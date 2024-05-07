Towns in Illinois With the Worst Poverty chrisp0 / E+ via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Illinois, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Illinois, 11.8% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Illinois with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 19.4% to 41.2%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $78,433.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.9% jobless rate across Illinois.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 36.7% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Litchfield

Poverty rate: 19.4%

19.4% Median household income: $50,443

$50,443 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%

20.2% Population: 6,937

34. Wood River

Poverty rate: 19.5%

19.5% Median household income: $58,813

$58,813 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%

6.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2%

14.2% Population: 10,313

33. LaSalle

Poverty rate: 19.7%

19.7% Median household income: $49,583

$49,583 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7%

12.7% Population: 9,562

32. Carmi

Poverty rate: 20.0%

20.0% Median household income: $50,116

$50,116 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.9%

1.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8%

11.8% Population: 5,042

31. Kewanee

Poverty rate: 20.0%

20.0% Median household income: $46,305

$46,305 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%

6.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%

14.1% Population: 12,179

30. Chester

Poverty rate: 20.1%

20.1% Median household income: $68,826

$68,826 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Population: 6,941

29. Dolton

Poverty rate: 20.2%

20.2% Median household income: $54,748

$54,748 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.7%

12.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.1%

23.1% Population: 21,283

28. Vandalia

Poverty rate: 20.3%

20.3% Median household income: $37,380

$37,380 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%

10.9% Population: 6,058

27. Pinckneyville

Poverty rate: 20.3%

20.3% Median household income: $36,893

$36,893 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.0%

10.0% Population: 5,104

26. Rantoul

Poverty rate: 20.5%

20.5% Median household income: $46,078

$46,078 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4%

12.4% Population: 12,544

25. Galesburg

Poverty rate: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $42,346

$42,346 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2%

19.2% Population: 29,923

24. Salem

Poverty rate: 20.9%

20.9% Median household income: $55,536

$55,536 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5%

14.5% Population: 7,228

23. Mattoon

Poverty rate: 21.1%

21.1% Median household income: $45,953

$45,953 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%

7.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.9%

18.9% Population: 16,830

22. Calumet City

Poverty rate: 21.3%

21.3% Median household income: $56,727

$56,727 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%

9.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.8%

19.8% Population: 35,708

21. Justice

Poverty rate: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $60,083

$60,083 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.6%

16.6% Population: 12,525

20. North Chicago

Poverty rate: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $52,011

$52,011 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Population: 30,890

19. Rock Falls

Poverty rate: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $48,390

$48,390 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3%

14.3% Population: 8,904

18. Streator

Poverty rate: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $46,615

$46,615 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%

9.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.8%

13.8% Population: 12,279

17. Rock Island

Poverty rate: 22.7%

22.7% Median household income: $55,732

$55,732 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%

7.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%

22.5% Population: 37,264

16. Hazel Crest

Poverty rate: 22.7%

22.7% Median household income: $57,247

$57,247 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.7%

13.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.4%

28.4% Population: 13,737

15. Markham

Poverty rate: 23.2%

23.2% Median household income: $47,955

$47,955 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.0%

14.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.9%

15.9% Population: 11,592

14. Chicago Heights

Poverty rate: 23.3%

23.3% Median household income: $56,755

$56,755 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.8%

13.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6%

19.6% Population: 27,366

13. Centralia

Poverty rate: 23.4%

23.4% Median household income: $46,468

$46,468 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.4%

12.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.2%

18.2% Population: 12,096

12. Harrisburg

Poverty rate: 24.1%

24.1% Median household income: $38,937

$38,937 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.7%

7.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.8%

19.8% Population: 8,380

11. Harvey

Poverty rate: 24.3%

24.3% Median household income: $40,898

$40,898 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.6%

14.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7%

10.7% Population: 20,035

10. Alton

Poverty rate: 24.5%

24.5% Median household income: $49,439

$49,439 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.1%

20.1% Population: 25,642

9. Danville

Poverty rate: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $42,424

$42,424 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%

17.2% Population: 29,100

8. Carlinville

Poverty rate: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $53,583

$53,583 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.9%

0.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.9%

25.9% Population: 5,724

7. Du Quoin

Poverty rate: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income: $48,770

