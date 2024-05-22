These 31 Countries Are Aging The Fastest kate_sept2004 / E+ via Getty Images

Life expectancy at birth has climbed sharply in recent decades. Due in large part to improved living standards and advances in medicine, average life expectancy rose globally from 51 in 1960 to 71 in 2021, according to the World Bank. While unambiguously positive, this trend — in conjunction with other recent demographic changes — is fueling an impending crisis in much of the world.

As people are living longer, healthier lives, they are also having fewer kids. Since the early 1960s, the global fertility rate — or the average number of children women have in their lifetime — has fallen by over 50%. Partially as a result, the global population is aging rapidly.

In any given country, an aging population often means workers will be retiring faster than job vacancies can be filled by those entering the labor force. As retirement-age populations grow, health care and pension systems are strained — not only by rising demand for benefits and services, but also by the smaller pool of workers paying into social safety net programs.

As recently as 2003, there were an estimated 457.4 million people aged 65 and up worldwide, or about 7% of the world population. As of 2022, there were over 779.6 million people 65 or older, equal to about 10% of the population. In some countries, the growth in retirement-age populations over the last 20 years has been far more pronounced.

Using data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries that are aging the fastest. Countries are ranked on the percentage point change in the share of the population aged 65 and up between 2003 to 2022. Data on median age by country is from the CIA World Factbook and is for the most recent available year. All other supplementary data is from the World Bank and is also for the most recent available year.

Globally, the share of people aged 65 and up increased by 2.6 percentage points between 2003 and 2022. Among the countries on this list, retirement-age residents as a share of the total population climbed by anywhere from about 5 percentage points to more than 13 percentage points over the same period. Now, the share of the population older than 64 in these countries ranges from 11.5% to 35.9%.

Most countries on this list are relatively wealthy. In all but a handful, gross domestic product per capita exceeds the $12,688 global average. Health outcomes tend to be better in high-income areas, and in each of these countries, life expectancy at birth exceeds the 71.3 year global average — by over a decade in some cases. (Here is a look at the countries with the most millionaires.)

Birth rates have also historically trended lower in wealthier countries. For a country to maintain a steady population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should stand at around 2.1 children per woman. In every country on this list with available data, fertility rates are below that threshold. (Here is a look at the countries with devastatingly low birth rates.)

Why It Matters

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Demographic trends, like an aging population, can have far-reaching consequences. In any given country, more older residents can mean fewer people to fill essential jobs, and fewer workers to support a growing number of retirees. The problem is expected to get worse before it gets better. There were over 700 million people aged 65 and older worldwide in 2020, and according to U.N. estimates, that number is expected to double by mid-century.

31. United States

Source: GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +4.9 ppt. (12.3% in 2003, 17.1% in 2022)

+4.9 ppt. (12.3% in 2003, 17.1% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 57,085,895 (+60.3% from 2003)

57,085,895 (+60.3% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.3 years

76.3 years Median age in 2022: 38.9 years

38.9 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $76,330

$76,330 Region: North America

30. Italy

Source: pedrosz / Flickr

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +4.9 ppt. (19.1% in 2003, 24.1% in 2022)

+4.9 ppt. (19.1% in 2003, 24.1% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 14,177,282 (+29.3% from 2003)

14,177,282 (+29.3% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.8 years

82.8 years Median age in 2024: 48.4 years

48.4 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $34,776

$34,776 Region: Europe

29. Barbados

Source: zstockphotos / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.0 ppt. (11.3% in 2003, 16.3% in 2022)

+5.0 ppt. (11.3% in 2003, 16.3% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 45,840 (+51.3% from 2003)

45,840 (+51.3% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years

77.6 years Median age in 2024: 41.4 years

41.4 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $20,239

$20,239 Region: Central America and the Caribbean

28. Bulgaria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.0 ppt. (17.4% in 2003, 22.4% in 2022)

+5.0 ppt. (17.4% in 2003, 22.4% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 1,446,752 (+7.0% from 2003)

1,446,752 (+7.0% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.5 years

71.5 years Median age in 2024: 45.1 years

45.1 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $13,974

$13,974 Region: Europe

27. Greece

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.0 ppt. (17.8% in 2003, 22.8% in 2022)

+5.0 ppt. (17.8% in 2003, 22.8% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 2,379,620 (+22.2% from 2003)

2,379,620 (+22.2% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.2 years

80.2 years Median age in 2024: 46.5 years

46.5 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $20,867

$20,867 Region: Europe

26. Cuba

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.2 ppt. (10.6% in 2003, 15.8% in 2022)

+5.2 ppt. (10.6% in 2003, 15.8% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 1,772,517 (+49.1% from 2003)

