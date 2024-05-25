The 15 Best Retirement Communities Today Rawpixel / iStock via Getty Images

As the American population ages and more and more people approach retirement, considering where to retire can be a daunting challenge. When looking for the perfect retirement community, one needs to consider a few different factors such as weather and climate, level of care, cost of living, amenities, and nearby healthcare options.

Retirement communities are a great way to start living an independent and active retired life. Some costs associated with retirement communities can include housing costs, HOA fees, entrance fees, and community fees. Another benefit of age-restricted retirement communities is that the real estate is often much cheaper than the general market. This can make downsizing to a retirement community affordable for many Americans.

Something else to consider is the type of retirement community that will best suit your needs. Assisted Living retirement communities are facilities or nursing homes for folks who need assistance with their daily activities. This assistance could include anything from housekeeping to medical care to dining assistance. Many assisted living retirement communities have options for many levels of care ranging from light assistance to end-of-life care so that as you age, you won’t have to leave your home.

Age-restricted retirement communities usually require residents to be over the age of 55. This is meant to encourage socialization, inclusive peer groups, and comradery.

Independent living retirement communities usually offer ground, home, and community maintenance to give seniors a sense of normalcy while also relieving monotonous chores of daily life. These communities also offer community events, amenities, and social gatherings and are meant for fully independent active seniors.

Lifestyle retirement communities are meant to focus on a certain hobby or identity. For example, a community could center around owning horses, golfing, or being LGBTQ+ communities. This is meant to help you build social ties with like-minded individuals.

Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) have independent living options as well as assisted living options. This is meant to act as sort of a one-stop shop destination for your retirement. Residents don’t have to leave or deal with the trauma associated with moving to a new home. Aging presents many challenges including a steady loss of independence. Living in a CCRC can help ease those burdens.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Source: monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Eventually, many of us might end up in a retirement community. If we have to live out the last few years of our lives in a certain planned community, it will help to know what places meet our needs and expectations. It would be prudent to look into these places well before you plan to retire or before it is too late to make informed decisions. The more thought you give these decisions now, the easier they will be in the future.

#15 Del Webb at Lake Providence

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

This moderate-sized resort-style gated community comprised of 1,000 homes affordably priced fully owned single-family homes is a great option for active retirees to live just outside of Nashville. Centered around a gorgeous 15-acre lake, Lake Providence is the place for you! Lake Providence benefits from an enthusiastic Lifestyle Director who plans a robust calendar of year-round events from day trips, travel opportunities, dances, parties, and community socials.

Amenities include an indoor heated lap pool, indoor spa, dance studio, indoor walking track, gorgeous clubhouse, walking & biking trails, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, paddleboats, kayaking, community gardens, fishing, basketball courts, and even a playground for the grandkids! Get fit with one of Lake Providence’s personal trainers or one of many fitness classes. This community even has countless volunteer opportunities, to keep you connected with the community and city.

#14 Sun City Hilton Head

Source: Donna Brooks / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Bluffton, South Carolina

As one of Del Webb’s premier gated active adult communities, Sun City Hilton Head has luxurious single-family and townhomes starting at $394,900. There isn’t a shortage of resort-style amenities with three fitness centers, three golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, three pools, and over 100 clubs, and plenty of community events.

Sun City is a vibrant community where there is always something going on. Sun City offers chartered clubs as well as registered community group clubs- so there is something for everyone! Clubs span topics like cards & games, gardening, hobbies, general interests, performing arts, sports, and more!

#13 Sun City Texas

Source: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Location: Georgetown, Texas

If you enjoy luxury with a small-town feel, Sun City Texas might be the right place for you! Just 35 miles away from downtown Austin, Sun City Texas is another Del Webb-designed community that is 4,000 acres with 15,000 residents. This community boasts three private golf courses, resort-style pools, a world-class fitness center, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball fields, fishing ponds, miles of gorgeous walking trails, a softball park, dog parks, an art studio, 50 chartered clubs, interest groups, support groups, bus trips, fairs, bazaars, garage sales, live music, comedy acts, dances, and movies.

Come enjoy your time among the endless hill country vistas, sunsets, an affordable cost of living, pleasant year-round climate, tax advantages, and a lifestyle that works for you. One resident said, “You can do as much as you want or as little as you want. That’s the life here. It keeps you moving and it keeps you young.”

