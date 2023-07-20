Biggest Celebrity Cryptocurrency Losers

The NFT (non-fungible token) market crashed in 2022, with some experts estimating that investors would see at least $100 million in losses. NFTs – digital collectibles bought and sold online – are also vulnerable to theft and fraud. Many experts are warning investors to be cautious when investing in NFTs, as the potential losses could be significant. (These are 20 of the biggest cryptocurrency scams of the past year.)

It turns out that a number of well-known people have lost substantial sums of money through their NFT investments. To compile a list of the biggest celebrity NFT losses, 24/7 Tempo reviewed research conducted by BitcoinCasinos, a cryptocurrency gambling information and review site, which used data from such platforms as OpenSea.

Most of the losses recorded here came through investments in the Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection built on the Ethereum blockchain. The value of the collection dropped 88% in 2021 and ‘22 – and Ethereum itself has taken an 82% dip.

The biggest loser in the NFT game, however, to the tune of almost $4 million, made his investment in a single token from another collection, CryptoPunk #2140, also built on Ethereum. That was Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as Gary Vee – co-founder of Resy, the restaurant reservation service now owned by American Express, and of Empathy Wines, as well as a digital marketing and social media specialist, and the creator of two NFT series himself, VeeFriends1 and VeeFriends2.

Another investor who lost a substantial amount was Christopher Comstock, the electronic music producer and DJ known professionally as Marshmello, followed closely by pop star and teenage heartthrob Justin Bieber. (Neither is likely to be financially devastated by his loss, but here is a list of 32 embarrassing celebrity bankruptcy scandals.)