To those who follow them, the death of a famous person can be almost as sad as a death in the family. Fans have invested years and sometimes decades following the triumphs and tribulations of a given celebrity, and regardless of their age, their passing can come as a shock. (Especially shocking were these 37 violent celebrity deaths.)

To determine the most shocking celebrity deaths, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on Wikipedia pageviews for all celebrities who have died since 2018. Celebrities were ranked based on the increase in daily pageviews from their pre-death daily average to either the day of their deaths or the day following their deaths. Pre-death daily averages are calculated starting July 1, 2015, when pageview records begin.

Five well-known people on our list were 85 or older when they died, and even though they were at advanced ages, their passing came as a shock to those who cared about them. One of those was Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of cancer at 87. Another cancer victim, who also left us at 87, was rock’n’roll and R&B pioneer Little Richard.

Suicide claimed the lives of “Austin Powers” actor Verne Troyer, cooking guru and TV personality Anthony Bourdain, fashion icon Kate Spade, and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Two celebrities of very different kinds – army general and U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell and the singer/actor known as Meat Loaf – both died from complications of COVID-19. (Here’s a list of 30 famous people who died from COVID.)

Two of the youngest people who died on our list, rappers Nipsey Hussle and XXXTentacion, were gunned down.

The death in 2020 from colon cancer of actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the groundbreaking Black action film “Black Panther” and was nominated for an Oscar in 2021 for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” was particularly sad and shocking as it came when he was seemingly on the brink of superstardom – and the impact his demise had on fans manifested itself in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of his passing: They soared to 9.9 million, compared with average Wikipedia pageviews prior to his death of 6,726.

The death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that same year stunned the public, too, causing Wikipedia pageviews to climb to 9.5 million, from 12,133 before his death.

Here is a list of the most shocking celebrity deaths of the past five years.

43. Verne Troyer (1969-2018)

Source: Kristian Dowling / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,890

1,890 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.0 million

+1.0 million Age: 49 years

49 years Cause of death: Suicide

42. Tom Lister Jr. (1958-2020)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,016

1,016 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.0 million

+1.0 million Age: 62 years

62 years Cause of death: Heart disease

41. Willie Garson (1964-2021)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 670

670 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.0 million

+1.0 million Age: 57 years

57 years Cause of death: Pancreatic cancer

40. Norm Macdonald (1959-2021)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,702

2,702 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.0 million

+1.0 million Age: 61 years

61 years Cause of death: Acute leukemia

39. Gilbert Gottfried (1955-2022)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,840

1,840 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.0 million

+1.0 million Age: 67 years

67 years Cause of death: Type II myotonic dystrophy

38. Ric Ocasek (1944-2019)

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,062

1,062 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.0 million

+1.0 million Age: 75 years

75 years Cause of death: Heart disease

37. James Caan (1940-2022)

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,912

3,912 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.1 million

+1.1 million Age: 82 years

82 years Cause of death: Heart attack

36. Dustin Diamond (1977-2021)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,992

1,992 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.1 million

+1.1 million Age: 44 years

44 years Cause of death: Small-cell carcinoma

35. Rush Limbaugh (1951-2021)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,886

2,886 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.1 million

+1.1 million Age: 70 years

70 years Cause of death: Lung cancer

33. William Hurt (1950-2022)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,690

2,690 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.1 million

+1.1 million Age: 71 years

71 years Cause of death: Prostate cancer

33. R. Lee Ermey (1944-2018)

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,436

2,436 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.2 million

+1.2 million Age: 74 years

74 years Cause of death: Pneumonia

32. Michael K. Williams (1966-2021)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,800

2,800 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.2 million

+1.2 million Age: 54 years

54 years Cause of death: Drug overdose

31. Grant Imahara (1970-2020)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 666

666 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.2 million

+1.2 million Age: 49 years

49 years Cause of death: Brain aneurysm

30. Little Richard (Richard Wayne Penniman) (1932-2020)

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,207

3,207 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.3 million

+1.3 million Age: 87 years

87 years Cause of death: Bone cancer

29. Colin Powell (1937-2021)

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,393

3,393 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.4 million

+1.4 million Age: 84 years

84 years Cause of death: Complications from COVID-19

28. John Madden (1936-2021)

Source: Robert B. Stanton / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,028

