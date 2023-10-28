Special Report

The County With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

For the almost 40 million Americans who live in poverty, the effects of living in a state of not knowing whether they can afford their basic needs every month has serious effects that go far beyond the financial. Of course, people who live in poverty struggle to afford things like food, shelter, and health care. But the stress caused by ongoing severe fiscal hardship can take a toll on mental health, leading to higher rates of depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse.

Based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 12.6% of Americans nationwide live below the poverty line. In communities across the country, however, poverty is far more pervasive and deeply entrenched. Using 2021 ACS data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county or county equivalent in each state with the highest poverty rate. 

Among the counties on this list, poverty rates range from 11.5% to over 50%. While several of the counties, primarily located in relatively high-income states, have lower poverty rates than the national average, every county on this list has a greater concentration of poverty than the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the city with the poorest middle class in every state.)

Incomes, as well as financial security, tend to rise with educational attainment in the United States. In the vast majority of counties and county equivalents on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is below the statewide average. 

Employment opportunities are also often somewhat limited in these counties. All but nine counties on this list have a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole. (Here is a look at America’s 25 dying industries.)

Here is the county with the highest poverty rate in each state.

Source: alabama_extension / Flickr

Alabama: Greene County
> Poverty rate: 39.8% (Alabama: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $28,826 (Alabama: $54,943)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Alabama: 26.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Alabama: 2.6%)
> Total population: 7,851
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area
> Poverty rate: 36.6% (Alaska: 10.4%)
> Median household income: $37,975 (Alaska: $80,287)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9% (Alaska: 30.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 12.9% (Alaska: 4.0%)
> Total population: 8,354
> No. of counties or county equivalents considered in ranking: 27

Apache County, Arizona, 1990 by Phillip Capper
Apache County, Arizona, 1990 (CC BY 2.0) by Phillip Capper

Arizona: Apache County
> Poverty rate: 33.9% (Arizona: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $34,788 (Arizona: $65,913)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8% (Arizona: 31.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 7.7% (Arizona: 3.8%)
> Total population: 66,473
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Arkansas: Phillips County
> Poverty rate: 33.3% (Arkansas: 16.0%)
> Median household income: $32,235 (Arkansas: $52,123)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3% (Arkansas: 24.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (Arkansas: 3.3%)
> Total population: 16,923
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 75

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

California: Trinity County
> Poverty rate: 22.5% (California: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $42,206 (California: $84,097)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6% (California: 35.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6% (California: 4.2%)
> Total population: 15,818
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 58

Source: chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Colorado: Bent County
> Poverty rate: 25.4% (Colorado: 9.6%)
> Median household income: $40,972 (Colorado: $80,184)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (Colorado: 42.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Colorado: 3.0%)
> Total population: 5,861
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

Source: enfi / iStock via Getty Images

Connecticut: New Haven County
> Poverty rate: 11.5% (Connecticut: 10.0%)
> Median household income: $75,043 (Connecticut: $83,572)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (Connecticut: 4.2%)
> Total population: 864,751
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

Source: Kptan123 / iStock via Getty Images

Delaware: Kent County
> Poverty rate: 13.3% (Delaware: 11.4%)
> Median household income: $63,715 (Delaware: $72,724)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.7% (Delaware: 33.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.2% (Delaware: 4.5%)
> Total population: 180,078
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

Source: Simplyphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Florida: Hamilton County
> Poverty rate: 26.4% (Florida: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $39,346 (Florida: $61,777)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0% (Florida: 31.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0% (Florida: 2.9%)
> Total population: 13,973
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Lanier County Courthouse, Lakeland, GA, US by Judson McCranie
Lanier County Courthouse, Lakeland, GA, US (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Judson McCranie

Georgia: Lanier County
> Poverty rate: 34.1% (Georgia: 13.9%)
> Median household income: $33,956 (Georgia: $65,030)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% (Georgia: 33.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4% (Georgia: 3.0%)
> Total population: 9,874
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 159

Hawaii Big Island by Pedro Szekely
Hawaii Big Island (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pedro Szekely

