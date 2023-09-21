The 28 Biggest Hate Groups in America

There were approximately 1,225 active hate and anti-government groups in the United States last year, according to civil rights advocacy nonprofit the Southern Poverty Law Center. Of those, 733 were hate groups and 488 anti-government groups, down from 838 hate groups and 566 anti-government groups documented in 2020 and from the record-high of 1,020 hate groups in 2018.

This year, the SPLC tracked for the first time parent groups, such as conservative nonprofit “Mom’s for Liberty” and a number of other similar organizations, which the center characterized as anti-student inclusion groups.

“Schools are a primary target for locally driven extremist mobilization … with 12 anti-student inclusion groups leading a movement to gain power through school boards to attack public education, ban books, and remove any curriculum that contains discussions of race, discrimination, and LGBTQ+ identities,” according to the SPLC.

Not all of these organizations have armed, mask-wearing members, but all of them promote bigotry or discrimination in one form or another. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Mass Resistance targets members of the LGBTQ community, while Rio Rancho, New Mexico-based group, American Patriot Vanguard has obtained legitimacy as a 501(c)(3)-registered nonprofit group, to raise more funds for its actions. (Also see, states with the most hate groups.)

The total number of hate group members is unknown, but the largest hate groups in the United States boast dozens, and in one case hundreds, of chapters nationwide. Some of these groups have a near-nationwide presence — like the white nationalists of the Texas-based Patriot Front, the Miami-based general hate group Proud Boys, and anti-student inclusion group, Mom’s for Liberty. (These are the states with the most January 6 rioters being charged.)

To determine the largest hate groups in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hate Map for 2022. Hate groups were ranked by the number of total active chapters in the U.S.

Click here to see the largest hate groups in America.