3,028 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.4 million

+1.4 million Age: 85 years

85 years Cause of death: Not disclosed

27. Kenny Rogers (1938-2020)

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,870

2,870 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.5 million

+1.5 million Age: 81 years

81 years Cause of death: Natural causes

26. Larry King (1933-2021)

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,054

3,054 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.5 million

+1.5 million Age: 87 years

87 years Cause of death: Sepsis

25. Pee-wee Herman (Paul Reubens) (1952-2023)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,442

3,442 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.5 million

+1.5 million Age: 70 years

70 years Cause of death: Acute hypoxic respiratory failure

24. Jimmy Buffett (1946-2023)

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,234

2,234 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.6 million

+1.6 million Age: 76 years

76 years Cause of death: Merkel cell skin cancer

23. Cicely Tyson (1933-2021)

Source: Peters, Hans / Anefo / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,288

2,288 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.8 million

+1.8 million Age: 88 years

88 years Cause of death: Not disclosed

22. Jeffrey Epstein (1953-2019)

Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 4,801

4,801 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.9 million

+1.9 million Age: 66 years

66 years Cause of death: Suicide

21. Burt Reynolds (1936-2018)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 6,689

6,689 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.9 million

+1.9 million Age: 82 years

82 years Cause of death: Cardiac arrest

20. Mac Miller (1992-2018)

Source: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,679

3,679 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +1.9 million

+1.9 million Age: 26 years

26 years Cause of death: Drug overdose

19. Ray Liotta (1954-2022)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 4,518

4,518 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.0 million

+2.0 million Age: 67 years

67 years Cause of death: Pulmonary edema, heart and respiratory failure

18. Aretha Franklin (1942-2018)

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,355

3,355 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.0 million

+2.0 million Age: 76 years

76 years Cause of death: Pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer

17. Naya Rivera (1987-2020)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,307

2,307 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.1 million

+2.1 million Age: 33 years

33 years Cause of death: Drowning

16. Meat Loaf (Marvin/Michael Lee Aday) (1947-2022)

Source: Fin Costello / Redferns via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,975

3,975 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.2 million

+2.2 million Age: 74 years

74 years Cause of death: Complications from COVID-19

15. Kate Spade (1962-2018)

Source: Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,369

1,369 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.2 million

+2.2 million Age: 55 years

55 years Cause of death: Suicide

14. Taylor Hawkins (1972-2022)

Source: 91170430@N05 / Flickr

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,071

1,071 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.3 million

+2.3 million Age: 50 years

50 years Cause of death: Not disclosed

13. Kelly Preston (1962-2020)

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 3,868

3,868 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.5 million

+2.5 million Age: 57 years

57 years Cause of death: Breast cancer

12. Tina Turner (1939-2023)

Source: Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 8,779

8,779 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.6 million

+2.6 million Age: 83 years

83 years Cause of death: Long illness

11. Luke Perry (1966-2019)

Source: Mark Davis / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,455

2,455 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +2.7 million

+2.7 million Age: 52 years

52 years Cause of death: Stroke

10. DMX (Earl Simmons) (1970-2021)

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 4,353

4,353 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +3.1 million

+3.1 million Age: 50 years

50 years Cause of death: Heart attack

9. Sinéad O’Connor (1966-2023)

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 4,450

4,450 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +3.2 million

+3.2 million Age: 56 years

56 years Cause of death: Not disclosed

8. Nipsey Hussle (Ermias Joseph Asghedom) (1985-2019)

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 1,816

1,816 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +3.4 million

+3.4 million Age: 33 years

33 years Cause of death: Fatal shooting

7. XXXTentacion (Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy) (1998-2018)

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 12,021

12,021 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +3.4 million

+3.4 million Age: 20 years

20 years Cause of death: Fatal shooting

6. Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020)

Source: Tom Brenner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 8,846

8,846 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +3.6 million

+3.6 million Age: 87 years

87 years Cause of death: Metastatic pancreatic cancer

5. Bob Saget (1956-2022)

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,597

2,597 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +4.1 million

+4.1 million Age: 65 years

65 years Cause of death: Blunt head trauma

4. Anthony Bourdain (1956-2018)

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 5,233

5,233 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +4.1 million

+4.1 million Age: 61 years

61 years Cause of death: Suicide

3. Cameron Boyce (1999-2019)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 2,257

2,257 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +4.1 million

+4.1 million Age: 20 years

20 years Cause of death: Epileptic seizure

2. Kobe Bryant (1978-2020)

Source: Eliot J. Schechter / Getty Images

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 12,133

12,133 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +9.5 million

+9.5 million Age: 41 years

41 years Cause of death: Helicopter crash

1. Chadwick Boseman (1977-2020)

Avg. daily Wikipedia pageviews prior to death: 6,726

6,726 Increase in Wikipedia pageviews upon news of death: +9.9 million

+9.9 million Age: 43 years

43 years Cause of death: Colon cancer

