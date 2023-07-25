Most Influential Movies Directed by Women

Women directors have been making compelling feature films since the dawn of cinema. However, the lack of recognition that they face in the industry has persisted since day one. It wasn’t until 1976 that a woman was nominated for the Best Director Oscar. It would take over 30 more years for a woman to finally win the award, when Kathryn Bigelow received the honor for her 2009 war thriller “The Hurt Locker” (which certainly counts as one of the 50 best movies directed by women).

The last decade has seen dozens of critically acclaimed movies from female filmmakers, with four more receiving a Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards, including Greta Gerwig for her coming-of-age drama “Lady Bird.” (Gerwig’s highly anticipated new feature “Barbie” premiered July 9.) With more women than ever directing major films, the impact that women are having on cinema is only increasing.

To determine the most influential movies directed by women, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on syllabus citation counts from the non-profit Open Syllabus, an open-source project tallying the number of times a movie, book, or other media has been assigned across a corpus of millions of college syllabi. Movies directed by women (in two cases co-directed with men) were ranked based on the number of times they appear as assigned films on university syllabi, on the theory that those that have been most assigned may be considered the most influential. (Documentary films were not included.) Supplemental data on IMDb user reviews and Rotten Tomatoes audience and Tomatometer rankings are current as of July 2023. Only movies with at least 2,000 IMDb user ratings were included. Director information is from IMDb.

The list includes four films by Sofia Coppola, including her unconventional take on the romantic comedy, “Lost in Translation.” Claire Denis, Julie Taymor, and Kathryn Bigelow each have two films featured, and Academy Award-winning director Jane Campion appears on the list with her 1993 period drama “The Piano.” The box-office hit “The Matrix” from the Wachowskis tops the list. (These are the 50 highest grossing film directed by women.)