#12 Del Webb Charleston at Nexton

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Summerville, South Carolina

As a newer community, Nexton is centered around community and an active lifestyle. Nexton offers a fabulous amenity center, resort-style pool, indoor lap pool, tennis courts, pickleball, bocce, on-site café, restaurants, boutiques, outdoor concerts, community events, wooded trails, swim club, lakeside parks, fitness center, social clubs, classes, and activities.

With a blend of Lowcountry charm, modern liveability, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, enjoy Del Webb’s low-maintenance GenYou Floor Plans complete with flex spaces, upgrades, entertainment spaces, and more!

#11 Sun City Summerlin

Source: chaddavisphotography / Flickr

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

This 2,530-acre 55+ community full of scenic lakes and ponds offers gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, mountains, city, and the Red Rock Canyon. Come live in one of its 7,700 single-family homes and townhouses, and enjoy all of its luxurious amenities. You can sculpt an active adult lifestyle with resort-style pools and spas, golf courses, fitness centers, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball, basketball courts, restaurants, library, free wireless internet, shuffleboard, ballroom, movie theater, card rooms, billiards rooms, horseshoe pits, mini-golf, softball diamonds, ping pong tables, and over 80 social clubs. Plus, you can enjoy all of the entertainment that Las Vegas has to offer! With bus trips, shows, band nights, and unique events, you will never be bored.

#10 Sun City Huntley

Source: golf_pictures / Flickr

Location: Huntley, Illinois

This 2,200-acre active lifestyle retirement community designed by Del Webb features over 5,000 affordable homes ranging from $200,000-$700,000. You can enjoy all of the entertainment that living close to Chicago affords plus some wonderful perks and amenities like a golf course, volleyball courts, softball field, woodworking facilities, biking trails, indoor and outdoor pools and spas, nature trails, indoor fitness classes, world-class clubhouse, ballroom, chartered clubs, special interest groups, and year-round events.

Choose from one of Sun City Huntley’s 41-friendly neighborhoods with over 5,000 homes. You can even enjoy its outdoor model railroad system, the surrounding protected nature preserves, and the free annual summer concert series.

#9 Sun City West

Source: Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com

Location: Sun City West, Arizona

This large retirement community for 55+ has approximately 30,000 residents. Sun City West is a private resort association that was founded by Del Webb in 1978, and since then, it has been a paradise for golfers. Sun City West is an active adult golf community with four regulation golf courses and three executive golf courses. The community also boasts a range of dining options, a movie theater, a bowling alley, a resort-style swimming pool, dog parks, and four recreation centers. Getting around the community is easy with golf-cart accessible roads.

Besides the luxurious amenities that are off-limits to the public, there are over 90 chartered clubs and even a private library. Sun City West regularly ranks among the top 10 restricted-age communities in the US. Located in the Southwest valley of Phoenix, there isn’t a shortage of sunny days to get out and move!

Sun City West has an exclusive partnership with Allied Tour & Travel which gives members the opportunity to travel across Arizona and the rest of the country to see and experience exciting locations. Some of their upcoming trips include The Grand Canyon, San Francisco, Albuquerque, and to the Tournament of Roses in California!

Sun City West’s mission is to provide a “financially sustainable association, which promotes a safe and attractive community, with dynamic educational and recreational activities to enhance members’ quality of life.”

#8 Village at Deaton Creek

Source: Cory Smith / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Location: Hoschton, Georgia

This affordable gated HOA-managed Del Webb retirement property features a central clubhouse, fitness classes, arts and crafts, pool tables, a library, softball diamonds, fitness classes, tennis courts, a resort-style pool, a fishing pond, year-round events, miles of walking and biking trails, personal training, and a playground area for young visitors!

If solo exercise and personal trainers aren’t your thing, Village at Deaton Creek has many fitness clubs and groups such as Thai Chi, a bicycling group, and even a gardening club. Fitness can incorporate anything you enjoy! This community is located in the beautiful foothills of North Georgia and is minutes away from a hospital, shopping, and medical offices.

The Village at Deaton Creek prides itself in allowing its residents to cultivate a lifestyle that is as busy or active as they choose. It also offers a large number of chartered clubs and groups to keep you socializing and a part of the community. Some of its innovative classes and groups include a brain exercise class, breast cancer support group, bingo, fitness center orientations, military support club, farmer’s markets, Two Left Feet Dance Nights, blood drives, and wine classes.

You will love the serene ambiance with its tree-lined peaceful roads, multiple fishing ponds, and gorgeous scenery. As a community member of Village at Dean Creek you can truly live “life the way you want to live it.”

