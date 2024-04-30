The 30 Most Sparse Countries On Earth Today valio84sl / iStock via Getty Images

Land on Earth is an inherently finite resource — but demand for it is always increasing. There are 50.1 million square miles of land area worldwide, and only some of it is habitable. Meanwhile, according to the World Bank, there are nearly 8 billion people on the planet, up from just 3 billion in 1960. Over the same period, global population density climbed from 74 people per square mile to 159.

Demand for land will likely only continue to grow in the foreseeable future. For any geography to maintain its population size, the average fertility rate should be around 2.1 children per woman. Currently, however, women are having an average of 2.3 children in their lifetime, meaning population growth and a more crowded world are virtual certainties in the coming years. (Here is a look at the countries with the highest birth rates.)

Of course, the global population is not spread evenly across the world’s 195 countries. And due to variations in geographic area and population size at the country level, some parts of the world are far less densely populated than others.

Using 2022 data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the world’s 30 most sparsely populated countries. Supplemental data on population distribution, gross domestic product, and total fertility rates — or the average number of children women have in their lifetime — are also from the World Bank and are for the latest available year.

The countries on this list range in population density, from about 50 people per square mile, to fewer than 10. Not surprisingly, some of these countries are among the largest in the world by land area, like Australia, Canada, and Russia.

Despite spanning hundreds of thousands, or even millions of square miles, many of these countries are still home to large, densely populated cities. In all but six of the 30 countries on this list, over half of the population resides in an urban area. (Here is a look at the most densely populated countries in the world.)

In many of these places, high urbanization rates are partially attributable to vast expanses of land area that are either uninhabitable or undesirable. In both Canada and Russia, for example, large swathes of territory are subject to especially long and harsh winters. In other countries on this list, like Australia, Libya, Mali, and Mauritania, much of the landscape is claimed by desert.

Why It Matters

Source: vjanez / Getty Images

Population density can have a number of implications for governments, economies, and environments. Overpopulation and sprawl can put a strain on natural resources, negatively impact biodiversity, and create infrastructure challenges. In less densely populated areas, fewer people can mean a smaller tax base and limited incentive for business development. Residents can also struggle with access to essential services.

30. Uruguay

Source: Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 51 people per sq. mile

51 people per sq. mile Total population: 3,422,794 (130th most of 195 countries)

3,422,794 (130th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 67,576 sq. miles (89th largest of 195 countries)

67,576 sq. miles (89th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 95.7% urban; 4.3% rural

95.7% urban; 4.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $71.2 billion ($20,795 per capita)

$71.2 billion ($20,795 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

29. New Zealand

Source: Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 50 people per sq. mile

50 people per sq. mile Total population: 5,124,100 (122nd most of 195 countries)

5,124,100 (122nd most of 195 countries) Total land area: 101,665 sq. miles (74th largest of 195 countries)

101,665 sq. miles (74th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 86.9% urban; 13.1% rural

86.9% urban; 13.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $248.1 billion ($48,419 per capita)

$248.1 billion ($48,419 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

28. Algeria

Source: Habib_Boucetta / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 49 people per sq. mile

49 people per sq. mile Total population: 44,903,225 (34th most of 195 countries)

44,903,225 (34th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 919,595 sq. miles (10th largest of 195 countries)

919,595 sq. miles (10th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 74.8% urban; 25.2% rural

74.8% urban; 25.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $195.0 billion ($4,343 per capita)

$195.0 billion ($4,343 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.9 children per woman over lifetime

27. Mali

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population density in 2022: 48 people per sq. mile

48 people per sq. mile Total population: 22,593,590 (58th most of 195 countries)

22,593,590 (58th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 471,118 sq. miles (23rd largest of 195 countries)

471,118 sq. miles (23rd largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 45.4% urban; 54.6% rural

45.4% urban; 54.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $18.8 billion ($833 per capita)

$18.8 billion ($833 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.0 children per woman over lifetime

26. Finland

Source: wmaster890 / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 47 people per sq. mile

47 people per sq. mile Total population: 5,556,106 (115th most of 195 countries)

5,556,106 (115th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 117,355 sq. miles (70th largest of 195 countries)

117,355 sq. miles (70th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 85.7% urban; 14.3% rural

85.7% urban; 14.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $282.6 billion ($50,872 per capita)

$282.6 billion ($50,872 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

25. Belize

Source: Oli Eva / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 46 people per sq. mile

46 people per sq. mile Total population: 405,272 (171st most of 195 countries)

405,272 (171st most of 195 countries) Total land area: 8,807 sq. miles (147th largest of 195 countries)

8,807 sq. miles (147th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 46.4% urban; 53.6% rural

46.4% urban; 53.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.8 billion ($6,984 per capita)

$2.8 billion ($6,984 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

24. Congo, Rep.

Source: Claudine Silaho Weber-Hilty / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 45 people per sq. mile

45 people per sq. mile Total population: 5,970,424 (111th most of 195 countries)

