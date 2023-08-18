Barely Half of People Like the World's Most Popular Social Platform

Many people have a love-hate relationship with social media and networking sites. At their best, they can keep us connected to friends and loved ones all over the world, provide a platform for creative expression and marketing, help us crowd-source valuable information, and keep us up to date on events and politics.

At their worst, on the other hand, they can expose us to bullying, hate speech, and unattainable standards that may cause or exacerbate feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, and isolation. In addition, many users struggle with privacy concerns and the addictive nature of some apps and websites. (Many of the perils of social media are explored in all 27 episodes of Black Mirror ranked from worst to best.)

Despite the ambivalence around social media, billions of people use it every day. To compile a list of the most popular social media apps and sites, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the The Most Popular Socials survey conducted by YouGov, an international market and data analytics website. The survey measured popularity – the percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a social app or website – and fame, the percentage who have heard of it in the first place. Worldwide user information came from the consumer data site Statista, which in turn drew on a study conducted by DataReportal as well as various news sources, and was accurate as of January 2023.

The YouGov survey did not include one of the most popular social apps and websites, YouTube, with 2.5 billion monthly users. Two other major apps, Snapchat and TikTok, scored very high for fame but their popularity ranks were too low – by one and two points, respectively, to earn them a place in the top 20.

Click here to see the world’s most popular social apps and websites

The survey shows that even the most popular social apps and websites, some of which have hundreds of millions or billions of users per month, are sometimes considered negatively. WhatsApp, one of the most commonly used social platforms, scored a popularity rating of only 39%, and Instagram, another of the most commonly used platforms, was seen positively by a mere 53%. (This is the biggest social media platform.)