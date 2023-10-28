The County With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

For the almost 40 million Americans who live in poverty, the effects of living in a state of not knowing whether they can afford their basic needs every month has serious effects that go far beyond the financial. Of course, people who live in poverty struggle to afford things like food, shelter, and health care. But the stress caused by ongoing severe fiscal hardship can take a toll on mental health, leading to higher rates of depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse.

Based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 12.6% of Americans nationwide live below the poverty line. In communities across the country, however, poverty is far more pervasive and deeply entrenched. Using 2021 ACS data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county or county equivalent in each state with the highest poverty rate.

Among the counties on this list, poverty rates range from 11.5% to over 50%. While several of the counties, primarily located in relatively high-income states, have lower poverty rates than the national average, every county on this list has a greater concentration of poverty than the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the city with the poorest middle class in every state.)

Incomes, as well as financial security, tend to rise with educational attainment in the United States. In the vast majority of counties and county equivalents on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is below the statewide average.

Employment opportunities are also often somewhat limited in these counties. All but nine counties on this list have a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole. (Here is a look at America’s 25 dying industries.)

Here is the county with the highest poverty rate in each state.

Source: alabama_extension / Flickr Alabama: Greene County

> Poverty rate: 39.8% (Alabama: 15.8%)

> Median household income: $28,826 (Alabama: $54,943)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Alabama: 26.7%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Alabama: 2.6%)

> Total population: 7,851

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area

> Poverty rate: 36.6% (Alaska: 10.4%)

> Median household income: $37,975 (Alaska: $80,287)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9% (Alaska: 30.6%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 12.9% (Alaska: 4.0%)

> Total population: 8,354

> No. of counties or county equivalents considered in ranking: 27

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Arkansas: Phillips County

> Poverty rate: 33.3% (Arkansas: 16.0%)

> Median household income: $32,235 (Arkansas: $52,123)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3% (Arkansas: 24.3%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (Arkansas: 3.3%)

> Total population: 16,923

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 75

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons California: Trinity County

> Poverty rate: 22.5% (California: 12.3%)

> Median household income: $42,206 (California: $84,097)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6% (California: 35.3%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6% (California: 4.2%)

> Total population: 15,818

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 58

Source: chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Colorado: Bent County

> Poverty rate: 25.4% (Colorado: 9.6%)

> Median household income: $40,972 (Colorado: $80,184)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (Colorado: 42.8%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Colorado: 3.0%)

> Total population: 5,861

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

Source: enfi / iStock via Getty Images Connecticut: New Haven County

> Poverty rate: 11.5% (Connecticut: 10.0%)

> Median household income: $75,043 (Connecticut: $83,572)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6% (Connecticut: 40.6%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (Connecticut: 4.2%)

> Total population: 864,751

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

Source: Kptan123 / iStock via Getty Images Delaware: Kent County

> Poverty rate: 13.3% (Delaware: 11.4%)

> Median household income: $63,715 (Delaware: $72,724)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.7% (Delaware: 33.6%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.2% (Delaware: 4.5%)

> Total population: 180,078

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

Source: Simplyphotos / iStock via Getty Images Florida: Hamilton County

> Poverty rate: 26.4% (Florida: 13.1%)

> Median household income: $39,346 (Florida: $61,777)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0% (Florida: 31.5%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0% (Florida: 2.9%)

> Total population: 13,973

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Idaho: Madison County

> Poverty rate: 24.3% (Idaho: 11.4%)

> Median household income: $53,498 (Idaho: $63,377)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.3% (Idaho: 29.1%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8% (Idaho: 2.7%)

> Total population: 50,979

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 43

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Illinois: Alexander County

> Poverty rate: 24.5% (Illinois: 11.8%)

> Median household income: $39,871 (Illinois: $72,563)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (Illinois: 4.6%)

> Total population: 5,488

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images Indiana: Monroe County

> Poverty rate: 21.8% (Indiana: 12.5%)

> Median household income: $54,096 (Indiana: $61,944)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4% (Indiana: 27.8%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.8% (Indiana: 3.0%)

> Total population: 140,189

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Kansas: Riley County

> Poverty rate: 22.0% (Kansas: 11.5%)

> Median household income: $53,296 (Kansas: $64,521)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2% (Kansas: 34.4%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7% (Kansas: 2.7%)

