States With the Most Cybercrime: Every State Ranked

In the digital age, cyber crime has emerged as a top national security threat. According to the FBI, cyber actors out of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia have targeted U.S. networks — in both the private and public sectors — to steal intellectual property and jeopardize critical infrastructure.

Not only carried out by foreign adversaries for geopolitical reasons, cyber attacks are also committed by criminals all over the world, often for financial gain. Common examples of cyber crime include non-payment or non-delivery, extortion, phishing, identity theft, and credit card fraud. These crimes often target individuals, and as the methods employed by their perpetrators have grown increasingly sophisticated, so too have the stakes.

There were nearly 801,000 cyber crime complaints worldwide in 2022, and according to the FBI, over half of them were reported in the United States. These crimes resulted in approximately $10.3 billion in losses, a 281% increase from five years ago.

While the U.S. is far and away the most common target for cyber criminals, the likelihood of being a victim is far higher in some parts of the country than others.

Using data from the FBI’S 2022 Internet Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most cyber crime. States were ranked based on the number of cybercrime complaints for every 10,000 residents in 2022. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Across the 50 states, the number of cyber crime complaints in 2022 range from 6.9 per 10,000 people, to nearly 29 per 10,000. Nationwide, these crimes resulted in $9.5 billion in financial losses, or an average of about $20,000 per complaint. In several states, the cyber crimes were far more harmful, resulting in average losses well above $25,000.