The Best and Worst States for LGBTQ People

In a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that Colorado website designer Lorie Smith has the right to deny wedding-related services to same-sex couples based on her Christian beliefs, effectively overturning a state law prohibiting businesses from discriminating against gay people.



The decision comes after the high court made a narrow ruling (applying to that case alone) in 2018 on a similar dispute in Colorado involving a baker who refused to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples.

The recent decision is viewed as a defeat for gay rights but a victory for freedom of expression. Opponents of the decision argue the ruling opens the way for businesses to discriminate based on personal beliefs, while supporters argue it would be a violation of free speech to compel people to perform work that expresses views that contradict their beliefs.

The new decision comes as states have revved-up anti-trans laws and policies while anti-gay laws and policies are still on the books in much of the country, many of them centered around issues regarding adoption, family leave, employment, and religious exemptions.

With such a patchwork of U.S. laws and policies affecting LGBTQ people, it is worth explaining where in the country is more welcoming to the LGBTQ community.



To find the best and worst states for LGBTQ people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed LGBTQ Equality by State from Movement Advancement Project, an independent, nonprofit think tank. MAP scored state and local laws and policies affecting LGBTQ people, assigning negative values to harmful or discriminatory policies and positive values for protective and inclusive policies. A state’s total score can range between -30.5 to +43.5, as of May 11, 2023. We ranked the states from worst to best for LGBTQ people.

Fourteen states score less than zero in MAP’s ranking system for LGBTQ equality in laws and policies, meaning these states’ policies are negative to LGBTQ people. They are led by Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, and South Dakota. Among the states with a total negative-equality score, three are among the most populous states: Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

At the top end are California, Colorado, Nevada, and New York, which rank among the friendliest states for LGBTQ people. (Gender bias is also common in much of the world, these are the most gender biased countries: see where the U.S. ranks.)

Each state’s total scores comprises laws and policies related to both sexual orientation and gender identity. According to these scores, there are more discriminatory gender identity laws than laws that discriminate against people based on sexual orientation.

This is largely due to a raft of anti-trans bills that have been passed recently in many states on issues such as gender-affirming treatment for minors, trans students in sports, efforts to undermine or weaken nondiscrimination laws, and bans on public drag performances. (Here are 31 states criminalizing gender affirming health care.)

The estimated adult LGBTQ population in seven states is above 5% of the state’s total population, led by Oregon, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Here are the best and worst states for LGBTQ people.