1,772,517 (+49.1% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.7 years

73.7 years Median age in 2024: 42.6 years

42.6 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $9,500

$9,500 Region: Central America and the Caribbean

25. France

Source: Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.2 ppt. (16.4% in 2003, 21.7% in 2022)

+5.2 ppt. (16.4% in 2003, 21.7% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 14,721,512 (+44.0% from 2003)

14,721,512 (+44.0% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.3 years

82.3 years Median age in 2024: 42.6 years

42.6 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $40,886

$40,886 Region: Europe

24. Latvia

Source: Marcus Lindstrom / E+ via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.4 ppt. (16.5% in 2003, 21.9% in 2022)

+5.4 ppt. (16.5% in 2003, 21.9% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 410,757 (+8.8% from 2003)

410,757 (+8.8% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.3 years

73.3 years Median age in 2024: 45.5 years

45.5 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $21,780

$21,780 Region: Europe

23. Lithuania

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.4 ppt. (15.4% in 2003, 20.8% in 2022)

+5.4 ppt. (15.4% in 2003, 20.8% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 588,872 (+12.0% from 2003)

588,872 (+12.0% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 74.3 years

74.3 years Median age in 2024: 45.1 years

45.1 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $25,065

$25,065 Region: Europe

22. Slovak Republic

Source: mirovic / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.5 ppt. (11.5% in 2003, 17.0% in 2022)

+5.5 ppt. (11.5% in 2003, 17.0% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 922,176 (+49.2% from 2003)

922,176 (+49.2% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 74.7 years

74.7 years Median age in 2024: 42.8 years

42.8 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $21,257

$21,257 Region: Europe

21. Malta

Source: Cristian Mircea Balate / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.5 ppt. (13.6% in 2003, 19.1% in 2022)

+5.5 ppt. (13.6% in 2003, 19.1% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 101,593 (+87.6% from 2003)

101,593 (+87.6% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.9 years

82.9 years Median age in 2024: 43.5 years

43.5 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $34,128

$34,128 Region: Europe

20. Denmark

Source: mammuth / E+ via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.6 ppt. (14.9% in 2003, 20.5% in 2022)

+5.6 ppt. (14.9% in 2003, 20.5% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 1,209,352 (+50.8% from 2003)

1,209,352 (+50.8% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.4 years

81.4 years Median age in 2024: 42.2 years

42.2 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $67,790

$67,790 Region: Europe

19. Croatia

Source: Dreamer4787 / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.7 ppt. (16.7% in 2003, 22.4% in 2022)

+5.7 ppt. (16.7% in 2003, 22.4% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 861,950 (+20.2% from 2003)

861,950 (+20.2% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.4 years

76.4 years Median age in 2024: 45.1 years

45.1 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $18,570

$18,570 Region: Europe

18. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Source: Greg Sullavan / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.7 ppt. (12.7% in 2003, 18.4% in 2022)

+5.7 ppt. (12.7% in 2003, 18.4% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 594,962 (+12.4% from 2003)

594,962 (+12.4% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.3 years

75.3 years Median age in 2024: 44.8 years

44.8 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $7,569

$7,569 Region: Europe

17. Poland

Source: RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.8 ppt. (12.8% in 2003, 18.6% in 2022)

+5.8 ppt. (12.8% in 2003, 18.6% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 6,832,114 (+40.2% from 2003)

6,832,114 (+40.2% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.6 years

75.6 years Median age in 2024: 42.9 years

42.9 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $18,688

$18,688 Region: Europe

16. Portugal

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +5.9 ppt. (17.0% in 2003, 22.9% in 2022)

+5.9 ppt. (17.0% in 2003, 22.9% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 2,383,516 (+34.4% from 2003)

2,383,516 (+34.4% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.1 years

81.1 years Median age in 2024: 46.4 years

46.4 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $24,515

$24,515 Region: Europe

15. Trinidad and Tobago

Source: CaraMaria / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +6.0 ppt. (5.5% in 2003, 11.5% in 2022)

+6.0 ppt. (5.5% in 2003, 11.5% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 176,309 (+135.2% from 2003)

176,309 (+135.2% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.0 years

73.0 years Median age in 2024: 38.5 years

38.5 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $19,629

$19,629 Region: Central America and the Caribbean

14. Slovenia

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +6.2 ppt. (14.8% in 2003, 21.0% in 2022)

+6.2 ppt. (14.8% in 2003, 21.0% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 442,654 (+50.3% from 2003)

442,654 (+50.3% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.9 years

80.9 years Median age in 2024: 46.3 years

46.3 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $28,439

$28,439 Region: Europe

13. China

Source: zhaojiankang / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +6.2 ppt. (7.5% in 2003, 13.7% in 2022)

+6.2 ppt. (7.5% in 2003, 13.7% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 193,783,391 (+100.5% from 2003)

193,783,391 (+100.5% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.2 years

