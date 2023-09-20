25 Most Famous Real-Life Prison Breaks of All Time

Over the half of September, residents of the Philadelphia suburbs lived in fear, following the escape of Danilo Cavalcante from Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Wanted for murder in his native Brazil and convicted of another murder in the U.S., Cavalcante was serving a life sentence when he broke out by crab-walking up the prison walls, pushing through a barbed wire fence, running across a roof, then scaling another fence before disappearing into the nearby woods. The community breathed a sigh of relief when he was recaptured 13 days later.

Throughout history, thousands and thousands of people have escaped from various places in which they were incarcerated – courthouse holding cells, jails, prisons, prison camps, and other institutions. Most of them were eventually recaptured, or killed while getting away, though some eventually earned pardons, lived out their lives under new identities, or simply disappeared.

Some prison escapees are famous – like the Venetian adventurer and roué Giacomo Casanova, the Old West gunfighter Billy the Kid, the legendary bank robber Willie Sutton, and the serial killer Ted Bundy. Others are anonymous, or known only for their jailbreaking exploits. (Here’s a list of celebrities who are currently in or have been to prison.)

Often, prison escapes are the result of patient, meticulous planning. Sometimes, though, they are spur-of-the-moment actions, taking advantage of a momentary lapse in surveillance. Bribery of prison officials is sometimes involved in jailbreaks, and some are accomplished by brute force and result in casualties.

To assemble a list of what may well be the 25 most famous prison breaks of all time, 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous sources, including History, Britannica, and the website of the FBI.

The prison breaks on our list range from the clever escape of a Dutch philosopher in 1621 (he got out hidden in a book chest) to the insider-assisted getaway of two murderers in 2015. While criminals gaining their freedom illicitly is never a good thing, some of the escapes here are to be applauded, like those of Union officers from a Rebel POW camp in 1864 or the escape of nine Polish prisoners from the horrors of Auschwitz in 1942. (These are 25 famous prisoners of war.)