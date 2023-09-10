The Most Delicious Beers in America

While Americans drink more wine and cocktails now than 20 years ago, beer remains the dominant alcoholic beverage, with over 6 billion gallons consumed annually compared to under 1 billion gallons of wine.

Despite big brands’ dominance, craft beers are gaining popularity, increasing sales 5% last year to account for a quarter of the U.S. beer market. With constant experimentation, new craft brews pour into the market regularly, offering novel aromas and flavors compared to unchanging corporate brews. (Here’s the best local beer from every state.)

To assemble an admittedly subjective list of America’s 40 most delicious beers, 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous rankings and reviews on specialist sites, including Beer Advocate, Hop Culture, RateBeer, and Craft Beer & Brewing, and from such general-interest publications. While numerical scores, where given, were factored into our choices, consideration was also given to the comments of reviewers, both amateur and professional, in describing various beers. (You can be sure that our list doesn’t include any of the worst beers in the world.)

Fair warning: Craft beers can be hard to find, available locally or seasonally. They can also be very expensive, $50 or more a bottle in some cases. With bold flavorings, high alcohol, and bitterness, not every beer will suit every taste, but together they represent the cream of American craft brewing now.

