The County With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

For the almost 40 million Americans who live in poverty, the effects of living in a state of not knowing whether they can afford their basic needs every month has serious effects that go far beyond the financial. Of course, people who live in poverty struggle to afford things like food, shelter, and health care. But the stress caused by ongoing severe fiscal hardship can take a toll on mental health, leading to higher rates of depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse.
Based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 12.6% of Americans nationwide live below the poverty line. In communities across the country, however, poverty is far more pervasive and deeply entrenched. Using 2021 ACS data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county or county equivalent in each state with the highest poverty rate.
Among the counties on this list, poverty rates range from 11.5% to over 50%. While several of the counties, primarily located in relatively high-income states, have lower poverty rates than the national average, every county on this list has a greater concentration of poverty than the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the city with the poorest middle class in every state.)
Incomes, as well as financial security, tend to rise with educational attainment in the United States. In the vast majority of counties and county equivalents on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is below the statewide average.
Employment opportunities are also often somewhat limited in these counties. All but nine counties on this list have a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole. (Here is a look at America’s 25 dying industries.)
Here is the county with the highest poverty rate in each state.
Alabama: Greene County
> Poverty rate: 39.8% (Alabama: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $28,826 (Alabama: $54,943)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Alabama: 26.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Alabama: 2.6%)
> Total population: 7,851
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67
Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area
> Poverty rate: 36.6% (Alaska: 10.4%)
> Median household income: $37,975 (Alaska: $80,287)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9% (Alaska: 30.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 12.9% (Alaska: 4.0%)
> Total population: 8,354
> No. of counties or county equivalents considered in ranking: 27
Arizona: Apache County
> Poverty rate: 33.9% (Arizona: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $34,788 (Arizona: $65,913)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8% (Arizona: 31.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 7.7% (Arizona: 3.8%)
> Total population: 66,473
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15
Arkansas: Phillips County
> Poverty rate: 33.3% (Arkansas: 16.0%)
> Median household income: $32,235 (Arkansas: $52,123)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3% (Arkansas: 24.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (Arkansas: 3.3%)
> Total population: 16,923
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 75
California: Trinity County
> Poverty rate: 22.5% (California: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $42,206 (California: $84,097)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6% (California: 35.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6% (California: 4.2%)
> Total population: 15,818
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 58
Colorado: Bent County
> Poverty rate: 25.4% (Colorado: 9.6%)
> Median household income: $40,972 (Colorado: $80,184)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (Colorado: 42.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Colorado: 3.0%)
> Total population: 5,861
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61
Connecticut: New Haven County
> Poverty rate: 11.5% (Connecticut: 10.0%)
> Median household income: $75,043 (Connecticut: $83,572)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (Connecticut: 4.2%)
> Total population: 864,751
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8
Delaware: Kent County
> Poverty rate: 13.3% (Delaware: 11.4%)
> Median household income: $63,715 (Delaware: $72,724)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.7% (Delaware: 33.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.2% (Delaware: 4.5%)
> Total population: 180,078
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3
Florida: Hamilton County
> Poverty rate: 26.4% (Florida: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $39,346 (Florida: $61,777)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0% (Florida: 31.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0% (Florida: 2.9%)
> Total population: 13,973
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67
Georgia: Lanier County
> Poverty rate: 34.1% (Georgia: 13.9%)
> Median household income: $33,956 (Georgia: $65,030)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% (Georgia: 33.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4% (Georgia: 3.0%)
> Total population: 9,874
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 159
Hawaii: Hawaii County
> Poverty rate: 13.8% (Hawaii: 9.5%)
> Median household income: $68,399 (Hawaii: $88,005)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.2% (Hawaii: 34.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Hawaii: 3.5%)
> Total population: 200,468
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4
Idaho: Madison County
> Poverty rate: 24.3% (Idaho: 11.4%)
> Median household income: $53,498 (Idaho: $63,377)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.3% (Idaho: 29.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8% (Idaho: 2.7%)
> Total population: 50,979
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 43
Illinois: Alexander County
> Poverty rate: 24.5% (Illinois: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $39,871 (Illinois: $72,563)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (Illinois: 4.6%)
> Total population: 5,488
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102
Indiana: Monroe County
> Poverty rate: 21.8% (Indiana: 12.5%)
> Median household income: $54,096 (Indiana: $61,944)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4% (Indiana: 27.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.8% (Indiana: 3.0%)
> Total population: 140,189
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92
Iowa: Story County
> Poverty rate: 19.4% (Iowa: 11.0%)
