America's Top Fishing Destinations

dlewis33 / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor pastimes in the United States. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there were 32.2 million paid fishing license holders in the U.S. in 2021, more than double the number of licensed hunters the same year. (Here is a look at the states with the most hunters.)

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States has over 95,000 miles of shoreline along oceans and the Great Lakes, and water accounts for nearly 7% of total surface area nationwide. As a result, most of the millions of Americans who fish do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby.

However, in a country as large and ecologically diverse as the United States, anglers who are willing to travel have many good options. Whether for their fishing laws, the variety and abundance of species, or specific bodies of water, some states have become popular fishing destinations.

Using data from the FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular fishing destinations in America, ranking all 50 states on the number of paid fishing licenses, tags, permits, and stamps they issued to out-of-state visitors in 2021.

Depending on the state, the number of fishing authorizations granted to out-of-staters in 2021 ranges from fewer than 500 to over 800,000. Several low-ranking states on this list are in the Midwest or Northeast and have no access to an ocean or a Great Lake. Notably, however, each of the four lowest ranking states has hundreds of miles of coastline. In some of these states — including Hawaii — the low fishing license sales volume is likely a reflection of state regulations, as permits are not always required.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the highest ranking state on this list boasts nearly 8,500 miles of coastline, the most of any state in the lower 48. Several other high-ranking states are in the West. They have no coastline, and only a small portion of their total surface area is covered by water. While these states may not seem like ideal fishing destinations on paper, their rivers are known to be among the best places for fly fishing in the country. (Here is a look at the largest fish ever caught in the U.S.)

50. Hawaii

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 427 (8.4% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $5,660 (23.5% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 4,509 square miles (41.2% of surface area — 2nd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 1,052 miles

49. Rhode Island

Source: Joshua McDonough / Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 20,965 (18.5% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $291,807 (28.4% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 511 square miles (33.1% of surface area — 3rd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 384 miles

48. Connecticut

Old Greenwich Connecticut Beac... by Bengt 1955
Old Greenwich Connecticut Beac... (CC BY 2.0) by Bengt 1955
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 21,110 (6.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $627,115 (12.3% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 701 square miles (12.6% of surface area — 14th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 618 miles

47. New Jersey

Source: luvemakphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 28,443 (9.4% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $734,353 (12.7% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,368 square miles (15.7% of surface area — 10th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 1,792 miles

46. Vermont

Source: cmart7327 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 37,221 (28.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,456,528 (33.5% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 400 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 23rd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

45. Delaware

Bayside by Rob Pongsajapan
Bayside (CC BY 2.0) by Rob Pongsajapan
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 45,954 (38.7% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $887,806 (55.1% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 540 square miles (21.7% of surface area — 6th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 381 miles

44. Kansas

Source: Lindsey Martin Webb / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 47,537 (15.7% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,493,390 (19.6% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 520 square miles (0.6% of surface area — 4th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

43. Illinois

Source: patty_c / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 51,369 (6.4% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,224,742 (12.9% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,395 square miles (4.1% of surface area — 24th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 63 miles

42. Massachusetts

Martha's Vineyard - Massachuse... by David Berkowitz
Martha's Vineyard - Massachuse... (CC BY 2.0) by David Berkowitz
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 54,239 (9.8% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $763,362 (12.2% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,754 square miles (26.1% of surface area — 4th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 1,519 miles

41. Nevada

A desert oasis by Mark Gunn
A desert oasis (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Gunn
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 61,014 (28.9% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $2,122,312 (35.2% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 791 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 6th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

40. Iowa

Storm Lake, Iowa by Denise Krebs
Storm Lake, Iowa (CC BY 2.0) by Denise Krebs
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 63,057 (12.0% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,927,969 (15.4% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 416 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 8th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

39. New Hampshire

Lake Winnipesaukee - New Hamps... by Doug Kerr
Lake Winnipesaukee - New Hamps... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 63,314 (28.2% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $2,511,620 (31.4% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 397 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 22nd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 131 miles

38. Indiana

Miller Beach National Lakeshor... by Steve Johnson
Miller Beach National Lakeshor... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Johnson
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 64,261 (12.0% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,524,668 (17.3% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 593 square miles (1.6% of surface area — 13th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 45 miles

37. North Dakota

Source: KeithSzafranski / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 67,586 (29.4% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $2,246,690 (51.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,698 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 19th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

36. Mississippi

Source: Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 72,148 (17.8% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,879,911 (29.5% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,509 square miles (3.1% of surface area — 23rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 359 miles

35. Maine

Source: WoodysPhotos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 74,218 (28.9% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $3,061,329 (37.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 4,537 square miles (12.8% of surface area — 13th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,478 miles

34. Kentucky

Source: volgariver / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 77,907 (12.3% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $2,677,105 (21.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 921 square miles (2.3% of surface area — 18th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

33. Nebraska

Lake @ Chalco Hills - Omaha, N... by Shelby L. Bell
Lake @ Chalco Hills - Omaha, N... (CC BY 2.0) by Shelby L. Bell
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 92,305 (19.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,487,857 (17.0% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 524 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 5th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

32. South Dakota

Source: andyKRAKOVSKI / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 94,308 (37.2% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $3,888,885 (51.1% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,305 square miles (1.7% of surface area — 14th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

31. Maryland

Looking N across St George Cre... by Tim Evanson
Looking N across St George Cre... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tim Evanson
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 94,708 (19.9% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $2,346,923 (25.5% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,699 square miles (21.8% of surface area — 5th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,190 miles

