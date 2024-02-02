America's Top Fishing Destinations

Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor pastimes in the United States. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there were 32.2 million paid fishing license holders in the U.S. in 2021, more than double the number of licensed hunters the same year. (Here is a look at the states with the most hunters.)

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States has over 95,000 miles of shoreline along oceans and the Great Lakes, and water accounts for nearly 7% of total surface area nationwide. As a result, most of the millions of Americans who fish do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby.

However, in a country as large and ecologically diverse as the United States, anglers who are willing to travel have many good options. Whether for their fishing laws, the variety and abundance of species, or specific bodies of water, some states have become popular fishing destinations.

Using data from the FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular fishing destinations in America, ranking all 50 states on the number of paid fishing licenses, tags, permits, and stamps they issued to out-of-state visitors in 2021.

Depending on the state, the number of fishing authorizations granted to out-of-staters in 2021 ranges from fewer than 500 to over 800,000. Several low-ranking states on this list are in the Midwest or Northeast and have no access to an ocean or a Great Lake. Notably, however, each of the four lowest ranking states has hundreds of miles of coastline. In some of these states — including Hawaii — the low fishing license sales volume is likely a reflection of state regulations, as permits are not always required.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the highest ranking state on this list boasts nearly 8,500 miles of coastline, the most of any state in the lower 48. Several other high-ranking states are in the West. They have no coastline, and only a small portion of their total surface area is covered by water. While these states may not seem like ideal fishing destinations on paper, their rivers are known to be among the best places for fly fishing in the country. (Here is a look at the largest fish ever caught in the U.S.)