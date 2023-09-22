UAW Strikes Hit GM, Stellantis Parts Distributors, While Ford Gets a Pass

True to its word, the United Auto Workers union has announced a new round of its Stand Up strikes, this time affecting 38 parts distribution facilities in 20 states. About 5,600 workers have walked off the job, joining nearly 13,000 who walked out a week ago. (These are the 31 biggest worker strikes in American history.)

The UAW walked out of distribution centers operated by General Motors and Stellantis, while workers at Ford stayed on the job.

UAW president Shawn Fain told members during an online presentation that the union has “made some real progress at Ford” although, he cautioned, “we still have some serious issues to work through.”

In a statement, Ford said:

Ford is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future. Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues.

GM and Stellantis, Fain said, have rejected union proposals for cost-of-living adjustments, profit-sharing and job security.

According to comments from Fain, Ford has eliminated the wage tiering program at two locations in Michigan and reinstated the cost-of-living adjustments that were suspended in 2009.

The union has also won more job security concessions at Ford, including the conversion of all current temporary employees to full-time.

Walk-outs began at noon ET Friday at 18 GM facilities and 20 Stellantis locations. The strikes begun last week at three assembly plants, one each at Ford, GM and Stellantis, will continue.