#7 Solivita

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Kissimmee, Florida

Another fabulous active warm-weather retirement destination is Solvita. Live your Happily Ever After in one of Solvita’s 4 campuses. Solvita specializes in providing prospective buyers and sellers with a no-hassle, streamlined process for relocating with their on-site Realtor. With 9 different floor plans ranging from 1-3 bedrooms to choose from, you can find a new home that will fit all of your needs. There are new construction and resale homes available!

Enjoy the almost endless list of on-site luxury amenities including 14 heated swimming pools, 3 heated spas and hot tubs, 17 pickleball courts, 2 fitness centers, 1 indoor walking trail, 2 saunas, 3 restaurants, 2 golf courses, a golf driving range, 2 dog parks, a baseball and softball field, farmers markets, bocce ball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, cornhole, a community garden, dragon boats, kayaks, art rooms, ceramic kilns, game rooms, computer rooms, libraries, karaoke rooms, movie nights, a concierge desk, and over 250 clubs! Solvita also has an on-site spa that offers massages, facials, acupuncture, IV therapy, botox, permanent makeup, and more!

You and your visitors will love the proximity to Disney World, Universal Studios, Celebration, The Loop, Sandlake Road, Restaurant Row, and downtown Orlando! You will fall in love with the charming architecture. With resort-style pools, an indoor pool, an indoor walking trail, restaurants, fitness centers, two golf courses, pickleball courts, tennis courts, and over 250 Clubs. This gorgeous 6,000-home community is centered around ponds and plentiful green spaces.

#6 Highland Green

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Topsham, Maine

For nature-loving retirees, Highland Green might be the place for you! Highland Green calls itself a nature oasis that sits on the edge of a 230-acre nature preserve in addition to a community center, pub, restaurant, golf course, tennis courts, fitness area, and outdoor heated lap pool. Highland Green attracts residents from all over the country where they can choose from apartments, cottages, and even custom homes. Highland Green also has dynamic social, intellectual, exercise, and volunteer activities that help with building a strong sense of community and wellness.

Something unique about Highland Green is its custom home options. There are sites open near the gorgeous “nature corridor,” and in the heart of the community. Collaborate with the on-site project management team, builders, architects, engineers, and subcontractors to design the retirement home of your dreams. Not sure where to even begin? Highland Green has a deep inventory of what they call “HG DNA,” which are existing plans you can use to start the process.

Coming soon to Highland Green is a full-service assisted living and memory care center. Existing Highland Green residents will enjoy priority access to transition into assisted living, should the need arise. Highland Green’s assisted living residences will “provide a nurturing, safe environment staffed by a capable, specially trained, compassionate staff, offers generous floorplans with private bathrooms and kitchens, as well as welcoming common areas including a secure, outdoor garden, sunroom, living room with fireplace, game room, library, and salon.”

#5 Latitude Margaritaville

Source: Michael Warren / E+ via Getty Images

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

With its own town square complete with a bandshell right in the middle, anyone aged 55 and better will love this Jimmy Buffett-inspired lifestyle community. If living in paradise sounds appealing to you, Latitude Margaritaville might be your next home! Enjoy a private beach club, and resort-style amenity center with social gathering areas, tiki huts, private cabanas, and even a poolside bar and grill.

When you are finished sunbathing and sipping your margarita poolside, you can head on over to the indoor and outdoor fitness facilities where you might enjoy tennis, bocce ball, pickleball, and even a fitness class or two. Latitude Margaritaville’s partnership with Halifax Health means you will have full access to a large range of wellness services and community programs. There is even a pet spa, grocery store, dining options, and a complimentary shuttle service. You can feel like you are on vacation every day at Latitude Margaritaville!

Want to relocate to somewhere a little more exotic than Florida? Latitude Margaritaville is currently expanding to Lake Chapala, Mexico! Latitude Margaritaville International promises to be just as luxurious as the Daytona Beach location with 194 casita-style residences, signature food and Beveridge options, pools, pickleball courts, a theater, and more. This location is situated right on Mexico’s largest lake, Lake Chapala, with stunning mountain views. Latitude Margaritaville will be located in one of Mexico’s cities with the largest concentration of ex-pats that provide inexpensive medical care, affordable cost of living, and a pleasant climate. You can also enjoy Lake Chapala’s walkable town square, cultural offerings and events, and traditional festivals.

