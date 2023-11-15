Thanksgiving Prep Done Right: The Must-Have Shopping List

Entering a grocery store in mid-November can be a hectic ordeal, with aisles packed full of frantic shoppers and much-needed items out of stock. In order to pull off a successful Thanksgiving dinner, you’ll need to plan ahead and give yourself time to acquire the proper supplies and groceries. (Maximize convenience with these 12 essential rules for grocery delivery.)

To determine your essential Thanksgiving shopping list, 24/7 Tempo used editorial discretion and compiled the most common items needed for traditional holiday dishes including food and kitchen supplies. Start by going through your pantry and refrigerator and crossing off anything you already have.

Be sure to buy your groceries a week in advance. Any closer to the day and some of them, especially dairy items, may be sold out. From leftover containers to vanilla extract, some important items may fall off the radar and leave you scrambling at the last minute – so take advantage of this list and avoid running to the supermarket while the turkey is in the oven. (Save time by buying pre-made pies from a local bakery. Here is the best pie shop in every state.)

To determine your essential Thanksgiving shopping list, 24/7 Tempo used editorial discretion and compiled the most common items needed for traditional holiday dishes including food and kitchen supplies.

Scroll to see your essential Thanksgiving shopping list:

Onions, celery, and carrots

Source: iStock / Getty Images Plus

This trifecta is the perfect stuffing base and may also be used in casseroles or to flavor the turkey.

Fresh citrus

Source: Sarsmis / Getty Images

A few oranges and lemons are always good to have on hand. Many dessert and cranberry sauce recipes will call for fresh juice and/or zest.

Apples

Source: aluxum / iStock via Getty Images

Selecting a bag of crisp baking apples like granny smiths, braeburns, or golden delicious will ensure that your pie filling holds its shape and doesn’t turn to mush.

Garlic

Source: Robert Daly / OJO Images via Getty Images

Besides the rolls and sweets, are there really any dishes that won’t call for garlic?

Green beans

Source: from_my_point_of_view / iStock via Getty Images

Whether sauteed fresh or canned and featured in a casserole, green beans are a classic vegetable side.

Fresh herbs

Source: Geshas / iStock via Getty Images

Skip the dried herbs. Fresh will go a long way to add extra flavor to many dishes. Stuff rosemary and sage into the turkey, add thyme and parsley to the stuffing, and sprinkle chives on mashed potatoes.

Potatoes

Source: VeselovaElena / iStock via Getty Images

Dense, starchy potato varieties like russets or yukon golds are a great choice for mashed potatoes.

Sweet potatoes

Source: zeleno / iStock via Getty Images

Fresh or canned sweet potatoes are essential for a traditional sweet potato casserole. Whether to use marshmallows on top is up to you.

Cranberries

Source: DebbiSmirnoff / iStock via Getty Images

Fresh cranberries can be used to make a quick relish, but many people prefer the texture of canned sauce. Either way, don’t skip this tart condiment.

Bread

Source: GeorgeRudy / iStock via Getty Images

Buy a fresh loaf and cut it up or save time with a bag of pre-cubed bread to make the most important side dish: the stuffing.

Flour

Source: sandoclr / E+ via Getty Images

From fresh rolls to pie crusts to gravy thickener, you’re going to be using a lot of flour, so grab a five pound bag.

Sugar

Source: stocksnapper / iStock via Getty Images

Brown and white sugar will be essential for pies, cakes, pumpkin rolls, and any other dessert that traditionally lands on your family’s buffet.

Corn syrup

Source: Lesyy / iStock via Getty Images

If you’re making pecan pie, don’t forget to pick up a bottle of corn syrup – and choose dark for a richer flavor.

Vanilla extract

Source: martin-dm / E+ via Getty Images

It would be a shame to run out of vanilla at a time like this.

Yeast

Source: nimis69 / E+ via Getty Images

Those old yeast packets in the pantry may be expired, so pick up a fresh pack to ensure that the rolls rise.

Warm spices

Source: Marat Musabirov / iStock via Getty Images

Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger will add pizzazz to apple and pumpkin pies, mulled cider, and festive cookies.

Nuts

Source: Gargolas / iStock via Getty Images

Roasted nuts are an easy snack to place on end tables. In addition, pecans can be used for pie, slivered almonds can top casseroles, and hazelnuts may add a nutty bite to stuffing.

Heavy cream

Source: MichellePatrickPhotographyLLC / iStock via Getty Images

Some dessert recipes will call for heavy cream. It can also add depth to mashed potatoes and be whipped to top the pies.

Eggs and milk

Source: Sanny11 / iStock via Getty Images

From pies to cakes to casseroles, many dishes will require eggs and milk so be sure to have plenty of both on hand.

Butter

Source: Twoellis / iStock via Getty Images

Baked goods like pies will use quite a bit of unsalted butter, so picking up two pounds is a good idea – and don’t forget salted butter for the rolls.

Canned pumpkin

Source: rez-art / iStock via Getty Images

Pumpkin pie is a necessity, and most home cooks opt for using canned pumpkin. Be sure to get pure pumpkin rather than pumpkin pie filling, so that you can control the sugar and spice levels.

Chicken or turkey broth

Source: margouillatphotos / iStock via Getty Images

When making stuffing outside of the bird, you’ll need broth on hand to ensure a savory flavor. Extra broth can also help fill out the gravy so there’s more than enough for everyone.

Dinner rolls

Source: Manjiri Gujar / iStock via Getty Images

Many cooks opt to skip the homemade rolls and buy a pack instead. Brown and serve rolls can be popped in the oven for a few minutes to mimic that fresh baked flavor.

Turkey

Source: bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images

Choose a fresh turkey and remember that a good rule of thumb is one and a half pounds of bird per person – or a bit more if you are hoping to have ample leftovers.

Meat thermometer

Source: NorGal / Getty Images

Save the last minute scramble through all the drawers and make sure you’ve got a working meat thermometer. Nobody wants an underdone turkey.

Roasting pan

Source: JMichl / Getty Images

Many people don’t have a roasting pan big enough for a holiday turkey. Invest in one or grab a disposable one, and make sure it’s big enough to fit your bird.

Leftover containers

Source: JodiJacobson / Getty Images

Pick up some reusable containers if you plan on letting guests take some leftovers home.

Turkey baster

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Although some cooks prefer not to baste a turkey, to ensure that the skin stays crisp, others swear that basting helps the meat stay moist throughout the cooking process. If you fall into the latter camp, then be sure you’ve got a turkey baster.

Aluminum foil

Source: KevinDyer / Getty Images

It’s smart to keep foil around, both to keep everything hot before serving, and to cover leftovers after dinner.

Beverages

Source: skynesher / E+ via Getty Images

Whether it’s soft drinks, beer, wine, sparkling cider, or all of the above, your guests will go through a few drinks a piece throughout the night, so have a few cases on hand.