The Most Gender-Biased Countries: See Where the US Ranks

Nine out of 10 people in the world, regardless of their gender, are biased against women, according to a recent U.N. Report, and those biases have barely improved over the last decade. Gender biases that undervalue women’s abilities and rights can hinder women’s opportunities and security in the workplace, politics, and their daily home lives.

Gender biases are prevalent worldwide, spanning various income levels, regions, and cultures. They appear in both developed and developing countries, though some countries are more biased than others. These are the 25 worst countries for women.

To identify the most biased countries towards women, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2023 Gender Social Norms Index from Human Development Reports, an annual report commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme released most years since 1990. Of the 91 countries with statistics on bias, 60 have been updated to the 2017-2022 survey period. We listed the 53 countries where fewer than 50% of residents report no gender bias.

The GSNI attempts to quantify biases against women by capturing people’s attitudes on women’s roles in four key dimensions: political, educational, economic, and physical integrity. People were asked if they think “men make better political leaders than women;” if “university is more important for men than women;” or if “men should have more right to a job than women,” among other questions The report also measures intimate partner violence and reproductive rights biases.

The study, which spanned 85% of the world’s population, found that nearly half of respondents believe that men make better political leaders than women do. It also found that 43% believe that men make better business executives, and that more than a quarter believe that it is justified for husbands to beat their wives.

In every country on the list, the gross national income, or GNI, per capita is lower for women than for men, with the share of women’s GNI per capita to men’s as low as 12% in Iraq and 17% in Iran. This reflects the persistent gender income gap, which was found to have a strong statistical association with biased gender social norms.

In the top 10 countries biased towards women, fewer than 1% of residents have no gender bias. Six of these countries are in South and Southeast Asia, and three are in Africa. Other countries in the top 53 are spread around the globe in Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean, East Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas – including the United States, where nearly half the population has no gender bias, meaning the other half does. Here are the worst states for women.

