 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $102.04 billion (#89 highest of 500 companies)

$102.04 billion (#89 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Travel Services

16. EQT Corporation

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $703,939

$703,939 Employees: 881 (#467 most of 497 companies)

881 (#467 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $620.17 million (#392 highest of 500 companies)

$620.17 million (#392 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $5.66 billion (#390 highest of 500 companies)

$5.66 billion (#390 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $17.43 billion (#385 highest of 500 companies)

$17.43 billion (#385 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

15. Valero Energy Corporation

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $707,509

$707,509 Employees: 9,908 (#376 most of 497 companies)

9,908 (#376 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $7.01 billion (#52 highest of 500 companies)

$7.01 billion (#52 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $140.09 billion (#27 highest of 500 companies)

$140.09 billion (#27 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $51.45 billion (#166 highest of 500 companies)

$51.45 billion (#166 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

14. Hess Corporation

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $785,877

$785,877 Employees: 1,756 (#461 most of 497 companies)

1,756 (#461 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $1.38 billion (#251 highest of 500 companies)

$1.38 billion (#251 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $10.65 billion (#286 highest of 500 companies)

$10.65 billion (#286 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $48.85 billion (#176 highest of 500 companies)

$48.85 billion (#176 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

13. NextEra Energy, Inc.

Source: Courtesy of NextEra Energy

Profit per employee: $788,421

$788,421 Employees: 9,500 (#383 most of 497 companies)

9,500 (#383 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $7.49 billion (#48 highest of 500 companies)

$7.49 billion (#48 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $27.13 billion (#125 highest of 500 companies)

$27.13 billion (#125 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $141.45 billion (#61 highest of 500 companies)

$141.45 billion (#61 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Utilities – Regulated Electric

12. Everest Group, Ltd.

Source: 24/7 Wall Street

Profit per employee: $886,076

$886,076 Employees: 2,844 (#453 most of 497 companies)

2,844 (#453 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $2.52 billion (#158 highest of 500 companies)

$2.52 billion (#158 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $14.59 billion (#227 highest of 500 companies)

$14.59 billion (#227 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $16.14 billion (#396 highest of 500 companies)

$16.14 billion (#396 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Insurance – Reinsurance

11. CME Group Inc.

Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $886,396

$886,396 Employees: 3,565 (#445 most of 497 companies)

3,565 (#445 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $3.16 billion (#122 highest of 500 companies)

$3.16 billion (#122 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $5.63 billion (#392 highest of 500 companies)

$5.63 billion (#392 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $74.70 billion (#119 highest of 500 companies)

$74.70 billion (#119 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Financial Data & Stock Exchanges

10. VeriSign, Inc.

Source: brightstars / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $917,401

$917,401 Employees: 908 (#465 most of 497 companies)

908 (#465 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $833.00 million (#340 highest of 500 companies)

$833.00 million (#340 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $1.51 billion (#494 highest of 500 companies)

$1.51 billion (#494 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $16.77 billion (#392 highest of 500 companies)

$16.77 billion (#392 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Software – Infrastructure

9. Marathon Oil Corporation

Source: marathon.com

Profit per employee: $922,070

$922,070 Employees: 1,681 (#462 most of 497 companies)

1,681 (#462 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $1.55 billion (#233 highest of 500 companies)

$1.55 billion (#233 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $6.70 billion (#362 highest of 500 companies)

$6.70 billion (#362 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $15.06 billion (#410 highest of 500 companies)

$15.06 billion (#410 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

8. NVIDIA Corporation

Source: BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Profit per employee: $1,005,405

$1,005,405 Employees: 29,600 (#209 most of 497 companies)

29,600 (#209 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $29.76 billion (#10 highest of 500 companies)

$29.76 billion (#10 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $60.92 billion (#57 highest of 500 companies)

$60.92 billion (#57 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $2,145.43 billion (#3 highest of 500 companies)

$2,145.43 billion (#3 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Semiconductors

7. Conoco Phillips

Profit per employee: $1,107,071

$1,107,071 Employees: 9,900 (#377 most of 497 companies)

9,900 (#377 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $10.96 billion (#28 highest of 500 companies)

$10.96 billion (#28 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $58.57 billion (#61 highest of 500 companies)

$58.57 billion (#61 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $143.17 billion (#58 highest of 500 companies)

$143.17 billion (#58 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

6. APA Corporation

Source: Red ivory / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $1,259,357

$1,259,357 Employees: 2,271 (#458 most of 497 companies)

2,271 (#458 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $2.86 billion (#134 highest of 500 companies)

$2.86 billion (#134 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $8.19 billion (#330 highest of 500 companies)

$8.19 billion (#330 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $10.82 billion (#461 highest of 500 companies)

$10.82 billion (#461 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

5. Altria Group, Inc.

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Profit per employee: $1,323,438

$1,323,438 Employees: 6,400 (#417 most of 497 companies)

6,400 (#417 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $8.47 billion (#39 highest of 500 companies)

$8.47 billion (#39 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $24.34 billion (#140 highest of 500 companies)

$24.34 billion (#140 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $75.54 billion (#117 highest of 500 companies)

$75.54 billion (#117 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Tobacco

4. Coterra Energy Inc.

Source: Vladimir Endovitskiy / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $1,823,266

$1,823,266 Employees: 894 (#466 most of 497 companies)

894 (#466 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $1.63 billion (#224 highest of 500 companies)

$1.63 billion (#224 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $5.91 billion (#384 highest of 500 companies)

$5.91 billion (#384 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $20.41 billion (#344 highest of 500 companies)

$20.41 billion (#344 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

3. Devon Energy Corporation

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $1,973,684

$1,973,684 Employees: 1,900 (#460 most of 497 companies)

1,900 (#460 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $3.75 billion (#106 highest of 500 companies)

$3.75 billion (#106 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $15.26 billion (#215 highest of 500 companies)

$15.26 billion (#215 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $31.85 billion (#265 highest of 500 companies)

$31.85 billion (#265 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

2. EOG Resources, Inc.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Profit per employee: $2,488,525

$2,488,525 Employees: 3,050 (#450 most of 497 companies)

3,050 (#450 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $7.59 billion (#47 highest of 500 companies)

$7.59 billion (#47 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $24.19 billion (#141 highest of 500 companies)

$24.19 billion (#141 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $76.44 billion (#115 highest of 500 companies)

$76.44 billion (#115 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

1. Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Source: maxim ibragimov / Shutterstock.com

Profit per employee: $3,042,636

$3,042,636 Employees: 1,032 (#464 most of 497 companies)

1,032 (#464 most of 497 companies) Profit (TTM): $3.14 billion (#123 highest of 500 companies)

$3.14 billion (#123 highest of 500 companies) Revenue (TTM): $8.41 billion (#324 highest of 500 companies)

$8.41 billion (#324 highest of 500 companies) Market capitalization (May 2): $35.25 billion (#247 highest of 500 companies)

$35.25 billion (#247 highest of 500 companies) Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

For investors, net income per employee is an interesting measure. For one, it can show how a company compares to others in its industry, with higher profits per employee denoting better productivity, efficiency, and how a company is able to turn talent into value. Higher profits per employee can also allow for growth and investment in the business, including, importantly, investment in the company’s own employees by way of raises and benefits.