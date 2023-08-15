The Most Iconic Sandwich in Every State

Sandwiches are very popular because they are usually quick and easy to make, yet still satisfying. They can serve as a full meal, a work lunch, or a fast breakfast on-the-go. (Here’s a list of the the best breakfast sandwich in every state.)

You can put almost anything between two slices of bread, rolls, or buns – from fish to pork to sweet fillings like peanut butter and marshmallow fluff.

While everyone has their personal favorite sandwiches, some varieties have become iconic in certain cities or states. If you visit San Francisco or Buffalo, you have to try their signature sandwiches, Original Joe or a beef on weck – to get the full experience.

To compile a list of the most iconic sandwich in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted listings in The Daily Meal, Eater, Zagat, Thrillist, Taste Atlas, Insider, and Delish, as well as numerous state-specific sites.

Though most feature meat as the main ingredient, other proteins are stars in some states – like smoked salmon in Washington, pimento cheese in Georgia, and a vegan plant-based patty in Oregon.

Despite the debate over whether burgers and hot dogs count as sandwiches, they are included here due to their status as state icons. Whether you agree or not, you might want to make note of the best burger joint in every state.

