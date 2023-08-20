This Summer's Biggest Hit Movies in the World

The concept of the summer blockbuster – meaning a high-profile smash hit that becomes a cultural phenomenon during the summer moviegoing season – was born in 1975, with the release of Steven Spielberg’s fright classic “Jaws.” The film launched what has been called the blockbuster era, soon to spawn the Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Die Hard, Batman, and Back to the Future franchises, among others, as well as such standalone hits as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “The Hunt for Red October.” (These are the biggest summer movie releases of all time.)

It might seem counterintuitive that summertime is a major moviegoing season – the time of year when many high-profile cinematic efforts are released. Shouldn’t people be outside, at the beach, at parks, at ballgames or outdoor arena shows? (Well, maybe not at the beach if they’ve seen “Jaws”….)

Well, yes, and those are popular seasonal destinations too – but summer is the annual period when people have the most time on their hands. School’s out, many lucky workers get summer Fridays, vacations beckon. But you can’t stay out in the sun or the warm night air all the time, and summer also offers a great opportunity to enjoy entertainment that isn’t too demanding – and Hollywood is glad to oblige.

Of course not every summer movie is a blockbuster, or is even meant to be one. As at other times of year, appealing “little” films appear alongside the latest Marvel super-flick and “Fast and Furious” iteration. (Here’s a ranking of the best Marvel movies of all time.)

To determine the biggest hit movies of this summer (so far), 24/7 Tempo reviewed box office data from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services. Movies released on May 5, 2023 or later were ranked based on global ticket sales as of Aug. 14. Documentaries were not considered. Supplemental data on IMDb user rating is also current as of Aug. 14. Director and cast information is from IMDb.

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that the No. 1 hit this summer is “Barbie,” or that Vin Diesel, Spider-Man, and “Oppenheimer” come close behind. And they’re not the only blockbusters here. Some 13 of the 25 films on our list have brought in more than $100 million.

But more modest efforts have found a place on this list as well, including the autobiographical culture-clash comedy “About My Father,” starring Robert De Niro, and Wes Anderson’s typically quirky, indefinable “Asteroid City.” There’s room for everything on summer screens.