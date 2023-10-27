The States That Can't Get Enough of Minecraft Christian Petersen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The average video game has a shelf life of less than two years. However, one game continues to grow in users over a decade after its release. Minecraft is not only the most popular video game in the world, with an average of 140 million monthly players – it is also the best-selling video game of all time, with over 238 million copies bought worldwide. (Prefer table-top entertainment? These are the best selling board games in America.)

Minecraft is a so-called open-world sandbox game – one in which players can explore an infinite terrain for resources with complete freedom of movement then create their own worlds. There are no set objectives besides what the player determines, and the game encourages creativity, resourcefulness, and exploration. Its lack of gore or extreme violence makes it suitable for children, but its complexity can keep adults of all ages engaged.

Although there are Minecraft players in every country, Americans are the most active. The U.S. accounts for over 21% of daily users – about 3.5 times the number of users in the next highest playing country, Brazil – but the game is substantially more popular in some states than others. (These are the most followed video game franchises in the U.S.)

To determine the states most obsessed with Minecraft, 24/7 Tempo reviewed research conducted by autoclicker.io, a site owned by the developer of software that automates mouse clicks. The site analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranking them based on the number of times people in each state Googled terms related to an interest in Minecraft over the past 12 months. A total of 47 relevant search terms were used in the study, including “Minecraft”, “Minecraft pocket edition”, “Minecraft classic”, “Minecraft dungeons”, and “Minecraft movie.” The sum of the number of searches for each term was compared to each state’s population to calculate the number of searches per 100,000 people.

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 51. Mississippi

> Searches per 100,000 people: 873

> Total search volume: 25,680 – 15th lowest

> Population: 2,940,057

Source: Roberto Michel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 50. Louisiana

> Searches per 100,000 people: 984

> Total search volume: 45,168 – 22nd lowest

> Population: 4,590,241

Source: John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 48. Delaware

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,030

> Total search volume: 10,493 – 6th lowest

> Population: 1,018,396

Source: urbancow / E+ via Getty Images 47. Montana

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,031

> Total search volume: 11,577 – 8th lowest

> Population: 1,122,867

Source: Alex Potemkin / E+ via Getty Images 46. South Carolina

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,072

> Total search volume: 56,613 – 25th highest

> Population: 5,282,634

Source: Sean_Gao / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 45. Arkansas

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,090

> Total search volume: 33,202 – 18th lowest

> Population: 3,045,637

Source: Brad Yurcisin / iStock via Getty Images 44. Rhode Island

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,106

> Total search volume: 12,093 – 9th lowest

> Population: 1,093,734

Source: ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images 43. South Dakota

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,107

> Total search volume: 10,071 – 5th lowest

> Population: 909,824

Source: LL28 / E+ via Getty Images 42. Wyoming

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,110

> Total search volume: 6,455 – the lowest

> Population: 581,381

Source: XKarDoc / iStock via Getty Images 41. Vermont

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,134

> Total search volume: 7,337 – 2nd lowest

> Population: 647,064

Source: SWKrullImaging / iStock via Getty Images 40. Iowa

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,169

> Total search volume: 37,405 – 19th lowest

> Population: 3,200,517

Source: MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 39. Wisconsin

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,169

> Total search volume: 68,909 – 22nd highest

> Population: 5,892,539

Source: pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images 38. Pennsylvania

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,175

> Total search volume: 152,413 – 7th highest

> Population: 12,972,008

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 37. Tennessee

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,191

> Total search volume: 83,999 – 16th highest

> Population: 7,051,339

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 36. Maine

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,194

> Total search volume: 16,537 – 10th lowest

> Population: 1,385,340

Source: kdow / iStock via Getty Images 35. Ohio

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,196

> Total search volume: 140,548 – 8th highest

> Population: 11,756,058

Source: vishwats / iStock via Getty Images 34. Connecticut

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,196

> Total search volume: 43,357 – 21st lowest

> Population: 3,626,205

Source: Philip Rozenski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 33. Missouri

