The Strongest Militaries in Europe

Europe was marked by some of the most vicious fighting of World War II, and this would shape the military powers and the continent for decades to come. Even past WWII, Europe has a long tradition of military excellence and many of the countries therein draw on this history for their modern military tradition. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the military powers in Europe. To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Europe, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Despite its smaller size, the United Kingdom is one of the most powerful militaries on the continent. With nuclear capabilities and powerful aircraft carriers, this island nation boasts one of larger and the more advanced fighting forces in the region.

These military strengths are not just about numbers and technology, but also they consider military alliances like NATO. Not all European nations fall under this alliance, however, most that do find themselves with a stronger military backing.

One country that has no military but is still technically part of Europe is Iceland. This frozen nation never established a standing army after it received its independence. Instead, Iceland relies on the collective defense guarantee of NATO should any need arise. (These are the countries with the most military expenditures.)

Here is a look at the European countries with the strongest militaries:

The military might of most European countries comes from their historical involvement in World War II. This would ultimately shape how Europe looks today and much of the geopolitical relationships within the region. Each of these nations has its own strengths and weaknesses, most of these arising from geography, national industry, and military alliances.

38. Moldova

Military strength score: 4.2311

4.2311 Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 450

450 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

37. Iceland

Military strength score: 3.5038

3.5038 Active military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 175

175 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

36. Kosovo

Military strength score: 3.4115

3.4115 Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 922

922 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

35. Montenegro

Military strength score: 2.9109

2.9109 Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 662

662 Total navy ships and submarines: 13

34. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Military strength score: 2.3996

2.3996 Active military personnel: 12,770

12,770 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 450

450 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

33. North Macedonia

Military strength score: 2.1717

2.1717 Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 2,156

2,156 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

32. Luxembourg

Military strength score: 2.1458

2.1458 Active military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 180

180 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

31. Latvia

Military strength score: 1.9911

1.9911 Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,544

1,544 Total navy ships and submarines: 18

30. Ireland

Military strength score: 1.8779

1.8779 Active military personnel: 7,765

7,765 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 1,064

1,064 Total navy ships and submarines: 6

29. Slovenia

Military strength score: 1.8286

1.8286 Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Total military aircraft: 38

38 Total military vehicles: 1,502

1,502 Total navy ships and submarines: 2

28. Albania

Military strength score: 1.8188

1.8188 Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 976

976 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

27. Lithuania

Military strength score: 1.7395

1.7395 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 1,356

1,356 Total navy ships and submarines: 11

26. Estonia

Military strength score: 1.7237

1.7237 Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Total navy ships and submarines: 10

25. Austria

Military strength score: 1.2351

1.2351 Active military personnel: 16,000

16,000 Total military aircraft: 104

104 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

24. Belgium

Military strength score: 1.2064

1.2064 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total navy ships and submarines: 9

23. Slovakia

Military strength score: 1.1891

1.1891 Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Total military aircraft: 37

37 Total military vehicles: 2,048

2,048 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

22. Croatia

Military strength score: 1.1333

1.1333 Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Total navy ships and submarines: 32

21. Belarus

Military strength score: 1.0901

1.0901 Active military personnel: 63,000

63,000 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Total military vehicles: 6,700

6,700 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

20. Bulgaria

Military strength score: 1.0132

1.0132 Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 7,420

7,420 Total navy ships and submarines: 40

19. Serbia

Military strength score: 0.9038

0.9038 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

18. Hungary

Military strength score: 0.8478

0.8478 Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Total military aircraft: 62

62 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

17. Finland

Military strength score: 0.7967

0.7967 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Total military aircraft: 164

164 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Total navy ships and submarines: 246

16. Denmark

Military strength score: 0.7743

0.7743 Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military aircraft: 119

119 Total military vehicles: 4,056

4,056 Total navy ships and submarines: 91

15. Romania

Military strength score: 0.7712

0.7712 Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Total military aircraft: 131

131 Total military vehicles: 9,990

9,990 Total navy ships and submarines: 20

14. Czechia

Military strength score: 0.7706

0.7706 Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Total military vehicles: 6,757

6,757 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

13. Switzerland

Military strength score: 0.6097

0.6097 Active military personnel: 101,584

101,584 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Total military vehicles: 4,304

4,304 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

12. Norway

Military strength score: 0.5664

0.5664 Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Total military aircraft: 102

102 Total military vehicles: 7,048

7,048 Total navy ships and submarines: 25

11. Netherlands

Military strength score: 0.5644

0.5644 Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total military vehicles: 3,176

3,176 Total navy ships and submarines: 112

10. Portugal

Military strength score: 0.5609

0.5609 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total military vehicles: 11,173

11,173 Total navy ships and submarines: 113

9. Greece

Military strength score: 0.4349

0.4349 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Total military vehicles: 57,030

57,030 Total navy ships and submarines: 187

8. Sweden

Military strength score: 0.4009

0.4009 Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Total military vehicles: 7,958

7,958 Total navy ships and submarines: 353

7. Poland

Military strength score: 0.2917

0.2917 Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Total navy ships and submarines: 45

6. Spain

Military strength score: 0.2882

0.2882 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total military vehicles: 15,046

15,046 Total navy ships and submarines: 168

5. Germany

Military strength score: 0.2847

0.2847 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

4. Ukraine

Military strength score: 0.2598

0.2598 Active military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Total navy ships and submarines: 104

3. France

Military strength score: 0.1878

0.1878 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Total military vehicles: 85,023

85,023 Total navy ships and submarines: 128

2. Italy

Military strength score: 0.1863

0.1863 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Total military vehicles: 61,892

61,892 Total navy ships and submarines: 309

1. United Kingdom

Military strength score: 0.1443

0.1443 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Total military vehicles: 27,203

27,203 Total navy ships and submarines: 117

