This Is The Most Obese State in America: All 50 States, Ranked

Obesity has reached epidemic proportions in the United States, ranking as the second most significant preventable cause of death after smoking. Almost 20% of African Americans and Caucasians between the ages of 40 and 85 succumb to obesity-related causes, a rate that continues to rise across different generations. (Here’s a ranking of the states where people live the longest.)

To determine the most obese states, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on obesity from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. States were ranked based on the prevalence of self-reported obesity among adults 20 years and older – with obesity being defined as having a body mass index of 30.0 and above.

Southern states have the highest obesity rates, whereas the lowest rates are found in the West and Northeast regions. In 16 states, a minimum of 35% of adults are obese, and the top three states – Mississippi, West Virginia, and Alabama – have rates that approach nearly 40%.

Beneath the numbers there is an intricate interplay of factors. Inactive routines, poor eating choices, and lack of awareness about the significance of staying physically fit all contribute to this unsettling pattern. (You might be surprised at how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods.)

Seventeen of the 20 states with the highest obesity rates have a higher share of adults reporting being in poor or fair health than the U.S. as a whole. Additionally, only two of those 20 states report a diabetes rate (slightly) lower than the national rate.

Several lifestyle factors are likely contributing to the excess weight problem among Americans, including a sedentary lifestyle – and 17 of the 20 states with the highest adult obesity rate report a lower share of adults exercising than the national share.

Methodology