30. Arizona

Source: Aneurysm / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 107,082 (19.5% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $4,891,206 (30.4% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 396 square miles (0.3% of surface area — 2nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

29. Virginia

Virginia Beach by Meta-Man
Virginia Beach (CC BY 2.0) by Meta-Man
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 107,310 (10.7% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $3,111,642 (11.0% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 3,285 square miles (7.7% of surface area — 18th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,315 miles

28. Ohio

Berlin Lake, Ohio by Eric Haake
Berlin Lake, Ohio (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Haake
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 108,543 (12.0% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $2,995,354 (12.7% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 3,965 square miles (8.8% of surface area — 16th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 312 miles

27. Missouri

Source: Tamara Harding / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 117,783 (13.4% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $3,970,038 (28.9% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 965 square miles (1.4% of surface area — 12th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

26. Washington

Source: Nate Hovee / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 125,802 (7.5% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $4,669,550 (11.3% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 4,842 square miles (6.8% of surface area — 19th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,026 miles

25. Pennsylvania

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 127,898 (7.8% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $4,114,028 (13.1% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,312 square miles (2.8% of surface area — 22nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 140 miles

24. Oklahoma

Source: Tamara Harding / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 141,286 (29.5% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $4,412,124 (34.2% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,304 square miles (1.9% of surface area — 15th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

23. California

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 143,851 (5.2% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $4,504,669 (5.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,916 square miles (4.8% of surface area — 21st highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,427 miles

22. West Virginia

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 147,418 (21.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $1,422,746 (26.6% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 192 square miles (0.8% of surface area — 9th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

21. Utah

Mormon Flat, Morgan County, Ut... by Ken Lund
Mormon Flat, Morgan County, Ut... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 158,866 (24.8% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $4,737,681 (24.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,727 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 24th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

20. Texas

Galveston Island texas by robert thigpen
Galveston Island texas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by robert thigpen
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 167,295 (6.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $6,137,726 (8.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,365 square miles (2.7% of surface area — 21st lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,359 miles

19. Alabama

Gulf Shores 2008 241 by nola.agent
Gulf Shores 2008 241 (CC BY 2.0) by nola.agent
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 175,412 (20.5% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $5,860,763 (32.6% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,775 square miles (3.4% of surface area — 25th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 607 miles

18. Alaska

Source: RUBEN RAMOS / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 184,899 (42.4% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $10,031,734 (67.0% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 94,743 square miles (14.2% of surface area — 11th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 33,904 miles

17. New Mexico

Source: SWInsider / Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 186,468 (25.2% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $2,182,948 (27.3% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 292 square miles (0.2% of surface area — the lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

16. New York

Lake Champlain, Rouses Point, ... by Ken Lund
Lake Champlain, Rouses Point, ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 189,220 (15.7% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $5,873,138 (25.7% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,429 square miles (13.6% of surface area — 12th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 2,625 miles

15. Oregon

Source: AnSyvanych / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 190,796 (20.0% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $7,433,551 (23.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,391 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 20th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 1,410 miles

14. South Carolina

Source: KeithBriley / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 193,964 (24.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $3,383,936 (44.4% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,960 square miles (6.1% of surface area — 20th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 2,876 miles

13. Tennessee

20181022-PA220414 by deldevries
20181022-PA220414 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by deldevries
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 214,541 (20.2% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $7,388,145 (29.1% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 909 square miles (2.2% of surface area — 17th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

12. Arkansas

Source: dlewis33 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 227,057 (32.1% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $5,041,707 (49.1% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,143 square miles (2.1% of surface area — 16th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

11. Wyoming

Source: Bob Balestri / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 227,271 (65.5% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $6,439,445 (72.1% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 720 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 7th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

10. Georgia

Source: RobHainer / Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 229,682 (14.0% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $3,256,229 (20.4% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,912 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 25th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 2,344 miles

9. Michigan

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 231,969 (18.9% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $8,450,890 (27.6% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 40,175 square miles (41.5% of surface area — the highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,224 miles

8. Louisiana

sea people by brando
sea people (CC BY 2.0) by brando
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 246,172 (25.3% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $4,498,186 (39.4% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 9,174 square miles (17.5% of surface area — 8th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 7,721 miles

7. Idaho

Source: Terryfic3D / Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 287,366 (25.7% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $9,011,039 (41.2% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 926 square miles (1.1% of surface area — 11th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

6. North Carolina

Source: Mosslight Fine Art Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 287,574 (28.8% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $6,585,148 (22.8% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 5,201 square miles (9.7% of surface area — 15th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 3,375 miles

5. Minnesota

Duluth, Minnesota by Derek Bakken
Duluth, Minnesota (CC BY 2.0) by Derek Bakken
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 354,080 (20.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $12,557,808 (31.2% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,309 square miles (8.4% of surface area — 17th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 189 miles

4. Wisconsin

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 427,850 (23.3% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $11,622,710 (33.1% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 11,339 square miles (17.3% of surface area — 9th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 820 miles

3. Colorado

Source: skibreck / E+ via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 513,546 (35.1% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $11,919,133 (36.9% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 452 square miles (0.4% of surface area — 3rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

2. Montana

Source: Stewart Sutton / DigitalVision via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 609,794 (43.4% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $13,995,760 (67.0% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,494 square miles (1.0% of surface area — 10th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): None

1. Florida

Source: CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident fishing licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2021: 865,659 (33.6% of total)
  • Non-resident fishing license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2021: $23,914,813 (50.9% of total)
  • State surface area covered by water: 12,133 square miles (18.5% of surface area — 7th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (incl. Great Lakes): 8,436 miles

