These Are the 24 Most Popular American-Made Guns Sold Abroad

The only country with more guns than people, the United States is the largest civilian firearm market in the world. And America’s gun industry is booming. According to a study from the University of Chicago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly one in every five U.S. households purchased a gun – and about one in every 20 adults purchased a firearm for the first time.

Government data shows there are over 3,000 federally licensed gun makers operating in the U.S., and according to the industry advocacy group National Shooting Sports Foundation, guns and ammo are a $32 billion a year industry.

While most U.S.-based firearm manufacturers are small-scale operations, the largest and best known among them have found markets for their products both domestically and abroad. A recent report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that American gunmakers exported nearly half a million firearms in 2021 alone.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the companies selling the most firearms abroad. Companies were ranked on the total number of domestically manufactured firearms exported in 2021. We considered companies headquartered in the United States, as well as foreign companies with U.S. production facilities.

Each of the 24 companies on this list exported over 1,000 firearms in 2021. Depending on the company, these foreign sales accounted for anywhere from about 1% of their American firearm production up to nearly 90%. Together, these two dozen companies accounted for over 96% of U.S. firearm exports in 2021. (Here is a look at the companies selling the most guns online.)

As is the case in the domestic firearm market, pistols are the most popular firearm type among foreign buyers of American-made guns. Not including revolvers, pistols – mostly semi-automatic – accounted for over half of all exported firearms in 2021. For some of the largest gun makers on this list, including Sig Sauer, Glock, and Taurus, pistols accounted for all, or nearly all, of foreign gun sales in 2021. (Here is a look at the companies that control over half of their industry.)

Source: Courtesy of Barrett Firearms 24. Barrett Firearms Mfg. Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 1,010 firearms (17.3% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 4.4% pistols; 95.6% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): REC10 rifle, Model 95 rifle, M107A1 rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Murfreesboro, TN

Source: Courtesy of Daniel Defense 23. Daniel Defense LLC

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 1,118 firearms (1.5% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 100% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): M4A1 rifle, DD5 SBR rifle, MK18 rifle, Delta 5 rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Black Creek, GA

Source: Courtesy of North American Arms 21. North American Arms Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 1,359 firearms (2.3% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 2.9% pistols; 97.1% revolvers

> Popular firearm model(s): Guardian pistol, Companion revolver, Sidewinder revolver, Hogleg revolver

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Provo, UT

Source: Courtesy of M+M Industries 20. M+M Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 1,512 firearms (88.3% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 98.9% rifles; 1.1% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): M10X rifle, M10-762P rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Northglenn, CO

Source: Courtesy of American Tactical 19. American Tactical Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 2,275 firearms (4.3% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 14.1% pistols; 85.9% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): GSG Firefly pistol, ATI Omni rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Summerville, SC

Source: Courtesy of Legacy Sports International 17. Legacy Sports International Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 2,959 firearms (1.4% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 100% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): Pointer shotgun, Citadel Coach shotgun, Howa H7 rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Reno, NV

Source: Courtesy of ZEV Technologies 16. ZEV Technologies Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 3,015 firearms (13.0% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 82.7% pistols; 16.9% rifles; 0.4% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): OZ9 pistol, Core rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Centralia, WA

Source: Courtesy of Tippmann Arms Co. 15. Tippmann Arms Company LLC

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 3,132 firearms (20.7% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 10.7% pistols; 89.3% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): M4-22 rifle, MICRO Elite Pistol

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Fort Wayne, IN

Source: Courtesy of KRISS USA 14. KRISS USA, Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 3,217 firearms (25.1% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 4.4% pistols; 95.5% rifles; 0.1% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): Vector rifle, DMK22C rifle, SPHINX SDP pistol

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Chesapeake, VA

Source: Courtesy of Diamondback Firearms 12. Diamondback Firearms LLC

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 5,157 firearms (3.2% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 71.6% pistols; 18.7% rifles; 9.7% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): Sidekick revolver, DB15 rifle, DB10 rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Source: Courtesy of Springfield Armory 11. Springfield Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 5,992 firearms (1.0% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 59.8% pistols; 40.2% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): Saint AR-15 rifle, Hellcat pistol, 1911 pistol

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Geneseo, IL

Source: Courtesy of KelTec 10. Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 7,179 firearms (3.3% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 15.0% pistols; 66.0% rifles; 19.0% shotguns; 0.1% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): P15 pistol, PLR22 pistol, SU16 rifle, KS7 shotgun

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Source: Courtesy of Beretta 9. Beretta USA Corp.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 8,015 firearms (5.2% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 90.4% pistols; 0.6% rifles; 9.0% shotguns

> Popular firearm model(s): 92X pistol, A300 Ultima shotgun, Ultraleggero shotgun

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN

Source: Courtesy of Henry USA 8. Henry RAC Holding Corp.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 8,768 firearms (2.7% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 0.9% pistols; 96.2% rifles; 1.6% shotguns; 1.3% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): Golden Boy rifle, Big Boy Carbine, Long Ranger rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. Maverick Arms (incl. Mossberg)

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 35,540 firearms (7.2% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 2.2% pistols; 18.1% rifles; 65.5% shotguns; 14.1% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): Mossberg 500 shotgun, Mossberg Patriot rifle, MC2C pistol

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Eagle Pass, TX, North Haven, CT

Source: NoDerog / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 5. Smith & Wesson

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 36,928 firearms (1.6% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 50.0% pistols; 36.3% revolvers; 13.4% rifles; 0.3% misc.

> Popular firearm model(s): Model 60 revolver, M&P Shield pistol, M&P 15 rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO, Springfield, MA

Source: Courtesy of Savage 4. Savage Arms, Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 43,094 firearms (10.6% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 96.2% rifles; 3.8% shotguns

> Popular firearm model(s): 110 rifle, 63 rifle, 320 shotgun

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Westfield, MA

Source: Courtesy of Sturm, Ruger & Co. 2. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 78,232 firearms (3.8% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 9.5% pistols; 9.7% revolvers; 80.7% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): Mark IV pistol, 10/22 rifle, Bearcat pistol, American rifle

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Newport, NH, Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Southport, CT

Source: Sig Sauer 1. Sig Sauer Inc.

> U.S. made exports, 2021: 102,515 firearms (7.9% of total domestic production)

> 2021 exports by firearm type: 97.3% pistols; 2.7% rifles

> Popular firearm model(s): MCX-Spear rifle, P320 pistol

> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Newington and Exeter, NH