Special Report

Best States for Hunting Ducks and Geese

Nina Nelson / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Hunting has long been a popular pastime in the United States, and interest in the sport appears to be picking up. After falling by over 2.3 million between 1980 and 2008, the number of paid hunting license holders in the U.S. climbed in seven of the last 10 years, and now stands at a nearly four-decade high of 15.9 million.

While deer is the most commonly hunted game in the United States, for many hunters, waterfowl is the preferred quarry. Waterfowl hunting is a specialized and challenging undertaking. It requires knowledge of the migratory patterns of ducks or geese and is often done in fields, swamps, ponds, bays, or along marine shorelines. Some of the most common methods involve bird calls and decoys to attract game, as well as blinds and full camouflage to conceal the hunter. (Here is a look at America’s top shotgun companies.)

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, over 913,000 Americans actively hunted waterfowl in 2022, harvesting more than 8.2 million ducks and nearly 2 million geese. Though waterfowl are hunted across the continental U.S., in some states, hunters are far more likely to be successful than others. 

Using data from the FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best states for waterfowl hunters. States were ranked on the estimated waterfowl harvested per hunter in 2022. Waterfowl harvest totals were calculated by combining the number of geese and duck harvested in 2022. Due to a lack of data, Hawaii was not included in this ranking.

Among the 49 states on this list, the number of ducks and geese harvested per hunter in 2022 ranges from about 4.5 to nearly 23. 

The most popular region for both goose and duck hunting is the Mississippi Flyway, an area spanning 14 states along the Mississippi River and its tributaries that serves as a corridor for migratory birds. The region is home to about 41% of American waterfowl hunters and accounted for an estimated 40% of all ducks and geese harvested in 2022. (Here is a look at the most popular American hunting destinations.)

However, Louisiana is the only state in the Mississippi Flyway to rank among the five states with highest hunter-to-harvested waterfowl ratio. Three of the top five states are in the Pacific Flyway, a region that encompasses eight Western states. 

Here are the best states for waterfowl hunting.

Source: kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images

49. New Hampshire
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 4.5 per hunter (approx. 11,600 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 8,100 (4.2 per hunter – 5th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 3,500 (2.4 per hunter – 9th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 2,600 (18.6 per 10,000 people – 18th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Pjard / iStock via Getty Images

48. Rhode Island
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 4.6 per hunter (approx. 4,600 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 3,200 (3.7 per hunter – 2nd fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 1,400 (3.2 per hunter – 18th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 1,000 (9.1 per 10,000 people – 6th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

24/7 Wall St.
Most Popular American Hunting Destinations

Source: mrwyano / iStock via Getty Images

47. Pennsylvania
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 4.9 per hunter (approx. 92,600 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 49,100 (3.4 per hunter – the fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 43,500 (3.5 per hunter – 21st fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 18,900 (14.6 per 10,000 people – 13th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: sebatl / E+ via Getty Images

46. Georgia
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 5.0 per hunter (approx. 101,000 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 97,500 (5.0 per hunter – 11th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 3,500 (0.8 per hunter – the fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 20,200 (18.5 per 10,000 people – 17th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

 

Source: andykatz / iStock via Getty Images

45. Maryland
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 5.0 per hunter (approx. 132,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 88,700 (4.3 per hunter – 6th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 44,000 (3.1 per hunter – 14th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 26,300 (42.7 per 10,000 people – 17th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

44. West Virginia
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 5.2 per hunter (approx. 8,800 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 5,700 (4.1 per hunter – 4th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 3,100 (2.4 per hunter – 9th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 1,700 (9.6 per 10,000 people – 8th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Fall Colors by Paul VanDerWerf
Fall Colors (CC BY 2.0) by Paul VanDerWerf

43. Maine
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 5.8 per hunter (approx. 33,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 25,500 (4.7 per hunter – 10th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 8,200 (2.8 per hunter – 13th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 5,800 (41.9 per 10,000 people – 18th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

ALSO READ: America’s Top Shotgun Companies

Golden sunrise atop Mt Minsi by joiseyshowaa
Golden sunrise atop Mt Minsi (CC BY-SA 2.0) by joiseyshowaa

42. Massachusetts
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 5.9 per hunter (approx. 28,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 19,400 (3.9 per hunter – 3rd fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 9,300 (3.4 per hunter – 19th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 4,900 (7.0 per 10,000 people – 3rd fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

