50 Towns Where Commuting Takes 10 Minutes or Less

The number of American workers working from home – particularly those in white collar jobs – skyrocketed during the pandemic. The shift has proved to be a positive development in some ways. A recent Gallup study found that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit.

Still, for a large share of the workforce, remote work is not an option. Gallup reports that 55% full-time employees in the United States do not work remotely – and commute time still makes up a significant portion of their day. (Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home.)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers who are still commuting tend to have far less travel time than others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. towns with the shortest commutes.

In every town on this list, average commute times are 10 minutes or less. This adds up to less than two hours per week, and less than four days per year.

Most of the towns on this list are in the West, including nine in Alaska alone. In every town on this list, the share of commuters using public transit is below the 4.6% national average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