78.2 years Median age in 2024: 40.2 years

40.2 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $12,720

$12,720 Region: East and Southeast Asia

12. Mauritius

Source: Konstik / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +6.3 ppt. (6.5% in 2003, 12.8% in 2022)

+6.3 ppt. (6.5% in 2003, 12.8% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 161,507 (+103.7% from 2003)

161,507 (+103.7% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.7 years

73.7 years Median age in 2024: 39.6 years

39.6 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $10,256

$10,256 Region: Africa

11. Canada

Source: daoleduc / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +6.3 ppt. (12.8% in 2003, 19.0% in 2022)

+6.3 ppt. (12.8% in 2003, 19.0% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 7,410,039 (+83.6% from 2003)

7,410,039 (+83.6% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.6 years

82.6 years Median age in 2024: 42.6 years

42.6 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $55,522

$55,522 Region: North America

10. Netherlands

Source: a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +6.5 ppt. (13.9% in 2003, 20.3% in 2022)

+6.5 ppt. (13.9% in 2003, 20.3% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 3,595,905 (+60.0% from 2003)

3,595,905 (+60.0% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.5 years

81.5 years Median age in 2024: 42.2 years

42.2 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $57,025

$57,025 Region: Europe

9. Czechia

Source: DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +6.8 ppt. (13.8% in 2003, 20.6% in 2022)

+6.8 ppt. (13.8% in 2003, 20.6% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 2,203,094 (+56.1% from 2003)

2,203,094 (+56.1% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Median age in 2024: 44.2 years

44.2 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $27,227

$27,227 Region: Europe

8. Albania

Source: RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +7.8 ppt. (8.9% in 2003, 16.7% in 2022)

+7.8 ppt. (8.9% in 2003, 16.7% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 462,629 (+71.0% from 2003)

462,629 (+71.0% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.5 years

76.5 years Median age in 2024: 36.3 years

36.3 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $6,810

$6,810 Region: Europe

7. Finland

Source: scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +7.8 ppt. (15.5% in 2003, 23.3% in 2022)

+7.8 ppt. (15.5% in 2003, 23.3% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 1,293,168 (+60.5% from 2003)

1,293,168 (+60.5% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years

81.9 years Median age in 2024: 43.3 years

43.3 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $50,872

$50,872 Region: Europe

6. Singapore

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +8.3 ppt. (6.9% in 2003, 15.1% in 2022)

+8.3 ppt. (6.9% in 2003, 15.1% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 852,166 (+201.8% from 2003)

852,166 (+201.8% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.4 years

83.4 years Median age in 2024: 39.4 years

39.4 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $82,808

$82,808 Region: East and Southeast Asia

5. Thailand

Source: Preto_perola / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +8.3 ppt. (6.9% in 2003, 15.2% in 2022)

+8.3 ppt. (6.9% in 2003, 15.2% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 10,906,792 (+143.6% from 2003)

10,906,792 (+143.6% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years

78.7 years Median age in 2024: 41.5 years

41.5 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $6,910

$6,910 Region: East and Southeast Asia

4. Liechtenstein

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +8.6 ppt. (10.7% in 2003, 19.4% in 2022)

+8.6 ppt. (10.7% in 2003, 19.4% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 7,616 (+109.0% from 2003)

7,616 (+109.0% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.4 years

84.4 years Median age in 2024: 44.2 years

44.2 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $197,505

$197,505 Region: Europe

3. South Korea

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +9.2 ppt. (8.3% in 2003, 17.5% in 2022)

+9.2 ppt. (8.3% in 2003, 17.5% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 9,030,344 (+128.2% from 2003)

9,030,344 (+128.2% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.5 years

83.5 years Median age in 2024: 45.5 years

45.5 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 0.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 0.8 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $32,423

$32,423 Region: East and Southeast Asia

2. Japan

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +10.4 ppt. (19.6% in 2003, 29.9% in 2022)

+10.4 ppt. (19.6% in 2003, 29.9% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 37,443,104 (+49.8% from 2003)

37,443,104 (+49.8% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.4 years

84.4 years Median age in 2024: 49.9 years

49.9 years Fertility rate: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime GDP per capita: $34,017

$34,017 Region: East and Southeast Asia

1. Monaco

Source: Garsya / iStock via Getty Images

20-yr. change in pct. of pop. aged 65+: +13.3 ppt. (22.6% in 2003, 35.9% in 2022)

+13.3 ppt. (22.6% in 2003, 35.9% in 2022) 65 and older population in 2022: 13,099 (+79.5% from 2003)

13,099 (+79.5% from 2003) Avg. life expectancy at birth: N/A

N/A Median age in 2024: 56.9 years

56.9 years Fertility rate: N/A

N/A GDP per capita: $240,862

$240,862 Region: Europe