Hawaii: Hawaii County
> Poverty rate: 13.8% (Hawaii: 9.5%)
> Median household income: $68,399 (Hawaii: $88,005)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.2% (Hawaii: 34.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Hawaii: 3.5%)
> Total population: 200,468
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Idaho: Madison County
> Poverty rate: 24.3% (Idaho: 11.4%)
> Median household income: $53,498 (Idaho: $63,377)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.3% (Idaho: 29.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8% (Idaho: 2.7%)
> Total population: 50,979
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 43

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Illinois: Alexander County
> Poverty rate: 24.5% (Illinois: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $39,871 (Illinois: $72,563)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (Illinois: 4.6%)
> Total population: 5,488
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Indiana: Monroe County
> Poverty rate: 21.8% (Indiana: 12.5%)
> Median household income: $54,096 (Indiana: $61,944)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4% (Indiana: 27.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.8% (Indiana: 3.0%)
> Total population: 140,189
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92

Story County, Iowa Courthouse by Cburnett
Story County, Iowa Courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Cburnett

Iowa: Story County
> Poverty rate: 19.4% (Iowa: 11.0%)
> Median household income: $62,578 (Iowa: $65,429)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1% (Iowa: 29.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0% (Iowa: 2.7%)
> Total population: 98,106
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Kansas: Riley County
> Poverty rate: 22.0% (Kansas: 11.5%)
> Median household income: $53,296 (Kansas: $64,521)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2% (Kansas: 34.4%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7% (Kansas: 2.7%)
> Total population: 72,602
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 105

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Kentucky: Wolfe County
> Poverty rate: 34.6% (Kentucky: 16.3%)
> Median household income: $24,349 (Kentucky: $55,454)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.6% (Kentucky: 25.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.6% (Kentucky: 3.9%)
> Total population: 6,666
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 120

Lake Providence by NatalieMaynor
Lake Providence (CC BY 2.0) by NatalieMaynor

Louisiana: East Carroll Parish
> Poverty rate: 47.3% (Louisiana: 18.8%)
> Median household income: $25,049 (Louisiana: $53,571)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2% (Louisiana: 25.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 7.9% (Louisiana: 3.7%)
> Total population: 7,502
> No. of parishes considered in ranking: 64

Catherine Hill Winery, Cherryf... by Spencer Means
Catherine Hill Winery, Cherryf... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Spencer Means

Maine: Washington County
> Poverty rate: 18.7% (Maine: 11.0%)
> Median household income: $46,689 (Maine: $63,182)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.0% (Maine: 33.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (Maine: 3.0%)
> Total population: 31,003
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Somerset County Courthouse, Princess Anne by Calvin Beale (1923u20132008)
Somerset County Courthouse, Princess Anne (Public Domain) by Calvin Beale (1923u20132008)

Maryland: Somerset County
> Poverty rate: 20.4% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $48,661 (Maryland: $91,431)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Maryland: 41.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (Maryland: 3.2%)
> Total population: 24,834
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Massachusetts: Suffolk County
> Poverty rate: 17.3% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
> Median household income: $80,260 (Massachusetts: $89,026)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.1% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Massachusetts: 3.8%)
> Total population: 792,647
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Michigan: Isabella County
> Poverty rate: 23.8% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $48,840 (Michigan: $63,202)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.2% (Michigan: 30.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9% (Michigan: 4.2%)
> Total population: 65,623
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83

Mahnomen County Courthouse by Andrew Filer (afiler)
Mahnomen County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer (afiler)

Minnesota: Mahnomen County
> Poverty rate: 21.1% (Minnesota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $48,021 (Minnesota: $77,706)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9% (Minnesota: 37.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9% (Minnesota: 2.7%)
> Total population: 5,429
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 87

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Mississippi: Holmes County
> Poverty rate: 39.2% (Mississippi: 19.4%)
> Median household income: $24,958 (Mississippi: $49,111)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Mississippi: 23.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.6% (Mississippi: 3.9%)
> Total population: 17,243
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 82

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Missouri: Pemiscot County
> Poverty rate: 27.5% (Missouri: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $35,865 (Missouri: $61,043)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.7% (Missouri: 30.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (Missouri: 2.5%)
> Total population: 15,949
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115