$48,770 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.6%

11.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.4%

9.4% Population: 5,822

6. Sauk Village

Poverty rate: 28.3%

28.3% Median household income: $50,393

$50,393 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 15.9%

15.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.6%

17.6% Population: 9,862

5. Kankakee

Poverty rate: 28.7%

28.7% Median household income: $42,180

$42,180 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%

7.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.1%

13.1% Population: 24,795

4. West Frankfort

Poverty rate: 29.5%

29.5% Median household income: $41,974

$41,974 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.8%

12.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.5%

10.5% Population: 7,168

3. Riverdale

Poverty rate: 31.4%

31.4% Median household income: $41,144

$41,144 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 16.3%

16.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%

16.0% Population: 10,528

2. East St. Louis

Poverty rate: 31.6%

31.6% Median household income: $28,519

$28,519 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.0%

13.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4%

12.4% Population: 18,796

1. Cahokia Heights

Poverty rate: 41.2%

41.2% Median household income: $30,488

$30,488 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.1%

12.1% Population: 17,753

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Cahokia Heights, Illinois 41.2 30,488 11.3 12.1 17,753 2 East St. Louis, Illinois 31.6 28,519 13.0 12.4 18,796 3 Riverdale, Illinois 31.4 41,144 16.3 16.0 10,528 4 West Frankfort, Illinois 29.5 41,974 12.8 10.5 7,168 5 Kankakee, Illinois 28.7 42,180 7.4 13.1 24,795 6 Sauk Village, Illinois 28.3 50,393 15.9 17.6 9,862 7 Du Quoin, Illinois 27.1 48,770 11.6 9.4 5,822 8 Carlinville, Illinois 25.7 53,583 0.9 25.9 5,724 9 Danville, Illinois 25.4 42,424 9.2 17.2 29,100 10 Alton, Illinois 24.5 49,439 6.6 20.1 25,642 11 Harvey, Illinois 24.3 40,898 14.6 10.7 20,035 12 Harrisburg, Illinois 24.1 38,937 7.7 19.8 8,380 13 Centralia, Illinois 23.4 46,468 12.4 18.2 12,096 14 Chicago Heights, Illinois 23.3 56,755 13.8 19.6 27,366 15 Markham, Illinois 23.2 47,955 14.0 15.9 11,592 16 Hazel Crest, Illinois 22.7 57,247 13.7 28.4 13,737 17 Rock Island, Illinois 22.7 55,732 7.3 22.5 37,264 18 Streator, Illinois 22.0 46,615 9.1 13.8 12,279 19 Rock Falls, Illinois 22.0 48,390 4.4 14.3 8,904 20 North Chicago, Illinois 21.9 52,011 5.5 21.2 30,890 21 Justice, Illinois 21.9 60,083 5.0 16.6 12,525 22 Calumet City, Illinois 21.3 56,727 9.1 19.8 35,708 23 Mattoon, Illinois 21.1 45,953 7.9 18.9 16,830 24 Salem, Illinois 20.9 55,536 4.5 14.5 7,228 25 Galesburg, Illinois 20.6 42,346 5.2 19.2 29,923 26 Rantoul, Illinois 20.5 46,078 5.3 12.4 12,544 27 Pinckneyville, Illinois 20.3 36,893 1.8 10.0 5,104 28 Vandalia, Illinois 20.3 37,380 3.1 10.9 6,058 29 Dolton, Illinois 20.2 54,748 12.7 23.1 21,283 30 Chester, Illinois 20.1 68,826 3.7 7.8 6,941 31 Kewanee, Illinois 20.0 46,305 6.9 14.1 12,179 32 Carmi, Illinois 20.0 50,116 1.9 11.8 5,042 33 LaSalle, Illinois 19.7 49,583 5.3 12.7 9,562 34 Wood River, Illinois 19.5 58,813 6.1 14.2 10,313 35 Litchfield, Illinois 19.4 50,443 5.1 20.2 6,937