> Median household income: $62,578 (Iowa: $65,429)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1% (Iowa: 29.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0% (Iowa: 2.7%)
> Total population: 98,106
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99
Kansas: Riley County
> Poverty rate: 22.0% (Kansas: 11.5%)
> Median household income: $53,296 (Kansas: $64,521)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2% (Kansas: 34.4%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7% (Kansas: 2.7%)
> Total population: 72,602
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 105
Kentucky: Wolfe County
> Poverty rate: 34.6% (Kentucky: 16.3%)
> Median household income: $24,349 (Kentucky: $55,454)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.6% (Kentucky: 25.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.6% (Kentucky: 3.9%)
> Total population: 6,666
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 120
Louisiana: East Carroll Parish
> Poverty rate: 47.3% (Louisiana: 18.8%)
> Median household income: $25,049 (Louisiana: $53,571)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2% (Louisiana: 25.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 7.9% (Louisiana: 3.7%)
> Total population: 7,502
> No. of parishes considered in ranking: 64
Maine: Washington County
> Poverty rate: 18.7% (Maine: 11.0%)
> Median household income: $46,689 (Maine: $63,182)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.0% (Maine: 33.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (Maine: 3.0%)
> Total population: 31,003
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16
Maryland: Somerset County
> Poverty rate: 20.4% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $48,661 (Maryland: $91,431)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Maryland: 41.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (Maryland: 3.2%)
> Total population: 24,834
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24
Massachusetts: Suffolk County
> Poverty rate: 17.3% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
> Median household income: $80,260 (Massachusetts: $89,026)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.1% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6% (Massachusetts: 3.8%)
> Total population: 792,647
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14
Michigan: Isabella County
> Poverty rate: 23.8% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $48,840 (Michigan: $63,202)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.2% (Michigan: 30.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9% (Michigan: 4.2%)
> Total population: 65,623
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83
Minnesota: Mahnomen County
> Poverty rate: 21.1% (Minnesota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $48,021 (Minnesota: $77,706)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9% (Minnesota: 37.6%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9% (Minnesota: 2.7%)
> Total population: 5,429
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 87
Mississippi: Holmes County
> Poverty rate: 39.2% (Mississippi: 19.4%)
> Median household income: $24,958 (Mississippi: $49,111)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Mississippi: 23.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.6% (Mississippi: 3.9%)
> Total population: 17,243
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 82
Missouri: Pemiscot County
> Poverty rate: 27.5% (Missouri: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $35,865 (Missouri: $61,043)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.7% (Missouri: 30.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (Missouri: 2.5%)
> Total population: 15,949
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115
Montana: Roosevelt County
> Poverty rate: 32.3% (Montana: 12.5%)
> Median household income: $47,182 (Montana: $60,560)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4% (Montana: 33.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (Montana: 2.6%)
> Total population: 10,884
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 52
Nebraska: Thurston County
> Poverty rate: 20.5% (Nebraska: 10.3%)
> Median household income: $56,223 (Nebraska: $66,644)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.9% (Nebraska: 32.9%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4% (Nebraska: 2.3%)
> Total population: 6,806
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 81
Nevada: Mineral County
> Poverty rate: 19.6% (Nevada: 12.9%)
> Median household income: $43,009 (Nevada: $65,686)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.8% (Nevada: 26.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1% (Nevada: 5.4%)
> Total population: 4,552
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16
New Hampshire: Sullivan County
> Poverty rate: 12.5% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)
> Median household income: $64,587 (New Hampshire: $83,449)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.6% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4% (New Hampshire: 2.5%)
> Total population: 43,105
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10
New Jersey: Cumberland County
> Poverty rate: 15.7% (New Jersey: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $58,397 (New Jersey: $89,703)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (New Jersey: 41.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.1% (New Jersey: 3.7%)
> Total population: 154,921
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21
New Mexico: McKinley County
> Poverty rate: 34.0% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
> Median household income: $40,262 (New Mexico: $54,020)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (New Mexico: 28.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.7% (New Mexico: 4.0%)
> Total population: 72,946
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 32
New York: Bronx County
> Poverty rate: 26.5% (New York: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $43,726 (New York: $75,157)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.9% (New York: 38.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 7.8% (New York: 4.3%)
> Total population: 1,468,262
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62
North Carolina: Robeson County
> Poverty rate: 27.3% (North Carolina: 13.7%)
> Median household income: $36,736 (North Carolina: $60,516)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (North Carolina: 33.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.5% (North Carolina: 3.7%)
> Total population: 118,836
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 100
North Dakota: Sioux County
