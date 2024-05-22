The 13 Largest Attack Helicopter Fleets in NATO 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Attack helicopters play a significant role in NATO’s military capabilities across various combat scenarios. They are designed primarily with offense in mind whether it comes to engaging ground troops, tanks or whatever is thrown at them. Attack helicopters have proven indispensable for NATO, and as a result, have made their way into militaries across the alliance. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at attack helicopters within the NATO Alliance. To determine the NATO countries with the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most military helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded Luxembourg and Iceland from this list because neither has military helicopters.

During ground operations, attack helicopters can deliver immediate firepower to support infantry and armored units in the form of machine guns and rocket pods. However when it comes to dealing with armored units, these helicopters are equipped with advanced anti-tank guided missiles that are capable of destroying tanks and other armored units from a distance.

Outside of these offensive capabilities, attack helicopters help NATO’s reconnaissance and surveillance efforts. They are equipped with sophisticated sensors and targeting systems that provide intelligence and situational awareness.

Although NATO is not currently engaged in any conflict, it pays to be prepared. Peace through strength has always been a Western ideal that is crystalized by NATO’s impressive fleets of attack helicopters. (These were the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)

Here is a look at the NATO members with the most attack helicopters:

Why Are We Covering This?

Attack helicopters are essential to NATO because of their multifunctional roles and operational capacity. Ultimately, their integration within the alliance forces allows for a more flexible and successful fighting force as a whole.

13. Czechia

Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Total fighter aircraft: 12

12 Total attack aircraft: 16

16 Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

12. Bulgaria

Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total fighter aircraft: 11

11 Total attack aircraft: 5

5 Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

11. Hungary

Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total military aircraft: 62

62 Total fighter aircraft: 12

12 Total attack aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

10. Spain

Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total fighter aircraft: 139

139 Total attack aircraft: 12

12 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

9. Netherlands

Total attack helicopters: 21

21 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total fighter aircraft: 26

26 Total attack aircraft: 26

26 Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

8. Greece

Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total helicopters: 289

289 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Total fighter aircraft: 194

194 Total attack aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

7. Poland

Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total fighter aircraft: 59

59 Total attack aircraft: 34

34 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

6. United Kingdom

Total attack helicopters: 52

52 Total helicopters: 276

276 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Total fighter aircraft: 120

120 Total attack aircraft: 29

29 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

5. Germany

Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total fighter aircraft: 133

133 Total attack aircraft: 76

76 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

4. Italy

Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total helicopters: 402

402 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Total fighter aircraft: 90

90 Total attack aircraft: 67

67 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

3. France

Total attack helicopters: 69

69 Total helicopters: 447

447 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Total fighter aircraft: 224

224 Total attack aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

2. Turkey

Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total fighter aircraft: 205

205 Total attack aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

1. United States

Total attack helicopters: 1,000

1,000 Total helicopters: 5,737

5,737 Total military aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Total fighter aircraft: 1,854

1,854 Total attack aircraft: 896

896 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

