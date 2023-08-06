The Most Popular Female Comedians in Each State

Talented female comedians are making audiences laugh out loud across America. Though historic comedy scenes like the Hollywood Improv in L.A., the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, the Comedy Cellar in New York City, and the Second City in Chicago have traditionally been dominated by men, women are increasingly claiming the spotlight at venues nationwide. (If you prefer your humor televised, these are the most popular TV comedies according to IMDb.)

Preferences in everything from food to fashion to football teams varies from region to region and state to state in America, so it’s no surprise that some female comedians are more popular than others in certain places. One sure way of judging popularity is by tracking which performers draw the biggest audiences. To compile a list of the top-selling female comedians in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange and resale company.

The strong association of certain comedians with specific regions suggests that their comedic style and/or subject matter resonates particularly strongly with certain audiences. For example, Leanne Morgan, who is originally from Tennessee, proves to be a favorite in multiple Southern states. Renowned for her magnetic Southern charm and hilarious storytelling, she captivates audiences with tales from her own life.

Click here to learn the identity of the most popular female comedian in every state

Morgan is the most popular woman on this list overall, ranking as the favorite in 14 states, Amy Schumer, who frequently uses self-deprecating humor to connect with her audience, comes next in 12 states while Iliza Shlesinger, known for vivid storytelling punctuated with humorous anecdotes rules in 10. (Schumer ranks as one of the most famous TV personalities in America.)

While tastes differ state to state, one thing’s for sure: Funny women nationwide are proving that in the world of stand-up, females can hold their own on any stage. Audiences won’t stop laughing and cheering anytime soon.