> Poverty rate: 38.5% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Median household income: $39,755 (North Dakota: $68,131)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6% (North Dakota: 2.1%)
> Total population: 3,993
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51
Ohio: Athens County
> Poverty rate: 25.5% (Ohio: 13.4%)
> Median household income: $47,061 (Ohio: $61,938)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.1% (Ohio: 29.7%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (Ohio: 4.0%)
> Total population: 62,933
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88
Oklahoma: Okfuskee County
> Poverty rate: 27.6% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
> Median household income: $43,000 (Oklahoma: $56,956)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7% (Oklahoma: 26.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.9% (Oklahoma: 3.0%)
> Total population: 11,444
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 77
Oregon: Malheur County
> Poverty rate: 19.4% (Oregon: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $47,906 (Oregon: $70,084)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% (Oregon: 35.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Oregon: 4.2%)
> Total population: 31,313
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 36
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County
> Poverty rate: 22.8% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $52,649 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.4% (Pennsylvania: 4.4%)
> Total population: 1,596,865
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67
Rhode Island: Providence County
> Poverty rate: 13.6% (Rhode Island: 11.3%)
> Median household income: $65,797 (Rhode Island: $74,489)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.6% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (Rhode Island: 3.2%)
> Total population: 656,672
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5
South Carolina: Dillon County
> Poverty rate: 31.2% (South Carolina: 14.5%)
> Median household income: $39,780 (South Carolina: $58,234)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (South Carolina: 29.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6% (South Carolina: 3.2%)
> Total population: 28,527
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 46
South Dakota: Todd County
> Poverty rate: 59.0% (South Dakota: 12.5%)
> Median household income: $26,250 (South Dakota: $63,920)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3% (South Dakota: 30.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.7% (South Dakota: 2.1%)
> Total population: 9,434
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65
Tennessee: Hancock County
> Poverty rate: 29.1% (Tennessee: 14.3%)
> Median household income: $29,650 (Tennessee: $58,516)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1% (Tennessee: 29.0%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2% (Tennessee: 3.4%)
> Total population: 6,695
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95
Texas: Dimmit County
> Poverty rate: 46.5% (Texas: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $25,000 (Texas: $67,321)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0% (Texas: 31.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (Texas: 3.9%)
> Total population: 8,840
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 246
Utah: San Juan County
> Poverty rate: 21.2% (Utah: 8.8%)
> Median household income: $52,400 (Utah: $79,133)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6% (Utah: 35.4%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (Utah: 2.3%)
> Total population: 14,610
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 28
Vermont: Essex County
> Poverty rate: 14.7% (Vermont: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $48,194 (Vermont: $67,674)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9% (Vermont: 40.9%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0% (Vermont: 2.6%)
> Total population: 5,972
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14
Virginia: Radford County
> Poverty rate: 35.4% (Virginia: 9.9%)
> Median household income: $44,360 (Virginia: $80,615)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4% (Virginia: 40.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (Virginia: 2.9%)
> Total population: 16,205
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 133
Washington: Whitman County
> Poverty rate: 24.7% (Washington: 10.0%)
> Median household income: $43,613 (Washington: $82,400)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.6% (Washington: 37.3%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 4.7% (Washington: 4.2%)
> Total population: 48,197
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39
West Virginia: McDowell County
> Poverty rate: 28.9% (West Virginia: 16.9%)
> Median household income: $30,127 (West Virginia: $50,884)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.4% (West Virginia: 21.8%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 6.3% (West Virginia: 3.9%)
> Total population: 19,334
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55
Wisconsin: Menominee County
> Poverty rate: 26.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
> Median household income: $54,940 (Wisconsin: $67,080)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.4% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 5.5% (Wisconsin: 2.9%)
> Total population: 4,318
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72
Wyoming: Albany County
> Poverty rate: 23.6% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
> Median household income: $50,733 (Wyoming: $68,002)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (Wyoming: 28.5%)
> 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% (Wyoming: 3.6%)
> Total population: 37,311
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 23
Methodology
To determine the county with the highest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people that live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.
Counties were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2021 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.
The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation — a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is — for a county’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population for which poverty status had been determined, using the same definition.
Additional information on total population, median household income, and educational attainment are also from the 2021 ACS. Unemployment rates for 2022 are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
