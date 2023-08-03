Movies Baby Boomers Loved That Kids Study in College

Baby boomers – those born between 1946 and 1964 – grew up in a rapidly changing America, witnessing, and sometimes taking part in, the civil rights movement, the women’s liberation movement, and the Vietnam War. And the films they watched as they came of age reflected the cultural shifts that were taking place around them.

In 1968, Hollywood abolished the Hays Code, a guideline for movie censorship that limited depictions of profanity, suggestive nudity, graphic violence, and more. This ushered in a generation of young filmmakers who made increasingly innovative films which explored themes and content previously impermissible in the industry. Many of these films are still celebrated today as among the most influential movies ever made – shaping the efforts of later filmmakers and themselves becoming objects of study in colleges and universities. (Here’s a list of the best movies that defined the boomer generation.)

To assemble a list of movies baby boomers loved that kids study in college, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on syllabus citation counts from the non-profit Open Syllabus, an open-source project tallying the number of times a movie, book, or other media has been assigned across a corpus of millions of college syllabi. Movies released between 1967 and 1985 were ranked based on the number of times they appear as assigned films on syllabi, considering the movies that have been assigned the most to be the most influential. (Documentary films were not considered.) Supplemental data on user reviews from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and audience and Tomatometer rankings from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, are current as of July 2023. Only movies with at least 2,000 IMDb user ratings were included. Director information is from IMDb.

Click here for a list of movies baby boomers loved that kids study in college

Auteurs including Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Stanley Kubrick emerged during this era, and each of these directors has three films on the list. An interest in foreign films grew in the 1960s, and a few of the most influential films of the generation are from Japan, Belgium, Mexico, and Germany.

Some of the movies deal with race, including “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” which features one of the first positive depictions of an interracial couple. Others explore youth culture including “American Graffiti” and “Easy Rider.” Technological advancements were reflected in the sci-fi and action movies of the day, including Ridley Scott’s “Bladerunner,” and James Cameron’s “The Terminator.” (These are the best R-rated sci-fi movies of all time.)