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,197

> Total search volume: 73,927 – 20th highest

> Population: 6,177,957

Source: AscentXmedia / E+ via Getty Images 32. Hawaii

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,202

> Total search volume: 17,315 – 12th lowest

> Population: 1,440,196

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 31. Indiana

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,207

> Total search volume: 82,469 – 17th highest

> Population: 6,833,037

Source: Robi_J / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 30. New Jersey

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,211

> Total search volume: 112,199 – 13th highest

> Population: 9,261,699

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 29. Minnesota

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,218

> Total search volume: 69,630 – 21st highest

> Population: 5,717,184

Source: Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 28. New Mexico

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,220

> Total search volume: 25,783 – 16th lowest

> Population: 2,113,344

Source: haveseen / iStock via Getty Images 27. New Hampshire

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,227

> Total search volume: 17,123 – 11th lowest

> Population: 1,395,231

Source: alexeys / iStock via Getty Images 26. Kentucky

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,235

> Total search volume: 55,712 – 26th highest

> Population: 4,512,310

Source: Tzido / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 24. Illinois

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,248

> Total search volume: 157,006 – 5th highest

> Population: 12,582,032

Source: Paul Schmidt / iStock via Getty Images 23. North Dakota

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,258

> Total search volume: 9,807 – 3rd lowest

> Population: 779,261

Source: Opla / iStock via Getty Images 22. Massachusetts

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,259

> Total search volume: 87,910 – 15th highest

> Population: 6,981,974

Source: milehightraveler / E+ via Getty Images 21. Nebraska

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,266

> Total search volume: 24,904 – 14th lowest

> Population: 1,967,923

Source: Tamara Harding / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 20. Oklahoma

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,269

> Total search volume: 50,999 – 24th lowest

> Population: 4,019,800

Source: peeterv / E+ via Getty Images 19. Kansas

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,278

> Total search volume: 37,538 – 20th lowest

> Population: 2,937,150

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images 18. North Carolina

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,291

> Total search volume: 138,134 – 9th highest

> Population: 10,698,973

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 17. West Virginia

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,307

> Total search volume: 23,203 – 13th lowest

> Population: 1,775,156

Source: aimintang / E+ via Getty Images 16. Maryland

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,334

> Total search volume: 82,224 – 18th highest

> Population: 6,164,660

Source: gjohnstonphoto / iStock via Getty Images 15. Idaho

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,347

> Total search volume: 26,117 – 17th lowest

> Population: 1,939,033

Source: 1111IESPDJ / E+ via Getty Images 14. Alaska

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,356

> Total search volume: 9,950 – 4th lowest

> Population: 733,583

Source: svetikd / E+ via Getty Images 13. New York

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,370

> Total search volume: 269,672 – 4th highest

> Population: 19,677,151

Source: georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 12. Colorado

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,380

> Total search volume: 80,613 – 19th highest

> Population: 5,839,926

Source: Nikolas_jkd / iStock via Getty Images 11. Arizona

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,415

> Total search volume: 104,140 – 14th highest

> Population: 7,359,197

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images 10. Georgia

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,433

> Total search volume: 156,343 – 6th highest

> Population: 10,912,876

Source: rez-art / iStock via Getty Images 9. California

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,454

> Total search volume: 567,381 – the highest

> Population: 39,029,342

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 8. Virginia

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,463

> Total search volume: 127,013 – 11th highest

> Population: 8,683,619

Source: JMichl / iStock via Getty Images 6. Texas

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,575

> Total search volume: 473,081 – 2nd highest

> Population: 30,029,572

Source: RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images 5. Oregon

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,586

> Total search volume: 67,249 – 23rd highest

> Population: 4,240,137

Source: Sam Greenwood / Getty Images News via Getty Images 4. Florida

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,596

> Total search volume: 355,049 – 3rd highest

> Population: 22,244,823

Source: ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images 3. District of Columbia

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,600

> Total search volume: 10,748 – 7th lowest

> Population: 671,803

Source: RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images 2. Washington

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,744

> Total search volume: 135,752 – 10th highest

> Population: 7,785,786

Source: edb3_16 / iStock via Getty Images 1. Utah

> Searches per 100,000 people: 1,839

> Total search volume: 62,179 – 24th highest

> Population: 3,380,800