41. Connecticut
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 6.0 per hunter (approx. 12,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 7,100 (4.5 per hunter – 8th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 5,600 (4.2 per hunter – 23rd most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 2,100 (5.8 per 10,000 people – 2nd fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Delaware Water Gap by Jason
Delaware Water Gap (CC BY 2.0) by Jason

40. Delaware
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 6.2 per hunter (approx. 27,200 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 14,200 (4.6 per hunter – 9th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 13,000 (4.7 per hunter – 20th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 4,400 (43.2 per 10,000 people – 16th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: bryanakers / iStock via Getty Images

39. Ohio
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 6.3 per hunter (approx. 107,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 57,400 (4.4 per hunter – 7th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 50,300 (4.1 per hunter – 25th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 17,100 (14.5 per 10,000 people – 12th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: lovingav / iStock via Getty Images

38. Virginia
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 6.6 per hunter (approx. 112,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 88,900 (5.7 per hunter – 12th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 23,800 (3.2 per hunter – 18th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 17,000 (19.6 per 10,000 people – 20th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

24/7 Wall St.
States With the Most Hunters, All 50 States Ranked

Worthington State Forest by SurFeRGiRL30
Worthington State Forest (CC BY 2.0) by SurFeRGiRL30

37. New Jersey
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 6.9 per hunter (approx. 53,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 40,800 (6.2 per hunter – 17th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 12,900 (3.2 per hunter – 18th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 7,800 (8.4 per 10,000 people – 5th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Utah, Route 143 #7 by ~jar{}
Utah, Route 143 #7 (CC BY 2.0) by ~jar{}

36. Utah
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 7.0 per hunter (approx. 110,400 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 96,000 (6.9 per hunter – 21st fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 14,400 (2.3 per hunter – 7th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 15,700 (46.4 per 10,000 people – 13th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: CampPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

35. Florida
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 7.1 per hunter (approx. 123,300 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 123,300 (7.1 per hunter – 22nd fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 00 (2.2 per hunter – 5th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 17,400 (7.8 per 10,000 people – 4th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Laurie Drake / iStock via Getty Images

34. New Mexico
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 7.1 per hunter (approx. 17,100 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 12,200 (5.8 per hunter – 15th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 4,900 (5.3 per hunter – 14th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 2,400 (11.4 per 10,000 people – 11th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: ericfoltz / E+ via Getty Images

33. South Carolina
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 7.5 per hunter (approx. 153,500 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 150,000 (7.4 per hunter – 25th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 3,500 (0.9 per hunter – 2nd fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 20,500 (38.8 per 10,000 people – 19th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

24/7 Wall St.
The 14 Most Versatile Rifle Cartridges for Hunting

Source: MarciParavia / iStock via Getty Images

32. Arizona
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 7.8 per hunter (approx. 24,300 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 21,400 (7.4 per hunter – 25th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 2,900 (5.0 per hunter – 16th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 3,100 (4.2 per 10,000 people – the fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images

31. Wyoming
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 8.3 per hunter (approx. 42,900 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 19,400 (5.8 per hunter – 15th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 23,500 (6.0 per hunter – 10th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 5,200 (89.4 per 10,000 people – 6th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Clearwater River, Seeley Lake ... by Forest Service Northern Region
Clearwater River, Seeley Lake ... (CC BY 2.0) by Forest Service Northern Region

30. Montana
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 8.4 per hunter (approx. 129,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 79,300 (5.9 per hunter – 16th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 50,400 (4.9 per hunter – 18th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 15,500 (138.0 per 10,000 people – 3rd most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Alisha Bube / iStock via Getty Images

29. Indiana
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 8.4 per hunter (approx. 103,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 68,800 (6.9 per hunter – 21st fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 34,900 (4.2 per hunter – 23rd most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 12,300 (18.0 per 10,000 people – 15th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images

28. Michigan
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 8.5 per hunter (approx. 291,600 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 203,200 (7.4 per hunter – 25th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 88,400 (4.0 per hunter – 24th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 34,500 (34.4 per 10,000 people – 23rd most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

ALSO READ: 30 Most Powerful Long Range Hunting Rifles You Can Buy

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

27. North Carolina
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 8.9 per hunter (approx. 294,200 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 265,200 (8.6 per hunter – 18th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 29,000 (2.6 per hunter – 11th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 33,000 (30.8 per 10,000 people – 24th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: SCStock / iStock via Getty Images

