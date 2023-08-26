Places in the United States With The Most Mega Homes

Technology and finance, two of the biggest engines of the American economy, have provided the financial wherewithal for people to construct mega homes in the U.S.

To identify the American places with the most mega homes, 24/7 Wall St. used Census Bureau data to rank the highly affluent places — with a median home value of more than $2 million, the maximum measured by the census — by the share of owner-occupied homes that have nine or more rooms.

Using census data for the ultra wealthy has its limitations as the census has upper limits of measurements. For example, the census only counts up to 10 rooms, lumping houses with more rooms in the 10 rooms category. Similarly, home values top out at $2,000,001 and median annual household income at $250,000, with anything above these two values grouped in these categories.

Of the 35 places listed with the most mega homes, 21 are in California. Many are in Silicon Valley, the tech hub that has supercharged the California economy, or in Los Angeles County, where the entertainment industry stokes the economy. Six places are on Long Island, where many Wall Streeters retreat to during the summer or the weekends. (Also see American cities with the most million dollar homes.)

Four places on Long Island are in the top 10 of places where the largest share of owner-occupied homes have nine or more rooms. California has three in the top 10. Census data for the number of rooms appears to top out at 10, so it is likely many homes in these areas have far more than 10 rooms. (At the other end of the spectrum, this is the state with the most homeless people.)

The 10 places on this list with the highest percentage of homes worth $2 million or more are all California locales, including Los Altos Hills, California, where nearly 94% of homes are worth more than $2 million. The places on this list are among the most affluent in the country — 19 have a median income of at least $250,000. Median income for U.S. households is $69,021. Only five of the 35 places have a population of 10,000 or more.