> Total population: 72,602

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 105

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Kentucky: Wolfe County

> Poverty rate: 34.6% (Kentucky: 16.3%)

> Median household income: $24,349 (Kentucky: $55,454)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.6% (Kentucky: 25.7%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.6% (Kentucky: 3.9%)

> Total population: 6,666

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 120

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images Massachusetts: Suffolk County

> Poverty rate: 17.3% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)

> Median household income: $80,260 (Massachusetts: $89,026)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.1% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Massachusetts: 3.8%)

> Total population: 792,647

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Michigan: Isabella County

> Poverty rate: 23.8% (Michigan: 13.3%)

> Median household income: $48,840 (Michigan: $63,202)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.2% (Michigan: 30.6%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9% (Michigan: 4.2%)

> Total population: 65,623

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Mississippi: Holmes County

> Poverty rate: 39.2% (Mississippi: 19.4%)

> Median household income: $24,958 (Mississippi: $49,111)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Mississippi: 23.2%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.6% (Mississippi: 3.9%)

> Total population: 17,243

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 82

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Missouri: Pemiscot County

> Poverty rate: 27.5% (Missouri: 12.8%)

> Median household income: $35,865 (Missouri: $61,043)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.7% (Missouri: 30.7%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (Missouri: 2.5%)

> Total population: 15,949

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images New Hampshire: Sullivan County

> Poverty rate: 12.5% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)

> Median household income: $64,587 (New Hampshire: $83,449)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.6% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4% (New Hampshire: 2.5%)

> Total population: 43,105

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

Source: John Penney / iStock Editorial via Getty Images New York: Bronx County

> Poverty rate: 26.5% (New York: 13.5%)

> Median household income: $43,726 (New York: $75,157)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.9% (New York: 38.1%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 7.8% (New York: 4.3%)

> Total population: 1,468,262

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

Source: Wendy Van / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Ohio: Athens County

> Poverty rate: 25.5% (Ohio: 13.4%)

> Median household income: $47,061 (Ohio: $61,938)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.1% (Ohio: 29.7%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (Ohio: 4.0%)

> Total population: 62,933

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

Source: icetsarina / Flickr Oregon: Malheur County

> Poverty rate: 19.4% (Oregon: 12.1%)

> Median household income: $47,906 (Oregon: $70,084)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% (Oregon: 35.0%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Oregon: 4.2%)

> Total population: 31,313

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 36

Source: Pgiam / E+ via Getty Images Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

> Poverty rate: 22.8% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)

> Median household income: $52,649 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.4% (Pennsylvania: 4.4%)

> Total population: 1,596,865

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Tennessee: Hancock County

> Poverty rate: 29.1% (Tennessee: 14.3%)

> Median household income: $29,650 (Tennessee: $58,516)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1% (Tennessee: 29.0%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2% (Tennessee: 3.4%)

> Total population: 6,695

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Texas: Dimmit County

> Poverty rate: 46.5% (Texas: 14.0%)

> Median household income: $25,000 (Texas: $67,321)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0% (Texas: 31.5%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (Texas: 3.9%)

> Total population: 8,840

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 246

Source: AlexMcGuffie / Getty Images Utah: San Juan County

> Poverty rate: 21.2% (Utah: 8.8%)

> Median household income: $52,400 (Utah: $79,133)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6% (Utah: 35.4%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Utah: 2.3%)

> Total population: 14,610

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 28

Source: redfishweb / iStock via Getty Images Washington: Whitman County

> Poverty rate: 24.7% (Washington: 10.0%)

> Median household income: $43,613 (Washington: $82,400)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.6% (Washington: 37.3%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.7% (Washington: 4.2%)

> Total population: 48,197

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39

Source: Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images Wisconsin: Menominee County

> Poverty rate: 26.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)

> Median household income: $54,940 (Wisconsin: $67,080)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.4% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.5% (Wisconsin: 2.9%)

> Total population: 4,318

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Wyoming: Albany County

> Poverty rate: 23.6% (Wyoming: 10.7%)

> Median household income: $50,733 (Wyoming: $68,002)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (Wyoming: 28.5%)

> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% (Wyoming: 3.6%)

> Total population: 37,311

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 23

Methodology

To determine the county with the highest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people that live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2021 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation — a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is — for a county’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population for which poverty status had been determined, using the same definition.

Additional information on total population, median household income, and educational attainment are also from the 2021 ACS. Unemployment rates for 2022 are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