26. Alaska
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.0 per hunter (approx. 47,800 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 42,200 (7.8 per hunter – 22nd most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 5,600 (2.5 per hunter – 10th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 5,300 (72.2 per 10,000 people – 11th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Alaska (47,800 waterfowl harvested; 5,300 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: PapaBear / iStock via Getty Images

25. New York
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.2 per hunter (approx. 171,000 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 89,100 (6.4 per hunter – 18th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 81,900 (7.8 per hunter – 4th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 18,600 (9.5 per 10,000 people – 7th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images

24. Alabama
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.4 per hunter (approx. 95,500 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 90,700 (9.0 per hunter – 17th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 4,800 (1.8 per hunter – 4th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 10,200 (20.1 per 10,000 people – 21st fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: BergmannD / iStock via Getty Images

23. Kansas
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.5 per hunter (approx. 219,800 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 138,300 (6.6 per hunter – 19th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 81,500 (6.1 per hunter – 9th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 23,200 (79.0 per 10,000 people – 8th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

24/7 Wall St.
Most Popular American Hunting Destinations

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

22. Minnesota
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.6 per hunter (approx. 561,400 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 438,500 (8.2 per hunter – 21st most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 122,900 (3.6 per hunter – 22nd fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 58,400 (102.1 per 10,000 people – 5th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

bighorn mountain by Christian Collins
bighorn mountain (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christian Collins

21. Colorado
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.7 per hunter (approx. 105,400 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 47,900 (5.8 per hunter – 15th fewest of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 57,500 (7.7 per hunter – 6th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 10,900 (18.7 per 10,000 people – 19th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

20. Wisconsin
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.7 per hunter (approx. 448,400 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 344,300 (8.4 per hunter – 19th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 104,100 (3.8 per hunter – 23rd fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 46,300 (78.6 per 10,000 people – 10th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: volgariver / iStock via Getty Images

19. Kentucky
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 9.9 per hunter (approx. 82,100 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 71,500 (9.7 per hunter – 15th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 10,600 (2.7 per hunter – 12th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 8,300 (18.4 per 10,000 people – 16th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Michael Treglia / iStock via Getty Images

18. Mississippi
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 10.2 per hunter (approx. 106,100 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 103,100 (9.9 per hunter – 13th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 3,000 (1.4 per hunter – 3rd fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 10,400 (35.4 per 10,000 people – 22nd most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

ALSO READ: America’s Top Shotgun Companies

Missouri by GPA Photo Archive
Missouri (CC BY-SA 2.0) by GPA Photo Archive

17. Missouri
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 10.3 per hunter (approx. 290,200 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 250,100 (9.8 per hunter – 14th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 40,100 (3.2 per hunter – 18th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 28,100 (45.5 per 10,000 people – 15th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

16. Iowa
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 10.5 per hunter (approx. 121,300 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 92,500 (9.3 per hunter – 16th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 28,800 (3.5 per hunter – 21st fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 11,500 (35.9 per 10,000 people – 21st most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Thomas Faull / iStock via Getty Images

15. Tennessee
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 10.6 per hunter (approx. 229,500 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 212,900 (10.5 per hunter – 12th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 16,600 (2.3 per hunter – 7th fewest of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 21,600 (30.6 per 10,000 people – 23rd fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Tamara Harding / Getty Images

14. Oklahoma
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 11.8 per hunter (approx. 220,200 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 138,300 (7.7 per hunter – 24th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 81,900 (10.8 per hunter – 2nd most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 18,600 (46.3 per 10,000 people – 14th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

13. Nebraska
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 12.7 per hunter (approx. 171,300 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 93,600 (8.4 per hunter – 19th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 77,700 (7.8 per hunter – 4th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 13,500 (68.6 per 10,000 people – 12th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

24/7 Wall St.
States With the Most Hunters, All 50 States Ranked

Source: Kyle Kempf / iStock via Getty Images

12. Nevada
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 12.8 per hunter (approx. 39,600 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 34,500 (11.7 per hunter – 11th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 5,100 (5.4 per hunter – 12th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 3,100 (9.8 per 10,000 people – 9th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

11. Illinois
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 13.4 per hunter (approx. 261,000 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 203,600 (12.7 per hunter – 8th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 57,400 (4.6 per hunter – 21st most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 19,500 (15.5 per 10,000 people – 14th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Arkansas by GPA Photo Archive
Arkansas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by GPA Photo Archive

