5 Analyst Well Known ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks To Buy Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

While Most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the amount of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the low to mid-hundreds all the way up to over $1,000 per share. At those steep prices, it’s pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money, but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half, and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller-cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2022 and beyond. For low-price stock skeptics, many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, traded in the single digits at one time.

One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was recently purchased by Take Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences that we featured in March has doubled.

While all five of the companies below are rated Buy, it’s important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Diebold Nixdorf

The nation’s top banks are big customers of this company’s products. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia banking, Americas banking, and retail segments.

The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Diebold Nixdorf also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services.

In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin-processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer’s product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services.

24/7 Wall St.

This American Bank Is Closing The Most Branches

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on the shares with a $5 target price. The Wall Street consensus target is set higher at $5.67. Friday’s last trade was reported at $3.23.

IHS Holding

This wireless tower giant has been crushed, and offers huge upside potential. IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops shared telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers colocation and lease agreement, build-to-suit, fiber connectivity, and rural telephony solutions. The company serves mobile network operators, internet service providers, broadcasters, security functions, and private corporations.

Including the approximately 5,700 towers subject to the imminent completion of its pending deal in South Africa, IHS will own nearly 39,000 towers across 11 countries, making the company the third-largest independent multinational tower company by tower count. This geographic scale helps diversify the revenue stream, and also positions IHS Limited in some of the largest emerging markets in the world, including the three largest countries in Africa by gross domestic product – Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt; and Brazil, which is the biggest Latin American country by GDP.

Citigroup has a Buy rating on the shares with a huge $16 target price. The consensus is set even higher at $20.50. The stock closed Friday at $8.61 up close to 4%..

JetBlue Airways

This stock has been obliterated over the last six months but holds a very commanding position on the East Coast of the U.S. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) provides air passenger transportation services. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, eight Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft.

It also serves 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 24 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast.

The company announced this week a finalized an agreement to buy Spirit Airlines, the low-cost leader airline for $3.8 billion or $33.50 per share in cash after a long battle with Frontier Airlines to finish the deal.

MKM Partners has a Buy rating and a $13 target price. The consensus target for the carrier is set higher at $13.50. The last trade landed Friday at $8.42.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

This small-cap online retailer blew out the first quarter but has backed up big as concerns over consumer spending grow. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) is an online fashion retailer of women’s apparel targeting Millennial and Gen Z customers. It specializes in occasion dresses but also offers broader categories including formal, bridal, lounge, vacation, and basics. Lulus sells products on its site lulus.com in the United States.

On Thursday the company issued revised numbers for the second quarter, and while they were lowered, they are still outstanding for a company with a growing market base, and an analytics-driven inventory control that keeps the products being offered fresh.

KeyCorp has an Overweight rating on the shares with a $15 target price. The consensus across Wall Street is set at $17. The shares closed Friday at $5.60 down over 5%.

Zeta Global

This company is in a white-hot business silo and has massive upside potential. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ: ZETA) operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally.

The company’s marketing platform analyzes billions of data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging machine-learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and consumer data platform analyzes and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Zeta also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand-side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI.

In early June, Zeta announced that it will expand its long-standing work with Amazon Web Services (AWS), in which the company’s marketing platform will be made available as the first marketing cloud in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors.

BofA Securities has a Buy rating and a $14 price target. The consensus is set lower at $12.25. The shares closed Friday at $5.35 up almost 4%.

Five stocks for aggressive accounts that look to get shares count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, these are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and major Wall Street firms have research coverage.