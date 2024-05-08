Towns in Michigan With the Worst Poverty DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Michigan, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Michigan, 13.1% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Michigan with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 18.8% to 44.2%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $68,505.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 6.0% jobless rate across Michigan.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 31.1% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

Source: addkm / Shutterstock.com

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Sturgis

Source: davelogan / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 18.8%

18.8% Median household income: $56,337

$56,337 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.9%

14.9% Population: 11,050

34. Escanaba

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 19.0%

19.0% Median household income: $38,457

$38,457 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.3%

19.3% Population: 12,403

33. Cadillac

Poverty rate: 19.7%

19.7% Median household income: $45,123

$45,123 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%

7.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%

18.6% Population: 10,400

32. Lincoln Park

Poverty rate: 19.8%

19.8% Median household income: $55,777

$55,777 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%

6.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1%

11.1% Population: 39,807

31. Harper Woods

Poverty rate: 20.0%

20.0% Median household income: $60,030

$60,030 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.4%

26.4% Population: 15,296

30. Ludington

Source: catnap72 / Getty Images

Poverty rate: 20.2%

20.2% Median household income: $49,503

$49,503 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.2%

27.2% Population: 7,691

29. Sault Ste. Marie

Source: ehrlif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 20.8%

20.8% Median household income: $50,284

$50,284 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%

7.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.9%

25.9% Population: 13,409

28. Alpena

Poverty rate: 20.9%

20.9% Median household income: $43,613

$43,613 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.5%

13.5% Population: 10,200

27. Hillsdale

Source: Cavan Images / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $47,205

$47,205 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.2%

23.2% Population: 8,005

26. New Haven

Source: Arkyan / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $63,424

$63,424 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.0%

22.0% Population: 6,200

25. Coldwater

Source: Stephanie Valentine-Sanchez / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 21.7%

21.7% Median household income: $48,531

$48,531 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2%

12.2% Population: 13,704

24. Niles

Source: Micki Glueckert / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 21.7%

21.7% Median household income: $42,181

$42,181 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.0%

12.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%

17.0% Population: 11,871

23. Alma

Source: This work has been released into the public domain by its author, Chelseyafoster / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $44,375

$44,375 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%

7.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.7%

24.7% Population: 9,436

22. Port Huron

Source: mrclark321 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 22.2%

22.2% Median household income: $47,906

$47,906 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%

9.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.5%

18.5% Population: 28,881

21. Bridgeport

Source: Image Copyright Olivia Burger / Moment Open via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $42,719

$42,719 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1%

11.1% Population: 6,495

20. Muskegon

Source: smontgom65 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 22.9%

22.9% Median household income: $40,900

$40,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.4%

14.4% Population: 38,286

19. Adrian

Source: Dwight Burdette / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.4%

23.4% Median household income: $40,797

$40,797 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.3%

20.3% Population: 20,607

18. Lapeer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $50,510

$50,510 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3%

14.3% Population: 9,034

17. Jackson

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $41,988

$41,988 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.8%

10.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%

15.3% Population: 31,420

16. Bay City

Source: ShriramPatki / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 24.8%

24.8% Median household income: $45,026

$45,026 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Population: 32,664

15. Buena Vista

Source: DougLemke / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $39,373

$39,373 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.9%

13.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.3%

7.3% Population: 6,013

14. Ecorse

Poverty rate: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $45,473

$45,473 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.1%

7.1% Population: 9,292

13. Houghton Lake

Source: nameinfame / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income: $44,432

$44,432 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3%

14.3% Population: 5,601

12. Springfield

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 26.2%

26.2% Median household income: $40,091

$40,091 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.6%

5.6% Population: 5,268

11. Fair Plain

Source: Arkyan / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $50,170

$50,170 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 20.5%

20.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.6%

22.6% Population: 6,882

10. Beecher

Poverty rate: 32.5%

32.5% Median household income: $35,618

$35,618 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 22.4%

22.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 9,085

9. Dowagiac

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 32.8%

32.8% Median household income: $41,864

$41,864 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%

11.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.1%

15.1% Population: 5,680

8. Melvindale

Source: TennesseePhotographer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 33.2%

33.2% Median household income: $38,918

$38,918 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%

11.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0%

13.0% Population: 12,639

7. Saginaw

Poverty rate: 34.5%

34.5% Median household income: $35,521

$35,521 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%

12.8% Population: 44,316

6. Inkster

Poverty rate: 35.1%

35.1% Median household income: $38,381

$38,381 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.1%

12.1% Population: 25,839

5. Muskegon Heights

Source: rossograph / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 36.5%

36.5% Median household income: $35,216

$35,216 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 20.5%

20.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.9%

8.9% Population: 9,954

4. Highland Park

Source: searagen / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 37.6%

37.6% Median household income: $30,341

$30,341 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.2%

18.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2%

16.2% Population: 9,032

3. Hamtramck

Poverty rate: 37.7%

37.7% Median household income: $39,648

$39,648 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.1%

18.1% Population: 27,842

2. River Rouge

Source: JerryB7 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 43.8%

43.8% Median household income: $26,343

$26,343 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.9%

12.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%

8.1% Population: 7,200

1. Benton Harbor

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 44.2%

44.2% Median household income: $26,592

$26,592 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 20.2%

20.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.4%

8.4% Population: 9,101