10. Arkansas
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 13.7 per hunter (approx. 829,200 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 721,700 (12.6 per hunter – 9th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 107,500 (4.9 per hunter – 18th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 60,500 (198.6 per 10,000 people – 2nd most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

9. Vermont
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 13.9 per hunter (approx. 30,500 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 14,500 (7.8 per hunter – 22nd most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 16,000 (11.8 per hunter – the most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 2,200 (34.0 per 10,000 people – 24th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Atlantic Flyway (1,392,500 waterfowl harvested; 204,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

8. Washington
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 14.1 per hunter (approx. 370,400 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 312,100 (13.1 per hunter – 7th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 58,300 (5.0 per hunter – 16th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 26,300 (33.8 per 10,000 people – 25th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

ALSO READ: The 14 Most Versatile Rifle Cartridges for Hunting

Forest by Joshua Mayer
Forest (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Joshua Mayer

7. Texas
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 14.4 per hunter (approx. 1,139,200 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 1,064,400 (14.5 per hunter – 4th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 74,800 (4.3 per hunter – 22nd most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 79,000 (26.3 per 10,000 people – 22nd fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

6. North Dakota
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 14.8 per hunter (approx. 437,700 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 336,900 (12.5 per hunter – 10th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 100,800 (5.4 per hunter – 12th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 29,600 (379.8 per 10,000 people – the most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images

5. Louisiana
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 16.0 per hunter (approx. 578,600 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 544,200 (15.2 per hunter – 3rd most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 34,400 (5.3 per hunter – 14th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 36,100 (78.6 per 10,000 people – 9th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Mississippi Flyway (4,106,100 waterfowl harvested; 374,700 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

4. Idaho
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 16.1 per hunter (approx. 259,600 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 205,700 (14.5 per hunter – 4th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 53,900 (5.9 per hunter – 11th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 16,100 (83.0 per 10,000 people – 7th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

A clearing at the edge of an o... by Jerry
A clearing at the edge of an o... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jerry

3. South Dakota
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 16.3 per hunter (approx. 177,300 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 128,500 (13.3 per hunter – 6th most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 48,800 (7.7 per hunter – 6th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 10,900 (119.8 per 10,000 people – 4th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Central Flyway (2,530,700 waterfowl harvested; 193,400 active waterfowl hunters)

24/7 Wall St.
30 Most Powerful Long Range Hunting Rifles You Can Buy

Source: Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

2. Oregon
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 20.7 per hunter (approx. 327,100 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 281,900 (18.8 per hunter – 2nd most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 45,200 (6.9 per hunter – 8th most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 15,800 (37.3 per 10,000 people – 20th most of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

Source: MargaretW / iStock via Getty Images

1. California
> Waterfowl harvest, 2022: 22.9 per hunter (approx. 921,300 total)
> Duck harvest, 2022: Approx. 727,200 (19.1 per hunter – the most of 49 states)
> Goose harvest, 2022: Approx. 194,100 (10.6 per hunter – 3rd most of 49 states)
> Active waterfowl hunters, 2022: Approx. 40,200 (10.3 per 10,000 people – 10th fewest of 49 states)
> Flyway region: Pacific Flyway (2,182,300 waterfowl harvested; 135,900 active waterfowl hunters)

Methodology:

To identify the best states for waterfowl hunting, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the August 2023 report Migratory Bird Hunting Activity and Harvest during the 2021–22 and 2022–23 Hunting Seasons from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. States were ranked on the estimated waterfowl harvested per hunter in 2022. Waterfowl harvest totals were calculated by combining the number of geese and duck harvested in 2022. Due to a lack of data, Hawaii was not included in this ranking. 

It is important to note that reported figures are based on estimates extrapolated from survey data and often have a high margin of error. Harvest and hunter sums between states and within states may not match state, regional, or national totals due to rounding and margins of error.  

Although the ratio of hunters to harvested waterfowl may be impacted by state and local restrictions, bag limits were not considered in our ranking. 

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, best states for hunting, duck hunting, FWS, goose hunting, states where hunters get the most ducks and geese, waterfowl hunting, Environment

Editors' Picks

America's 50 Coldest Cities

States With the Most Tornadoes

Hottest and Coolest States in the Summer

Rainiest Cities in the United States