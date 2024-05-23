The Strongest Militaries in Europe

Europe was marked by some of the most vicious fighting of World War II, and this would shape the military powers and the continent for decades to come. Even past WWII, Europe has a long tradition of military excellence and many of the countries therein draw on this history for their modern military tradition. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the military powers in Europe. To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Europe, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.
Despite its smaller size, the United Kingdom is one of the most powerful militaries on the continent. With nuclear capabilities and powerful aircraft carriers, this island nation boasts one of larger and the more advanced fighting forces in the region.
These military strengths are not just about numbers and technology, but also they consider military alliances like NATO. Not all European nations fall under this alliance, however, most that do find themselves with a stronger military backing.
One country that has no military but is still technically part of Europe is Iceland. This frozen nation never established a standing army after it received its independence. Instead, Iceland relies on the collective defense guarantee of NATO should any need arise. (These are the countries with the most military expenditures.)
Here is a look at the European countries with the strongest militaries:
Why Are We Covering This?
The military might of most European countries comes from their historical involvement in World War II. This would ultimately shape how Europe looks today and much of the geopolitical relationships within the region. Each of these nations has its own strengths and weaknesses, most of these arising from geography, national industry, and military alliances.
38. Moldova
- Military strength score: 4.2311
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Total military aircraft: 3
- Total military vehicles: 450
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
37. Iceland
- Military strength score: 3.5038
- Active military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total military vehicles: 175
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
36. Kosovo
- Military strength score: 3.4115
- Active military personnel: 10,000
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total military vehicles: 922
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
35. Montenegro
- Military strength score: 2.9109
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total military vehicles: 662
- Total navy ships and submarines: 13
34. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Military strength score: 2.3996
- Active military personnel: 12,770
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total military vehicles: 450
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
33. North Macedonia
- Military strength score: 2.1717
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total military vehicles: 2,156
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
32. Luxembourg
- Military strength score: 2.1458
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Total military aircraft: 1
- Total military vehicles: 180
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
31. Latvia
- Military strength score: 1.9911
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total military vehicles: 1,544
- Total navy ships and submarines: 18
30. Ireland
- Military strength score: 1.8779
- Active military personnel: 7,765
- Total military aircraft: 25
- Total military vehicles: 1,064
- Total navy ships and submarines: 6
29. Slovenia
- Military strength score: 1.8286
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Total military aircraft: 38
- Total military vehicles: 1,502
- Total navy ships and submarines: 2
28. Albania
- Military strength score: 1.8188
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total military vehicles: 976
- Total navy ships and submarines: 19
27. Lithuania
- Military strength score: 1.7395
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total military vehicles: 1,356
- Total navy ships and submarines: 11
26. Estonia
- Military strength score: 1.7237
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total military vehicles: 1,409
- Total navy ships and submarines: 10
25. Austria
- Military strength score: 1.2351
- Active military personnel: 16,000
- Total military aircraft: 104
- Total military vehicles: 848
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
24. Belgium
- Military strength score: 1.2064
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Total military aircraft: 110
- Total military vehicles: 4,606
- Total navy ships and submarines: 9
23. Slovakia
- Military strength score: 1.1891
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Total military aircraft: 37
- Total military vehicles: 2,048
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
22. Croatia
- Military strength score: 1.1333
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Total military aircraft: 81
- Total military vehicles: 3,076
- Total navy ships and submarines: 32
21. Belarus
- Military strength score: 1.0901
- Active military personnel: 63,000
- Total military aircraft: 183
- Total military vehicles: 6,700
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
20. Bulgaria
- Military strength score: 1.0132
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total military vehicles: 7,420
- Total navy ships and submarines: 40
19. Serbia
- Military strength score: 0.9038
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Total military aircraft: 112
- Total military vehicles: 3,954
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
18. Hungary
- Military strength score: 0.8478
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Total military aircraft: 62
- Total military vehicles: 7,797
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
17. Finland
- Military strength score: 0.7967
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Total military aircraft: 164
- Total military vehicles: 11,716
- Total navy ships and submarines: 246
16. Denmark
- Military strength score: 0.7743
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Total military aircraft: 119
- Total military vehicles: 4,056
- Total navy ships and submarines: 91
15. Romania
- Military strength score: 0.7712
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Total military aircraft: 131
- Total military vehicles: 9,990
- Total navy ships and submarines: 20
14. Czechia
- Military strength score: 0.7706
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Total military aircraft: 88
- Total military vehicles: 6,757
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
13. Switzerland
- Military strength score: 0.6097
- Active military personnel: 101,584
- Total military aircraft: 147
- Total military vehicles: 4,304
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
12. Norway
- Military strength score: 0.5664
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Total military aircraft: 102
- Total military vehicles: 7,048
- Total navy ships and submarines: 25
11. Netherlands
- Military strength score: 0.5644
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Total military aircraft: 143
- Total military vehicles: 3,176
- Total navy ships and submarines: 112
10. Portugal
- Military strength score: 0.5609
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Total military aircraft: 117
- Total military vehicles: 11,173
- Total navy ships and submarines: 113
9. Greece
- Military strength score: 0.4349
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Total military aircraft: 632
- Total military vehicles: 57,030
- Total navy ships and submarines: 187
8. Sweden
- Military strength score: 0.4009
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Total military aircraft: 212
- Total military vehicles: 7,958
- Total navy ships and submarines: 353
7. Poland
- Military strength score: 0.2917
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Total military vehicles: 13,956
- Total navy ships and submarines: 45
6. Spain
- Military strength score: 0.2882
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Total military vehicles: 15,046
- Total navy ships and submarines: 168
5. Germany
- Military strength score: 0.2847
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Total military vehicles: 79,317
- Total navy ships and submarines: 64
4. Ukraine
- Military strength score: 0.2598
- Active military personnel: 900,000
- Total military aircraft: 321
- Total military vehicles: 22,110
- Total navy ships and submarines: 104
3. France
- Military strength score: 0.1878
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Total military aircraft: 972
- Total military vehicles: 85,023
- Total navy ships and submarines: 128
2. Italy
- Military strength score: 0.1863
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Total military vehicles: 61,892
- Total navy ships and submarines: 309
1. United Kingdom
- Military strength score: 0.1443
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Total military vehicles: 27,203
- Total navy ships and submarines: 117
