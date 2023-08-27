Chefs Reveal Key Skills From Cooking School

Unlocking the secrets of the culinary world isn’t reserved for professional chefs alone. Ever wondered how restaurant-quality dishes are created?

While searching recipes online is easy, cooking restaurant-quality dishes at home can be tricky without professional training.

To help home cooks unlock their inner chef, 24/7 Tempo spoke to two chefs to learn some cooking tips that are taught in culinary schools.

From proper ingredient prep to time-saving tricks, these fundamental methods can help you transform basic recipes into sophisticated, chef-worthy meals.

The following is not an exhaustive list. So if you need additional advice about saving time, safety, or preparing ingredients before turning on the stove — here are 50 basic cooking tips you should memorize.

