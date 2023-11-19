10 Thanksgiving Dishes You Can Make Ahead of Time PeopleImages / iStock via Getty Images

No matter how big or small the gathering, cooking a Thanksgiving meal can be quite a marathon. Between the appetizers, desserts, essential side dishes, and, of course, the turkey that will take up most of the oven for the better part of the morning, most home cooks will need to have a tight plan of what to cook when, in order to get everything out piping hot at the right time. (This is your essential Thanksgiving shopping list.)

Luckily, some dishes can be premade in the days leading up to the big dinner. To determine Thanksgiving dishes you can make ahead of time, 24/7 Tempo referred to cooking sites including Food and Wine. Most desserts, including cakes, cookies, and pies, are best to make ahead of time, as they won’t need to be served hot. Some can even be made a month in advance and frozen.

Side dishes including casseroles are good candidates for cooking a day ahead and then reheating in the oven just before serving. Even the gravy can be made in advance with some homemade turkey stock, then enriched with the fresh turkey drippings as the turkey rests before carving.

You can make certain dishes in advance, but don’t get too excited, thinking you won’t be doing in any cooking on Thursday (unless you order the food) — these are 9 Thanksgiving dishes you should never made ahead of time.

Here are Thanksgiving dishes you can make ahead of time:

Apple pie

An apple pie can be baked up to two days in advance and stored in an airtight container. Another option is to pre-make the raw pie dough and freeze it in a disc shape, pulling it out to thaw in the fridge a full day before you plan on baking the pie.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts can be cleaned and blanched in advance, then sauteed or oven-roasted the day of. They can also be fully cooked a few days ahead and reheated in the oven just before serving.

Sweet potatoes

Whether you prefer your sweet potatoes simply candied or baked into a casserole, this spiced side dish reheats like a dream and may even taste better after the spices have had a chance to sink in.

Corn casserole

A classic Southern side, corn casserole can be baked up to two days in advance and stored in the fridge. It can also be made weeks ahead and frozen. Reheat it covered in foil at 300 degrees.

Cranberry sauce

This tart side dish is best made at least two days ahead, as it will thicken while it chills. It can even be frozen for up to three months before serving.

Gravy

Avoid that frantic, last-minute gravy making by roasting turkey wings, necks, and organs to make a flavorful stock and thickening it ahead of time. Drippings from the roast bird can always be whisked in as you reheat the gravy just before serving.

Green bean casserole

This side dish reheats beautifully in the oven. Just be sure to hold off on the crispy onion topping until the final bake.

Pecan pie

With a filling rich in eggs but low in moisture, pecan pies can be made a few days in advance and stored in the fridge, and can also be frozen for up to three months.

Pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pies will hold up well if baked a few days ahead and refrigerated. They can also be wrapped tightly and frozen for up to a month.

Stuffing

To pre-make stuffing, prepare everything from the sauteed mirepoix to the broth and herbs, and combine, letting the flavors soak into the bread overnight in a covered casserole dish in the fridge. Then bake the prepared stuffing on the big day.

