States Where The Most People Have Bought Guns So Far This Year

Gun ownership in the U.S. is at a record high. According to an NBC News poll conducted in November, 52% of American voters say they or someone in their household owns a gun. In 2019, that share was 46%, and in 2013 it was 42%. The increase follows record gun sales during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Gun sales dropped considerably in 2022 and continued to decline throughout 2023 — at least based on FBI firearm background checks. (Here are the states with the most gun stores.)

Firearm background checks, however, only serve as a rough proxy for gun sales. To get a better approximation, 24/7 Wall St. adjusts the FBI figures by excluding checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks. Based on adjusted figures, the FBI conducted about 17 million background checks in the first 11 months of 2023, a 5.7% drop from the first 11 months of 2022. This translates to 51 checks per 1,000 people from January through November 2023, though these figures vary considerably by state.

To identify the states where the most people have bought guns so far this year, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States were ranked based on the number of background checks per 1,000 people from January 2023 to November 2023. We used adjusted background check figures.

Despite reporting the highest and third highest firearm background checks in the first 11 months of 2023, Texas and California are among the 16 states that had lower background checks per capita than the national average. Among the 34 states where background checks per 1,000 people were higher than the national average, 10 had over 80 checks per 1,000 people.

In three states — Oregon, Montana, and Idaho — the FBI conducted over 100 background checks per 1,000 people, about double the national average, despite having considerably different gun laws. According to Gifford Law Center’s most recent Annual Gun Law Scorecard, Oregon received a score of A- for its gun laws, while Idaho and Montana received an F grade. (These are the 14 states with the strictest gun control laws.)

50. Hawaii

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 14.7 per 1,000 residents

14.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 21,192 (the lowest)

21,192 (the lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 12.0 per 1,000 (the lowest)

12.0 per 1,000 (the lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 17,245 (the lowest)

17,245 (the lowest) Population: 1,440,196 (11th lowest)

49. New Jersey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 15.6 per 1,000 residents

15.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 144,686 (16th lowest)

144,686 (16th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 16.6 per 1,000 (2nd lowest)

16.6 per 1,000 (2nd lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 153,719 (16th lowest)

153,719 (16th lowest) Population: 9,261,699 (11th highest)

48. New York

Source: Dmitro2009 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 16.7 per 1,000 residents

16.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 328,848 (21st highest)

328,848 (21st highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 19.2 per 1,000 (3rd lowest)

19.2 per 1,000 (3rd lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 378,764 (20th highest)

378,764 (20th highest) Population: 19,677,151 (4th highest)

47. Rhode Island

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 20.5 per 1,000 residents

20.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 22,406 (2nd lowest)

22,406 (2nd lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 22.9 per 1,000 (4th lowest)

22.9 per 1,000 (4th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 25,044 (2nd lowest)

25,044 (2nd lowest) Population: 1,093,734 (7th lowest)

46. Illinois

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 27.3 per 1,000 residents

27.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 343,188 (20th highest)

343,188 (20th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 29.3 per 1,000 (6th lowest)

29.3 per 1,000 (6th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 368,275 (21st highest)

368,275 (21st highest) Population: 12,582,032 (6th highest)

45. California

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 29.2 per 1,000 residents

29.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,138,185 (3rd highest)

1,138,185 (3rd highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 29.2 per 1,000 (5th lowest)

29.2 per 1,000 (5th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,141,365 (3rd highest)

1,141,365 (3rd highest) Population: 39,029,342 (the highest)

44. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 30.1 per 1,000 residents

30.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 209,922 (23rd lowest)

209,922 (23rd lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 29.9 per 1,000 (7th lowest)

29.9 per 1,000 (7th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 208,755 (22nd lowest)

208,755 (22nd lowest) Population: 6,981,974 (16th highest)

43. Nebraska

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 35.4 per 1,000 residents

35.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 69,607 (9th lowest)

69,607 (9th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 33.3 per 1,000 (8th lowest)

33.3 per 1,000 (8th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 65,585 (7th lowest)

65,585 (7th lowest) Population: 1,967,923 (14th lowest)

42. Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 35.5 per 1,000 residents

35.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 113,678 (11th lowest)

113,678 (11th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 35.5 per 1,000 (9th lowest)

35.5 per 1,000 (9th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 113,521 (11th lowest)

113,521 (11th lowest) Population: 3,200,517 (20th lowest)

41. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 39.0 per 1,000 residents

39.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 123,797 (14th lowest)

