10 Celebrities Who Lost the Most Money in Cryptocurrency

The NFT (non-fungible token) market crashed in 2022, with some experts estimating that investors would see at least $100 million in losses. NFTs – digital collectibles bought and sold online – are also vulnerable to theft and fraud. Many experts are warning investors to be cautious when investing in NFTs, as the potential losses could be significant.

It turns out that a number of well-known people have lost substantial sums of money through their NFT investments. To compile a list of the biggest celebrity NFT losses, 24/7 Tempo reviewed research conducted by BitcoinCasinos, a cryptocurrency gambling information and review site, which used data from such platforms as OpenSea.

Most of the losses recorded here came through investments in the Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection built on the Ethereum blockchain. The value of the collection dropped 88% in 2021 and ‘22 – and Ethereum itself has taken an 82% dip.

The biggest loser in the NFT game, however, to the tune of almost $4 million, made his investment in a single token from another collection, CryptoPunk #2140, also built on Ethereum. That was Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as Gary Vee – co-founder of Resy, the restaurant reservation service now owned by American Express, and of Empathy Wines, as well as a digital marketing and social media specialist, and the creator of two NFT series himself, VeeFriends1 and VeeFriends2.

Another investor who lost a substantial amount was Christopher Comstock, the electronic music producer and DJ known professionally as Marshmello, followed closely by pop star and teenage heartthrob Justin Bieber. (Neither is likely to be financially devastated by his loss, but here is a list of 32 embarrassing celebrity bankruptcy scandals.)

Source: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images 10. Serena Williams

> Known as: Tennis champion

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $56,162

Source: Cole Bennetts / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 9. Paris Hilton

> Known as: Media celebrity

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $230,453

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 8. Snoop Dogg

> Known as: Rap star

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $309,531

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 7. Eminem

> Known as: Rap star

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $396,983

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 6. Madonna

> Known as: Pop star

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $401,085

Source: Pool / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 5. Neymar Jr.

> Known as: Brazilian soccer star

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $511,492

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 3. Justin Bieber

> Known as: Pop star

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $1,244,990

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images 2. Marshmello

> Known as: Electronic music personality

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $1,399.35

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1. Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee)

> Known as: Entrepreneur

>NFT losses (from purchase date to July 2023): $3,821,658

