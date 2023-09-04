The 30 Guns and Other Small Arms Used by the US Navy

In its beginning, the U.S. Navy relied heavily on small arms, and each Navy soldier was outfitted and trained with pistols, rifles, and swords. Much has changed since, as the Navy has evolved over the years. Today, in addition to its cruisers, submarines, and aircraft carriers, Navy sailors and soldiers still use a large arsenal of small arms.

The United States Navy employs a range of small arms for the safety and security of its personnel and operations. While the guns the Navy uses may not see as much time on the battlefield as guns the Army or Marines use, they are still important in carrying out naval operations. As such, Navy service members are still trained in the use of these small arms.

To identify the standard-issue guns of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of U.S. small arms from Military Factory. We ordered these guns by the time they entered the service and included supplemental information regarding type of firearm, range, caliber, and manufacturer also from Military Factory. (Compare this list to the 26 guns in the U.S. Army arsenal.)

The Beretta M9 has been one of the standard sidearms in the Navy for at least a few decades. This semi-automatic pistol is chambered for the standardized 9x19mm Parabellum pistol cartridge. The M9’s effective range and large ammunition capacity make it an ideal choice for Navy personnel.

The Colt M4 carbine continues to be the primary service rifle across the Navy, much like some of the other U.S. armed forces. This compact variant of the M16 rifle is particularly effective in close-quarters and boarding operations. The M4’s reliability and modular options make it an ideal choice for various naval combat scenarios. Not just the M4 carbine, but over time, many of these weapons have been updated. (Also see: This military has the most guns.)

Here is a look at the most common guns in the U.S. Navy.