123,797 (14th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 42.3 per 1,000 (10th lowest)

42.3 per 1,000 (10th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 134,358 (14th lowest)

134,358 (14th lowest) Population: 3,177,772 (19th lowest)

40. Georgia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 42.6 per 1,000 residents

42.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 465,151 (13th highest)

465,151 (13th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 46.0 per 1,000 (12th lowest)

46.0 per 1,000 (12th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 502,155 (12th highest)

502,155 (12th highest) Population: 10,912,876 (8th highest)

39. Delaware

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 42.9 per 1,000 residents

42.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 43,703 (4th lowest)

43,703 (4th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 51.3 per 1,000 (16th lowest)

51.3 per 1,000 (16th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 52,282 (4th lowest)

52,282 (4th lowest) Population: 1,018,396 (6th lowest)

38. Texas

Source: Rick Gershon / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 44.6 per 1,000 residents

44.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,339,012 (the highest)

1,339,012 (the highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 47.9 per 1,000 (14th lowest)

47.9 per 1,000 (14th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,437,824 (the highest)

1,437,824 (the highest) Population: 30,029,572 (2nd highest)

37. Ohio

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 46.6 per 1,000 residents

46.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 547,638 (9th highest)

547,638 (9th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 48.1 per 1,000 (15th lowest)

48.1 per 1,000 (15th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 565,227 (9th highest)

565,227 (9th highest) Population: 11,756,058 (7th highest)

36. Maryland

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 48.1 per 1,000 residents

48.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 296,471 (22nd highest)

296,471 (22nd highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 45.2 per 1,000 (11th lowest)

45.2 per 1,000 (11th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 278,816 (25th highest)

278,816 (25th highest) Population: 6,164,660 (19th highest)

35. Kentucky

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 50.7 per 1,000 residents

50.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 228,833 (24th lowest)

228,833 (24th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 53.6 per 1,000 (17th lowest)

53.6 per 1,000 (17th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 242,074 (24th lowest)

242,074 (24th lowest) Population: 4,512,310 (25th lowest)

34. Connecticut

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 51.2 per 1,000 residents

51.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 185,753 (20th lowest)

185,753 (20th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 56.7 per 1,000 (19th lowest)

56.7 per 1,000 (19th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 205,674 (20th lowest)

205,674 (20th lowest) Population: 3,626,205 (22nd lowest)

33. Louisiana

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 52.9 per 1,000 residents

52.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 242,618 (25th lowest)

242,618 (25th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 62.1 per 1,000 (25th lowest)

62.1 per 1,000 (25th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 285,197 (24th highest)

285,197 (24th highest) Population: 4,590,241 (25th highest)

32. Kansas

Source: Hailshadow / Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 53.0 per 1,000 residents

53.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 155,602 (18th lowest)

155,602 (18th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 54.4 per 1,000 (18th lowest)

54.4 per 1,000 (18th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 159,739 (18th lowest)

159,739 (18th lowest) Population: 2,937,150 (16th lowest)

31. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 53.3 per 1,000 residents

53.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,184,640 (2nd highest)

1,184,640 (2nd highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 56.7 per 1,000 (20th lowest)

56.7 per 1,000 (20th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,261,834 (2nd highest)

1,261,834 (2nd highest) Population: 22,244,823 (3rd highest)

30. Virginia

Source: AFP Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 54.5 per 1,000 residents

54.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 473,370 (12th highest)

473,370 (12th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 57.4 per 1,000 (21st lowest)

57.4 per 1,000 (21st lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 498,195 (13th highest)

498,195 (13th highest) Population: 8,683,619 (12th highest)

29. South Carolina

Source: ASphotowed / Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 55.8 per 1,000 residents

55.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 294,569 (23rd highest)

294,569 (23rd highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 67.2 per 1,000 (23rd highest)

67.2 per 1,000 (23rd highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 355,086 (22nd highest)

355,086 (22nd highest) Population: 5,282,634 (23rd highest)

28. North Carolina

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 56.8 per 1,000 residents

56.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 608,180 (7th highest)

608,180 (7th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 47.6 per 1,000 (13th lowest)

47.6 per 1,000 (13th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 508,782 (11th highest)

508,782 (11th highest) Population: 10,698,973 (9th highest)

27. Vermont

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 57.3 per 1,000 residents

57.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 37,049 (3rd lowest)

37,049 (3rd lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 61.9 per 1,000 (24th lowest)

61.9 per 1,000 (24th lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 40,027 (3rd lowest)