Roosevelt County Courthouse by J.B. Chandler
Roosevelt County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by J.B. Chandler

Montana: Roosevelt County
> Poverty rate: 32.3% (Montana: 12.5%)
> Median household income: $47,182 (Montana: $60,560)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4% (Montana: 33.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (Montana: 2.6%)
> Total population: 10,884
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 52

Thurston County, Nebraska courthouse from W by Ammodramus
Thurston County, Nebraska courthouse from W (CC0 1.0) by Ammodramus

Nebraska: Thurston County
> Poverty rate: 20.5% (Nebraska: 10.3%)
> Median household income: $56,223 (Nebraska: $66,644)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.9% (Nebraska: 32.9%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4% (Nebraska: 2.3%)
> Total population: 6,806
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 81

2015-04-29 16 23 21 View south along E Street (U.S. Route 95) near 6th Street in Hawthorne, Nevada by Famartin
2015-04-29 16 23 21 View south along E Street (U.S. Route 95) near 6th Street in Hawthorne, Nevada (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin

Nevada: Mineral County
> Poverty rate: 19.6% (Nevada: 12.9%)
> Median household income: $43,009 (Nevada: $65,686)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.8% (Nevada: 26.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1% (Nevada: 5.4%)
> Total population: 4,552
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New Hampshire: Sullivan County
> Poverty rate: 12.5% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)
> Median household income: $64,587 (New Hampshire: $83,449)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.6% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4% (New Hampshire: 2.5%)
> Total population: 43,105
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

Cumberland County Route 615 - ... by Doug Kerr
Cumberland County Route 615 - ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

New Jersey: Cumberland County
> Poverty rate: 15.7% (New Jersey: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $58,397 (New Jersey: $89,703)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (New Jersey: 41.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.1% (New Jersey: 3.7%)
> Total population: 154,921
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

Gallup New Mexico by Wolfgang Staudt
Gallup New Mexico (CC BY 2.0) by Wolfgang Staudt

New Mexico: McKinley County
> Poverty rate: 34.0% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
> Median household income: $40,262 (New Mexico: $54,020)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (New Mexico: 28.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.7% (New Mexico: 4.0%)
> Total population: 72,946
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 32

Source: John Penney / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New York: Bronx County
> Poverty rate: 26.5% (New York: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $43,726 (New York: $75,157)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.9% (New York: 38.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 7.8% (New York: 4.3%)
> Total population: 1,468,262
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

Fairmont, North Carolina by Gerry Dincher from Hope Mills, NC
Fairmont, North Carolina (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher from Hope Mills, NC

North Carolina: Robeson County
> Poverty rate: 27.3% (North Carolina: 13.7%)
> Median household income: $36,736 (North Carolina: $60,516)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (North Carolina: 33.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.5% (North Carolina: 3.7%)
> Total population: 118,836
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 100

Fort Yates Baptist Mission Fort Yates, North Dakota 6-12-2009 by Andrew Filer
Fort Yates Baptist Mission Fort Yates, North Dakota 6-12-2009 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer

North Dakota: Sioux County
> Poverty rate: 38.5% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Median household income: $39,755 (North Dakota: $68,131)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6% (North Dakota: 2.1%)
> Total population: 3,993
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51

Source: Wendy Van / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ohio: Athens County
> Poverty rate: 25.5% (Ohio: 13.4%)
> Median household income: $47,061 (Ohio: $61,938)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.1% (Ohio: 29.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (Ohio: 4.0%)
> Total population: 62,933
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

Okfuskee County Courthouse 1 by Pigdogx
Okfuskee County Courthouse 1 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Pigdogx

Oklahoma: Okfuskee County
> Poverty rate: 27.6% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
> Median household income: $43,000 (Oklahoma: $56,956)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7% (Oklahoma: 26.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.9% (Oklahoma: 3.0%)
> Total population: 11,444
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 77

Source: icetsarina / Flickr

Oregon: Malheur County
> Poverty rate: 19.4% (Oregon: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $47,906 (Oregon: $70,084)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% (Oregon: 35.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Oregon: 4.2%)
> Total population: 31,313
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 36

