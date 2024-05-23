The Strongest Militaries in Europe

Military

Europe was marked by some of the most vicious fighting of World War II, and this would shape the military powers and the continent for decades to come. Even past WWII, Europe has a long tradition of military excellence and many of the countries therein draw on this history for their modern military tradition. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the military powers in Europe. To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Europe, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Despite its smaller size, the United Kingdom is one of the most powerful militaries on the continent. With nuclear capabilities and powerful aircraft carriers, this island nation boasts one of larger and the more advanced fighting forces in the region.

These military strengths are not just about numbers and technology, but also they consider military alliances like NATO. Not all European nations fall under this alliance, however, most that do find themselves with a stronger military backing.

One country that has no military but is still technically part of Europe is Iceland. This frozen nation never established a standing army after it received its independence. Instead, Iceland relies on the collective defense guarantee of NATO should any need arise. (These are the countries with the most military expenditures.)

Here is a look at the European countries with the strongest militaries:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Michele Ursi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The military might of most European countries comes from their historical involvement in World War II. This would ultimately shape how Europe looks today and much of the geopolitical relationships within the region. Each of these nations has its own strengths and weaknesses, most of these arising from geography, national industry, and military alliances.

38. Moldova

Military vehicles Chisinau Moldova by amanderson2
Military vehicles Chisinau Moldova (PDM 1.0) by amanderson2
  • Military strength score: 4.2311
  • Active military personnel: 8,500
  • Total military aircraft: 3
  • Total military vehicles: 450
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

37. Iceland

Source: patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 3.5038
  • Active military personnel: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 175
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

36. Kosovo

Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia (BY 2.0) by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
  • Military strength score: 3.4115
  • Active military personnel: 10,000
  • Total military aircraft: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 922
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

35. Montenegro

Military Montenegro 7 by CRNAGORAMNE
Military Montenegro 7 (BY-SA 4.0) by CRNAGORAMNE
  • Military strength score: 2.9109
  • Active military personnel: 2,350
  • Total military aircraft: 11
  • Total military vehicles: 662
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 13

34. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 2.3996
  • Active military personnel: 12,770
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total military vehicles: 450
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

33. North Macedonia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military strength score: 2.1717
  • Active military personnel: 9,000
  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 2,156
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

32. Luxembourg

Betzdorf, SES by GilPe
Betzdorf, SES (CC BY-SA 4.0) by GilPe
  • Military strength score: 2.1458
  • Active military personnel: 1,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1
  • Total military vehicles: 180
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

31. Latvia

Source: Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 1.9911
  • Active military personnel: 17,250
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 1,544
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 18

30. Ireland

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military strength score: 1.8779
  • Active military personnel: 7,765
  • Total military aircraft: 25
  • Total military vehicles: 1,064
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 6

29. Slovenia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military strength score: 1.8286
  • Active military personnel: 7,300
  • Total military aircraft: 38
  • Total military vehicles: 1,502
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 2

28. Albania

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military strength score: 1.8188
  • Active military personnel: 6,600
  • Total military aircraft: 19
  • Total military vehicles: 976
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 19

27. Lithuania

Airmen, aircraft to support NA... by DVIDSHUB
Airmen, aircraft to support NA... (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Military strength score: 1.7395
  • Active military personnel: 23,000
  • Total military aircraft: 9
  • Total military vehicles: 1,356
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 11

26. Estonia

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 1.7237
  • Active military personnel: 7,700
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 1,409
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 10

25. Austria

Source: Stefan Rotter / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 1.2351
  • Active military personnel: 16,000
  • Total military aircraft: 104
  • Total military vehicles: 848
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

24. Belgium

Source: 2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 1.2064
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Total military aircraft: 110
  • Total military vehicles: 4,606
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 9

23. Slovakia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military strength score: 1.1891
  • Active military personnel: 19,500
  • Total military aircraft: 37
  • Total military vehicles: 2,048
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

22. Croatia

Croatia's best loved politicia... by young shanahan
Croatia's best loved politicia... (CC BY 2.0) by young shanahan
  • Military strength score: 1.1333
  • Active military personnel: 14,325
  • Total military aircraft: 81
  • Total military vehicles: 3,076
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 32