40,027 (3rd lowest) Population: 647,064 (2nd lowest)

26. Arizona

Source: Marc Lecureuil / Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 57.7 per 1,000 residents

57.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 424,784 (16th highest)

424,784 (16th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 60.8 per 1,000 (23rd lowest)

60.8 per 1,000 (23rd lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 447,139 (15th highest)

447,139 (15th highest) Population: 7,359,197 (14th highest)

25. Indiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 57.9 per 1,000 residents

57.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 395,720 (18th highest)

395,720 (18th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 64.2 per 1,000 (25th highest)

64.2 per 1,000 (25th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 438,743 (17th highest)

438,743 (17th highest) Population: 6,833,037 (17th highest)

24. Arkansas

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 60.5 per 1,000 residents

60.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 184,205 (19th lowest)

184,205 (19th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 60.5 per 1,000 (22nd lowest)

60.5 per 1,000 (22nd lowest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 184,185 (19th lowest)

184,185 (19th lowest) Population: 3,045,637 (18th lowest)

23. Michigan

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 63.5 per 1,000 residents

63.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 637,065 (5th highest)

637,065 (5th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 64.7 per 1,000 (24th highest)

64.7 per 1,000 (24th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 648,790 (6th highest)

648,790 (6th highest) Population: 10,034,113 (10th highest)

22. New Mexico

Source: JannHuizenga / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 66.5 per 1,000 residents

66.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 140,438 (15th lowest)

140,438 (15th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 69.8 per 1,000 (22nd highest)

69.8 per 1,000 (22nd highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 147,573 (15th lowest)

147,573 (15th lowest) Population: 2,113,344 (15th lowest)

21. Missouri

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 67.0 per 1,000 residents

67.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 413,932 (17th highest)

413,932 (17th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 72.2 per 1,000 (21st highest)

72.2 per 1,000 (21st highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 446,110 (16th highest)

446,110 (16th highest) Population: 6,177,957 (18th highest)

20. Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 68.4 per 1,000 residents

68.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 201,156 (21st lowest)

201,156 (21st lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 75.6 per 1,000 (16th highest)

75.6 per 1,000 (16th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 222,198 (23rd lowest)

222,198 (23rd lowest) Population: 2,940,057 (17th lowest)

19. Minnesota

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 68.5 per 1,000 residents

68.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 391,593 (19th highest)

391,593 (19th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 74.6 per 1,000 (17th highest)

74.6 per 1,000 (17th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 426,301 (18th highest)

426,301 (18th highest) Population: 5,717,184 (22nd highest)

18. Oklahoma

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 70.4 per 1,000 residents

70.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 283,080 (24th highest)

283,080 (24th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 73.6 per 1,000 (18th highest)

73.6 per 1,000 (18th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 295,886 (23rd highest)

295,886 (23rd highest) Population: 4,019,800 (23rd lowest)

17. Maine

Source: VistaVision / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 71.1 per 1,000 residents

71.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 98,535 (10th lowest)

98,535 (10th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 72.8 per 1,000 (19th highest)

72.8 per 1,000 (19th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 100,837 (10th lowest)

100,837 (10th lowest) Population: 1,385,340 (9th lowest)

16. Washington

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 72.1 per 1,000 residents

72.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 561,006 (8th highest)

561,006 (8th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 80.9 per 1,000 (15th highest)

80.9 per 1,000 (15th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 629,525 (7th highest)

629,525 (7th highest) Population: 7,785,786 (13th highest)

15. South Dakota

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 73.2 per 1,000 residents

73.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 66,598 (8th lowest)

66,598 (8th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 84.3 per 1,000 (12th highest)

84.3 per 1,000 (12th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 76,663 (9th lowest)

76,663 (9th lowest) Population: 909,824 (5th lowest)

14. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 76.0 per 1,000 residents

76.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 59,186 (6th lowest)

59,186 (6th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 83.2 per 1,000 (13th highest)

83.2 per 1,000 (13th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 64,834 (6th lowest)

64,834 (6th lowest) Population: 779,261 (4th lowest)

13. Utah

Source: GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 77.0 per 1,000 residents

77.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 260,362 (25th highest)

260,362 (25th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 72.6 per 1,000 (20th highest)

72.6 per 1,000 (20th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 245,558 (25th lowest)

245,558 (25th lowest) Population: 3,380,800 (21st lowest)

12. Colorado

Source: wingedwolf / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 78.7 per 1,000 residents

78.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 459,644 (14th highest)

459,644 (14th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 81.3 per 1,000 (14th highest)

