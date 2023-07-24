How Many People Trust the Tap Water in 36 States Plus DC

In a world of trendy bottled waters and flashy flavored sips, some states are holding steadfast to a timeless classic: good ol’ tap water. From the lively streets of New York to the sunny shores of California, many Americans are bucking the bottled water craze in varying degrees and happily quaffing straight from the faucet.

To identify the states where the most people drink the tap water, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data provided by J.D. Power’s Utilities Intelligence Report, which was based on responses from 36,833 residential water utility customers nationwide, interviewed between June 2022 and March 2023. The report revealed the percentage of residents in 36 states plus the District of Columbia who always, occasionally, or never drink tap water.

Heading the list is Kansas, where approximately 58.7% of the population sips tap water on a daily basis without a second thought. Just a step behind, the state of Washington boasts a similar appreciation for the faucet, with 54.9% of its residents making tap water their go-to hydration source.

People avoid drinking tap water due to concerns about quality, taste, and health. Environmental factors, availability of alternatives, and personal preferences may also play a role. Despite water treatment and safety standards, some people remain hesitant to drink what flows from their faucets. Filtration systems and testing can help address their worries. (Read about the companies that are polluting our water the most.)

Access to clean water is limited in many countries around the world, but even in the U.S., water quality is an issue. Contamination from chemical toxins, heavy metals, and microbial pathogens has affected water supplies from coast to coast – as reports from Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi, among other cities, have proven. (These are the American cities with the most contaminated water.)