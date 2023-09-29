Counties Where the COVID-19 Increase Is the Worst In Every State

The COVID increase detected in the U.S. this summer has continued to slow in recent weeks.

ER visits, hospital admissions, and deaths from COVID decreased across the U.S. over the week ending Sept. 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, new data on COVID deaths released by the CDC today indicated a slight increase over the past week. (Here are 25 college towns emerging as COVID hotspots.)

There were 19,674 new hospital admissions and 615 deaths linked to COVID across the U.S. over the week ending Sept. 16. For reference, in 2021, weekly hospital admissions peaked at over 150,000 and weekly deaths rose to 25,000 across the U.S.

While recent levels of COVID are nowhere near the point of over-stressing health systems like those seen during the worst of the pandemic, the start of the school year and increased travel plans during the fall months bring greater risk for respiratory illnesses. Also, the likelihood of infection varies widely across the country and the odds of needing to visit the hospital depend greatly on a variety of factors.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data on COVID-19 hospitalizations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each state’s counties were ranked based on the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions for every 100,000 county residents during the week Sept. 10-16, 2023. (COVID aside, as of last year, these were the healthiest counties in every state.)

Data on the percentage of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients over the same time period also came from the CDC. Data on total population is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.