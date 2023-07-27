Americans Don't Like Facebook

There has been turmoil in the world of social media. Elon Musk bought Twitter. Many advertisers disliked how he operated it and pulled their marketing messages. He then changed the company’s name to X. Facebook has been considered a home to hate speech. Even the government is concerned enough about it that the large social media is, from time to time, investigated by the U.S. government. A recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey shows Facebook with the lowest overall score among social media. (Customers are abandoning these 25 brands.)



The ACSI Search and Social Media Study 2022-2023 used interviews with 7,979 customers picked randomly and polled by email between July 2022 and June 2023. Questions included opinions about both search engines and social media.



Opinions about social media were based on mobile apps, their ease of use, relevance of content, quality of video, how new content is and privacy.

The index was measured on a scale with 100 as the highest possible score. Facebook finished last at 66. Twitter was just above it at 69, which tied it with Reddit. YouTube, which is video centered, topped the list at 78.



Facebook is the largest social media platform by far. It has 3.0 billion monthly active users. YouTube follows that at 2.2 billion. Facebook’s growth has flattened, but this is true with other social media.



Is size part of the reason for low scores for Facebook? Possibly. In other recent studies by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the largest company in a sector was rated the most poorly. This included McDonald’s and Walmart. Maybe more people means more people with less than satisfactory experiences. Perhaps that is the price of being huge.