21. Belarus

Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Military strength score: 1.0901
  • Active military personnel: 63,000
  • Total military aircraft: 183
  • Total military vehicles: 6,700
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

20. Bulgaria

160724-Z-NT152-004 by Oregon National Guard
160724-Z-NT152-004 (CC BY 2.0) by Oregon National Guard
  • Military strength score: 1.0132
  • Active military personnel: 37,000
  • Total military aircraft: 65
  • Total military vehicles: 7,420
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 40

19. Serbia

Source: Srđan Popović / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military strength score: 0.9038
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Total military aircraft: 112
  • Total military vehicles: 3,954
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

18. Hungary

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.8478
  • Active military personnel: 41,600
  • Total military aircraft: 62
  • Total military vehicles: 7,797
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

17. Finland

Hornet On The Wing by sagesolar
Hornet On The Wing (CC BY 2.0) by sagesolar
  • Military strength score: 0.7967
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Total military aircraft: 164
  • Total military vehicles: 11,716
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 246

16. Denmark

Source: Wikipedia
  • Military strength score: 0.7743
  • Active military personnel: 20,000
  • Total military aircraft: 119
  • Total military vehicles: 4,056
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 91

15. Romania

Romanian Defence Forces Join In Combative Training On Black Sea
Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 0.7712
  • Active military personnel: 81,300
  • Total military aircraft: 131
  • Total military vehicles: 9,990
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 20

14. Czechia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military strength score: 0.7706
  • Active military personnel: 28,000
  • Total military aircraft: 88
  • Total military vehicles: 6,757
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

13. Switzerland

Source: hxyume / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.6097
  • Active military personnel: 101,584
  • Total military aircraft: 147
  • Total military vehicles: 4,304
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

12. Norway

Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... by Alan Wilson
Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Military strength score: 0.5664
  • Active military personnel: 23,250
  • Total military aircraft: 102
  • Total military vehicles: 7,048
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 25

11. Netherlands

NHIndustries NH90-NFH u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098N-227... by Alan Wilson
NHIndustries NH90-NFH u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098N-227... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Military strength score: 0.5644
  • Active military personnel: 41,380
  • Total military aircraft: 143
  • Total military vehicles: 3,176
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 112

10. Portugal

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 0.5609
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Total military aircraft: 117
  • Total military vehicles: 11,173
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 113

9. Greece

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.4349
  • Active military personnel: 142,700
  • Total military aircraft: 632
  • Total military vehicles: 57,030
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 187

8. Sweden

Source: johan_h / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 0.4009
  • Active military personnel: 24,400
  • Total military aircraft: 212
  • Total military vehicles: 7,958
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 353

7. Poland

Source: Kamila Kozioå‚ (Koziolkamila) / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 0.2917
  • Active military personnel: 202,100
  • Total military aircraft: 468
  • Total military vehicles: 13,956
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 45

6. Spain

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Military strength score: 0.2882
  • Active military personnel: 133,282
  • Total military aircraft: 513
  • Total military vehicles: 15,046
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 168

5. Germany

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.2847
  • Active military personnel: 181,600
  • Total military aircraft: 618
  • Total military vehicles: 79,317
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 64

4. Ukraine

President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Turkey
Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 0.2598
  • Active military personnel: 900,000
  • Total military aircraft: 321
  • Total military vehicles: 22,110
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 104

3. France

Dassault Rafale C by Dave_S.
Dassault Rafale C (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Military strength score: 0.1878
  • Active military personnel: 200,000
  • Total military aircraft: 972
  • Total military vehicles: 85,023
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 128

2. Italy

Displaying the tricolor by sagesolar
Displaying the tricolor (CC BY 2.0) by sagesolar
  • Military strength score: 0.1863
  • Active military personnel: 165,500
  • Total military aircraft: 800
  • Total military vehicles: 61,892
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 309

1. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. (Shutterstock.com) by Andrew Angelov
  • Military strength score: 0.1443
  • Active military personnel: 184,860
  • Total military aircraft: 664
  • Total military vehicles: 27,203
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 117

