This Is How Tall Are These 50 Celebrities Are

How tall is your favorite celebrity? It’s been a topic of conversation among fans of the famous since at least the beginning of the motion picture industry – and probably dating back to the earliest days of theater.

24/7 Tempo selected 50 celebrities, past and present, whose height has held a fascination with the public. We focused our list on motion-picture stars, musical performers, and athletes, with a few outliers, drawing information from Celebrity Heights and various fan sites and new sources.

The cult of celebrity extends into the worlds of music and sports and beyond, but historically, the obsession over a celeb’s height has focused on movie stars. During the Golden Age of Hollywood, from the 1930s to the late 1950s, movie makers would go to certain lengths to make sure a leading man was taller than the actress with whom he was paired. They’d shoot a scene at an angle to exaggerate the height of the actor, or he would wear elevator shoes or stand on an unseen riser to offset the height difference. Humphrey Bogart (5′ 8″) famously wore lifts to make him taller than Ingrid Bergman (5′ 9″) in “Casablanca.” (It won’t surprise you to learn that that film classic takes first place in our list of the 25 best Humphrey Bogart movies.)

Click here to learn the heights of 50 celebrities

The heights of athletes have long been well-documented, though in the past they were sometimes exaggerated to gain a psychological advantage. College and NBA star center and sports iconoclast Bill Walton had a different take: He was commonly thought to be 7’ 2”, but was self-conscious about his height, so listed it as 6’ 11”.

And sometimes, athletes overcome what might appear to be disadvantages of stature. Minnesota Timberwolves star Jordan McLaughlin is only 5’ 11”, while the average height of NBA players is 6’ 6”, and a number of them top 7 feet. On the other hand, Usain Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time, is 6′ 5″, a marked contrast with the typically squat, muscular men who compete to be the fastest in the world. (These are the 40 most successful athletes of the 21st century.)