81.3 per 1,000 (14th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 474,871 (14th highest)

474,871 (14th highest) Population: 5,839,926 (21st highest)

11. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 80.0 per 1,000 residents

80.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,037,931 (4th highest)

1,037,931 (4th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 85.1 per 1,000 (10th highest)

85.1 per 1,000 (10th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,104,193 (4th highest)

1,104,193 (4th highest) Population: 12,972,008 (5th highest)

10. Wisconsin

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 84.0 per 1,000 residents

84.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 495,228 (11th highest)

495,228 (11th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 95.9 per 1,000 (8th highest)

95.9 per 1,000 (8th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 565,170 (10th highest)

565,170 (10th highest) Population: 5,892,539 (20th highest)

9. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 85.9 per 1,000 residents

85.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 152,530 (17th lowest)

152,530 (17th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 86.7 per 1,000 (9th highest)

86.7 per 1,000 (9th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 153,881 (17th lowest)

153,881 (17th lowest) Population: 1,775,156 (12th lowest)

8. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 86.9 per 1,000 residents

86.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 121,270 (13th lowest)

121,270 (13th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 84.9 per 1,000 (11th highest)

84.9 per 1,000 (11th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 118,453 (13th lowest)

118,453 (13th lowest) Population: 1,395,231 (10th lowest)

7. Tennessee

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 90.2 per 1,000 residents

90.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 636,014 (6th highest)

636,014 (6th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 105.9 per 1,000 (3rd highest)

105.9 per 1,000 (3rd highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 746,690 (5th highest)

746,690 (5th highest) Population: 7,051,339 (15th highest)

6. Alaska

Source: specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 90.7 per 1,000 residents

90.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 66,531 (7th lowest)

66,531 (7th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 101.7 per 1,000 (6th highest)

101.7 per 1,000 (6th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 74,585 (8th lowest)

74,585 (8th lowest) Population: 733,583 (3rd lowest)

5. Wyoming

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 96.7 per 1,000 residents

96.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 56,206 (5th lowest)

56,206 (5th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 102.3 per 1,000 (5th highest)

102.3 per 1,000 (5th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 59,487 (5th lowest)

59,487 (5th lowest) Population: 581,381 (the lowest)

4. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 98.3 per 1,000 residents

98.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 498,746 (10th highest)

498,746 (10th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 121.9 per 1,000 (the highest)

121.9 per 1,000 (the highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 618,584 (8th highest)

618,584 (8th highest) Population: 5,074,296 (24th highest)

3. Oregon

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 101.2 per 1,000 residents

101.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 428,907 (15th highest)

428,907 (15th highest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 97.3 per 1,000 (7th highest)

97.3 per 1,000 (7th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 412,741 (19th highest)

412,741 (19th highest) Population: 4,240,137 (24th lowest)

2. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 102.6 per 1,000 residents

102.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 115,218 (12th lowest)

115,218 (12th lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 105.4 per 1,000 (4th highest)

105.4 per 1,000 (4th highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 118,347 (12th lowest)

118,347 (12th lowest) Population: 1,122,867 (8th lowest)

1. Idaho

Source: artas / Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 104.9 per 1,000 residents

104.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 203,330 (22nd lowest)

203,330 (22nd lowest) Firearm background checks per capita, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 106.1 per 1,000 (2nd highest)

106.1 per 1,000 (2nd highest) Total firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 205,746 (21st lowest)

205,746 (21st lowest) Population: 1,939,033 (13th lowest)

Methodology

To identify the states where the most people bought guns so far this year, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States were ranked based on the number of background checks per 1,000 people from January 2023 to November 2023. To reach a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we adjusted background checks by excluding checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks.

Even after removing some types of checks that are clearly unrelated to a new firearm purchase, because every state has different laws in terms of when background checks are required and different accounting practices, background checks still only serve as a rough approximation of gun sales.

The most glaring example of this is Illinois, which alone accounted for about half of the background checks in the country after excluding the aforementioned categories. Illinois no longer breaks down background checks separately, but did from July 2016 through July 2021. During the four full years of data, an average of 9.2% of Illinois’s non-private sale or gun-specific permit checks were non-rechecks. We applied that average to the most recent state figures to estimate Illinois’ count. This was done only because Illinois is such a glaring example of inconsistency and because there was historical data to produce an estimate.

There are likely other states for which the background check figures listed are inflated or underestimated proxies for gun sales.

Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program, and are for July of 2022, the most recent data available.

