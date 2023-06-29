The City With the Healthiest Population in Every State

The United States comprises 50 states, each with its own culture, laws, and socioeconomic conditions that can greatly affect health. Varying greatly between the states, access to health care and job opportunities also contribute to health outcomes among adult residents. Urban populations in most states for instance are consistently better off than residents of rural areas with respect to health, although these gaps also vary between and within states.

24/7 Tempo determined the healthiest city in every state. To measure and rank the health of cities in every state, we calculated an index using eight data points from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Based on our index, healthier cities had lower obesity and smoking rates, but these characteristics varied between populations of healthy cities and the state as a whole. Forty of the healthiest cities on this list have lower adult obesity rates than their respective states, and 35 have lower adult smoking rates than their respective states. Similarly, in 42 cities, the percentage of adults reporting poor or fair health is lower than the respective percentage statewide.

Still, because these cities represent the healthiest in each state and not the healthiest nationwide, they are very diverse in their health outcomes. For example, the adult smoking rate ranges from 6.8% in Provo-Orem, Utah, to 20.1% in Morgantown, West Virginia, and the adult obesity rate ranges from just 17.6% in Boulder, Colorado, to 39.1% in Dover, Delaware. (Here is the most obese city in every state.)

The healthiest city on this list is also the healthiest nationwide. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, boasts an 8.5% smoking rate and a 20.1% obesity rate, some of the lowest nationwide. It also has a $139,892 median household income, the highest of the 384 metros considered. And though it is the healthiest city in its state, Gulfport-Biloxi, Mississippi, is the least healthy city on the list, ranking as the 79th least healthy of the 384 metros considered. It reported a 19% smoking rate, and a 36.5% obesity rate. Its median household income of $56,348 ranks 89th lowest. (Here are America’s healthiest cities.)

