28 Popular Alcoholic Cocktails That Won't Expand Your Waistline

Indulging in festive alcoholic beverages can result in a wide range of calorie intake. What significantly increases the calorie content in many mixed drinks are the syrups, juices, and sodas that are commonly added. People often underestimate the quantity of these ingredients present in their cocktails.

Alcohol itself is a source of excess calories, but it’s not the sole factor contributing to potential weight gain. Alcohol can disrupt the body’s natural fat-burning processes.

While alcohol provides calories, it offers very few essential nutrients. The calories from alcohol are the first to be metabolized by the body, delaying the burning of fat, which typically occurs after carbohydrates and proteins have been used for energy. This can lead to additional fat storage.

Nonetheless, enjoying a happy hour doesn’t have to be detrimental to one’s diet.

To compile a list of alcoholic cocktails with the fewest calories, 24/7 Tempo first compiled a list of popular cocktails. Since the standard size of each cocktail varies, we ranked the cocktails based on their calorie per ounce ratio. We only included drinks with fewer than 50 calories per one ounce. To compare, alcohol often used in mixed drinks such as vodka, tequila, or gin, has about 65-75 calories per ounce, neat, on average.

We also calculated the amount of time it would take to burn off the calories consumed in each cocktail using the Omni calculator, with values based on a person weighing 150 pounds. Heavier individuals may expend calories more rapidly due to the increased energy required for certain activities.

Understanding the calorie content of one’s alcoholic beverages is crucial for avoiding weight gain and the potential negative health consequences associated with it. However, engaging in physical activity and expending energy is also vital for maintaining a healthy weight or shedding a few extra pounds. Here is how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods.