Source: Pgiam / E+ via Getty Images

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County
> Poverty rate: 22.8% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $52,649 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.4% (Pennsylvania: 4.4%)
> Total population: 1,596,865
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Providence, Rhode Island by JJBers
Providence, Rhode Island (CC BY 2.0) by JJBers

Rhode Island: Providence County
> Poverty rate: 13.6% (Rhode Island: 11.3%)
> Median household income: $65,797 (Rhode Island: $74,489)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.6% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (Rhode Island: 3.2%)
> Total population: 656,672
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5

Hopewell United Methodist Chur... by Gerry Dincher
Hopewell United Methodist Chur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher

South Carolina: Dillon County
> Poverty rate: 31.2% (South Carolina: 14.5%)
> Median household income: $39,780 (South Carolina: $58,234)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (South Carolina: 29.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6% (South Carolina: 3.2%)
> Total population: 28,527
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 46

Cedar Lake by Greg Gjerdingen
Cedar Lake (CC BY 2.0) by Greg Gjerdingen

South Dakota: Todd County
> Poverty rate: 59.0% (South Dakota: 12.5%)
> Median household income: $26,250 (South Dakota: $63,920)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3% (South Dakota: 30.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.7% (South Dakota: 2.1%)
> Total population: 9,434
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Tennessee: Hancock County
> Poverty rate: 29.1% (Tennessee: 14.3%)
> Median household income: $29,650 (Tennessee: $58,516)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1% (Tennessee: 29.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2% (Tennessee: 3.4%)
> Total population: 6,695
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Texas: Dimmit County
> Poverty rate: 46.5% (Texas: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $25,000 (Texas: $67,321)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0% (Texas: 31.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (Texas: 3.9%)
> Total population: 8,840
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 246

Source: AlexMcGuffie / Getty Images

Utah: San Juan County
> Poverty rate: 21.2% (Utah: 8.8%)
> Median household income: $52,400 (Utah: $79,133)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6% (Utah: 35.4%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Utah: 2.3%)
> Total population: 14,610
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 28

Guildhall, Vermont by Doug Kerr
Guildhall, Vermont (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

Vermont: Essex County
> Poverty rate: 14.7% (Vermont: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $48,194 (Vermont: $67,674)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9% (Vermont: 40.9%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0% (Vermont: 2.6%)
> Total population: 5,972
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

RadfordVAMainStreet by DwayneP
RadfordVAMainStreet (CC BY-SA 3.0) by DwayneP

Virginia: Radford County
> Poverty rate: 35.4% (Virginia: 9.9%)
> Median household income: $44,360 (Virginia: $80,615)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4% (Virginia: 40.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (Virginia: 2.9%)
> Total population: 16,205
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 133

Source: redfishweb / iStock via Getty Images

Washington: Whitman County
> Poverty rate: 24.7% (Washington: 10.0%)
> Median household income: $43,613 (Washington: $82,400)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.6% (Washington: 37.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.7% (Washington: 4.2%)
> Total population: 48,197
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39

McDowell County WV Court by Coal town guy
McDowell County WV Court (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Coal town guy

West Virginia: McDowell County
> Poverty rate: 28.9% (West Virginia: 16.9%)
> Median household income: $30,127 (West Virginia: $50,884)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.4% (West Virginia: 21.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (West Virginia: 3.9%)
> Total population: 19,334
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55

Source: Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Wisconsin: Menominee County
> Poverty rate: 26.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
> Median household income: $54,940 (Wisconsin: $67,080)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.4% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.5% (Wisconsin: 2.9%)
> Total population: 4,318
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Wyoming: Albany County
> Poverty rate: 23.6% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
> Median household income: $50,733 (Wyoming: $68,002)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (Wyoming: 28.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% (Wyoming: 3.6%)
> Total population: 37,311
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 23

Methodology

To determine the county with the highest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people that live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2021 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation — a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is — for a county’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population for which poverty status had been determined, using the same definition.

Additional information on total population, median household income, and educational attainment are also from the 2021 ACS. Unemployment rates for 2022 are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

