The 13 Largest Attack Helicopter Fleets in NATO

Attack helicopters play a significant role in NATO’s military capabilities across various combat scenarios. They are designed primarily with offense in mind whether it comes to engaging ground troops, tanks or whatever is thrown at them. Attack helicopters have proven indispensable for NATO, and as a result, have made their way into militaries across the alliance. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at attack helicopters within the NATO Alliance. To determine the NATO countries with the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most military helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded Luxembourg and Iceland from this list because neither has military helicopters.
During ground operations, attack helicopters can deliver immediate firepower to support infantry and armored units in the form of machine guns and rocket pods. However when it comes to dealing with armored units, these helicopters are equipped with advanced anti-tank guided missiles that are capable of destroying tanks and other armored units from a distance.
Outside of these offensive capabilities, attack helicopters help NATO’s reconnaissance and surveillance efforts. They are equipped with sophisticated sensors and targeting systems that provide intelligence and situational awareness.
Although NATO is not currently engaged in any conflict, it pays to be prepared. Peace through strength has always been a Western ideal that is crystalized by NATO’s impressive fleets of attack helicopters. (These were the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)
Here is a look at the NATO members with the most attack helicopters:
Why Are We Covering This?
Attack helicopters are essential to NATO because of their multifunctional roles and operational capacity. Ultimately, their integration within the alliance forces allows for a more flexible and successful fighting force as a whole.
13. Czechia
- Total attack helicopters: 3
- Total helicopters: 33
- Total military aircraft: 88
- Total fighter aircraft: 12
- Total attack aircraft: 16
- Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
12. Bulgaria
- Total attack helicopters: 4
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total fighter aircraft: 11
- Total attack aircraft: 5
- Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
11. Hungary
- Total attack helicopters: 8
- Total helicopters: 38
- Total military aircraft: 62
- Total fighter aircraft: 12
- Total attack aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145
10. Spain
- Total attack helicopters: 17
- Total helicopters: 121
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Total fighter aircraft: 139
- Total attack aircraft: 12
- Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
9. Netherlands
- Total attack helicopters: 21
- Total helicopters: 66
- Total military aircraft: 143
- Total fighter aircraft: 26
- Total attack aircraft: 26
- Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145
8. Greece
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total helicopters: 289
- Total military aircraft: 632
- Total fighter aircraft: 194
- Total attack aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
7. Poland
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total helicopters: 215
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Total fighter aircraft: 59
- Total attack aircraft: 34
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
6. United Kingdom
- Total attack helicopters: 52
- Total helicopters: 276
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Total fighter aircraft: 120
- Total attack aircraft: 29
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
5. Germany
- Total attack helicopters: 55
- Total helicopters: 318
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Total fighter aircraft: 133
- Total attack aircraft: 76
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
4. Italy
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total helicopters: 402
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Total fighter aircraft: 90
- Total attack aircraft: 67
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
3. France
- Total attack helicopters: 69
- Total helicopters: 447
- Total military aircraft: 972
- Total fighter aircraft: 224
- Total attack aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
2. Turkey
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total helicopters: 502
- Total military aircraft: 1,069
- Total fighter aircraft: 205
- Total attack aircraft: 0
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
1. United States
- Total attack helicopters: 1,000
- Total helicopters: 5,737
- Total military aircraft: 13,209
- Total fighter aircraft: 1,854
- Total attack aircraft: 896
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