#4 RiverWoods

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Exeter, New Hampshire

This flagship campus is a retirement community that offers independent as well as assisted living. RiverWoods is a perfect long-term option to live out your golden years. Residents can enjoy independent living, assisted living, memory support, and even nursing care for all of life’s transitions. RiverWoods attracts active and independent adults who enjoy swimming laps, working out, biking, kayaking, fishing, taking hobby classes, or even enjoying a history lecture.

RiverWoods has several outdoor activities and clubs that will pique your interest including keeping beehives, visiting the ocean, gardening, and group excursions. Enjoy multiple dining options, and live a Seacoast New Hampshire lifestyle. RiverWoods Exeter is situated near Portland, Boston, and just minutes from the New England Coast allowing you the opportunity to steep yourself in New England history, culture, and adventure.

It’s easy to stay fit in its three fully-equipped fitness centers. On-site fitness professionals meet you where you are and help you achieve your fitness goals. Fitness centers are also equipped with indoor pools and more than 65 free fitness classes per week such as Tai Chi, Boxing Circuit, Aquatic Classes, Yoga, Pilates, Ballroom Dancing, and even Strength Training.

One resident said, “I never feel alone. I have met so many new friends in my swim class. I enjoy going with the Lunch Bunch group to try new restaurants every month and dinner has always been a lovely opportunity to sit with new and interesting people.”

#3 Palmas Del Sol

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Mesa, Arizona

Our list wouldn’t be complete without some affordable options that offer luxury as well as being more friendly for your budget. Palmas Del Sol is truly luxury living at an affordable price. This community of new and pre-owned high-quality manufactured homes has starting costs in the $100s. Enjoy the Phoenix area’s 300 on-average sunny days per year bathed in a beautiful landscape. Palmas Del Sol benefits from an enthusiastic full-time Activities Director who organizes a year-round calendar of parties, events, dances, and outings.

The community amenities include a 12,000 sp. ft. multi-million dollar clubhouse, heated pools, spas, shuffleboard courts, horseshoes, tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball fields, a pet park, a fitness center, a fireside lounge, an internet library, a ballroom, billiards, and a gourmet kitchen. All of these luxury amenities will help you meet new people and expand your social life.

Because Palmas Del Sol is a Thesman Community, residents can enjoy all of the amenities at the 4 other Thesman communities in the East Valley. That’s not all! Residents can enjoy a complimentary shuttle bus service that goes to grocery stores, the mall, and the other Thesman locations.

#2 Laguna Woods Village

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Laguna Woods, California

Laguna Woods has been Southern California’s premier retirement community for the past 50 years. Laguna Woods encourages an active lifestyle nestled in the Saddleback Valley of Orange County. With Laguna Beach being minutes away, over 250 clubs to join, horseback riding, two golf courses, five swimming pools, lawn bowling, art studios, and tennis courts- there isn’t a shortage of activities and socialization!

Something unique about Laguna Woods is its 2 garden centers which provide 768 garden plots, 250 tree plots, 7 equipment sheds, and even a shade house with 26 benches especially for orchids. Gardening guides are available to help turn your thumb green and help provide you the opportunity to work in your very own garden.

Join Laguna Woods’ 18,500 residents and choose between 80 different floor plans to join this active lifestyle village that was voted the Best Senior Living Community by the Orange County Register. Laguna Woods is a 55+ community.

#1 Trilogy at Redmond Ridge

Source: George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Redmond Ridge, Washington

Trilogy at Redmond Ridge is gorgeously and conveniently located between Redmond and Duvall in Washington. Once you buy a home in the community, you become an exclusive member of the Cascade Club, where all the 5-star and resort-style amenities are at your fingertips.

Enjoy the forested scenery with miles of forest trails, excellent dining, spa services, a center for well-being complete with a warm water indoor lap pool, a creativity studio, and plenty of sports courts such as tennis, pickleball, basketball, and bocce- perfect opportunities to get you moving!

This low-maintenance lifestyle option even includes landscaping so you can enjoy nature and not have to worry about your front yard. Trilogy is so beautiful that it has a dedicated mountain lodge on the premises with 8 different spaces especially for weddings, meetings, conferences, and other special events year-round. Did we mention that Trilogy also offers catering?

Something unique about Trilogy is its Tranquility Spa where you can enjoy Swedish, deep tissue, and hot stone massages. Certified Estheticians will customize a facial uniquely for you to nourish and rejuvenate your skin. Trilogy’s creativity studio isn’t something to skip over, either. Complete with glass blowing, a glass kiln, ceramic painting, and more- your artistic side is sure to flourish here!

Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends” If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you. Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.