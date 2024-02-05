States Where the Most People Hunt With Rifles or Shotguns

Firearm sales have surged in the U.S. in recent years. A recent Gallup poll found that 42% of Americans now report having a gun in their home — and for nearly a third of them, the primary reason is for hunting.

Figures from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service show that the number of licensed hunters hit a 35-year high in 2021 — the latest year of available data — topping 15.9 million for the first time since 1987. While hunters who use bows or muzzleloaders often have longer hunting seasons — and sometimes larger bag limits and access to more hunting ground — the vast majority of sports men and women in the U.S. prefer to hunt with a modern rifle or shotgun. (Here is a look at the 14 most versatile hunting rifles.)

According to the National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization, over 6.9 million Americans hunted with a firearm in 2021, far more than the 4.7 million who hunted with a bow or muzzleloader. Adjusting for population with 2021 census data, there are about 21 hunters who use firearms for every 1,000 people in the United States — and in some parts of the country, the concentration is far higher.

Using data from the NDA and U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people hunt with firearms, a category including rifles, shotguns, and handguns. We ranked the 39 states with available data on the number of firearm hunters for every 1,000 state residents in 2021. Supplemental data on the share of deer harvested with a rifle or shotgun is from the NDA, and the total number of paid hunting license holders by state is from the FWS.

Depending on the state, the number of hunters who use a firearm ranges from about 1,930 to over 700,000. Meanwhile, the concentration of hunters who use firearms is anywhere from about 2 for every 1,000 people to 132 per 1,000, depending on the state.

In many of the highest ranking states on this list, hunting tends to be more popular in general. In each of the six states with the highest concentration of hunters who use firearms, the total population-adjusted number of licensed hunters is more than double the national average of 48 per 1,000 people. (Here is a look at the most popular American hunting destinations.)

In several of the lowest ranking states on this list, limited use of firearms among hunters is likely due in large part to legal restrictions. In Rhode Island, for example, deer hunting with a centerfire rifle is prohibited. Partially as a result, nearly 90% of deer harvested in the state in 2021 were taken with a bow or muzzleloader. For comparison, only about a third of all deer harvested nationwide the same year were killed with a bow or muzzleloader.

These are the states where the most people hunt with a firearm.