5,970,424 (111th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 131,854 sq. miles (64th largest of 195 countries)

131,854 sq. miles (64th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 68.7% urban; 31.3% rural

68.7% urban; 31.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $15.8 billion ($2,649 per capita)

$15.8 billion ($2,649 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.2 children per woman over lifetime

23. South Sudan

Source: Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 45 people per sq. mile

45 people per sq. mile Total population: 10,913,164 (85th most of 195 countries)

10,913,164 (85th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 243,990 sq. miles (41st largest of 195 countries)

243,990 sq. miles (41st largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 20.8% urban; 79.2% rural

20.8% urban; 79.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2015: $12.0 billion ($1,072 per capita)

$12.0 billion ($1,072 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.5 children per woman over lifetime

22. Paraguay

Source: Jan-Schneckenhaus / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 44 people per sq. mile

44 people per sq. mile Total population: 6,780,744 (106th most of 195 countries)

6,780,744 (106th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 153,398 sq. miles (59th largest of 195 countries)

153,398 sq. miles (59th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 62.8% urban; 37.2% rural

62.8% urban; 37.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $41.7 billion ($6,153 per capita)

$41.7 billion ($6,153 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.5 children per woman over lifetime

21. Saudi Arabia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population density in 2022: 44 people per sq. mile

44 people per sq. mile Total population: 36,408,820 (41st most of 195 countries)

36,408,820 (41st most of 195 countries) Total land area: 830,000 sq. miles (12th largest of 195 countries)

830,000 sq. miles (12th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 84.7% urban; 15.3% rural

84.7% urban; 15.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.1 trillion ($30,448 per capita)

$1.1 trillion ($30,448 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.4 children per woman over lifetime

20. Argentina

Source: diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 44 people per sq. mile

44 people per sq. mile Total population: 46,234,830 (33rd most of 195 countries)

46,234,830 (33rd most of 195 countries) Total land area: 1,056,642 sq. miles (8th largest of 195 countries)

1,056,642 sq. miles (8th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 92.3% urban; 7.7% rural

92.3% urban; 7.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $631.1 billion ($13,651 per capita)

$631.1 billion ($13,651 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.9 children per woman over lifetime

19. Norway

Population density in 2022: 39 people per sq. mile

39 people per sq. mile Total population: 5,457,127 (117th most of 195 countries)

5,457,127 (117th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 140,645 sq. miles (62nd largest of 195 countries)

140,645 sq. miles (62nd largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 83.7% urban; 16.3% rural

83.7% urban; 16.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $593.3 billion ($108,729 per capita)

$593.3 billion ($108,729 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

18. Oman

Source: Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 38 people per sq. mile

38 people per sq. mile Total population: 4,576,298 (124th most of 195 countries)

4,576,298 (124th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 119,499 sq. miles (68th largest of 195 countries)

119,499 sq. miles (68th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 87.8% urban; 12.3% rural

87.8% urban; 12.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $114.7 billion ($25,057 per capita)

$114.7 billion ($25,057 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.6 children per woman over lifetime

17. Chad

Source: HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 36 people per sq. mile

36 people per sq. mile Total population: 17,723,315 (67th most of 195 countries)

17,723,315 (67th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 486,180 sq. miles (21st largest of 195 countries)

486,180 sq. miles (21st largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 24.1% urban; 75.9% rural

24.1% urban; 75.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $12.7 billion ($717 per capita)

$12.7 billion ($717 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.3 children per woman over lifetime

16. Turkmenistan

Source: EdoTealdi / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 35 people per sq. mile

35 people per sq. mile Total population: 6,430,770 (109th most of 195 countries)

6,430,770 (109th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 181,441 sq. miles (53rd largest of 195 countries)

181,441 sq. miles (53rd largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 53.5% urban; 46.5% rural

53.5% urban; 46.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $56.5 billion ($8,793 per capita)

$56.5 billion ($8,793 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.7 children per woman over lifetime

15. Bolivia

Source: diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 29 people per sq. mile

29 people per sq. mile Total population: 12,224,110 (79th most of 195 countries)

12,224,110 (79th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 418,264 sq. miles (27th largest of 195 countries)

418,264 sq. miles (27th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 70.8% urban; 29.2% rural

70.8% urban; 29.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $44.0 billion ($3,600 per capita)

$44.0 billion ($3,600 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.6 children per woman over lifetime

14. Gabon

Source: cribea / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 24 people per sq. mile

24 people per sq. mile Total population: 2,388,992 (142nd most of 195 countries)

2,388,992 (142nd most of 195 countries) Total land area: 99,487 sq. miles (75th largest of 195 countries)

99,487 sq. miles (75th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 90.7% urban; 9.3% rural

90.7% urban; 9.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $21.1 billion ($8,820 per capita)

$21.1 billion ($8,820 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.5 children per woman over lifetime

13. Central African Republic

Source: Anne Czichos / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 23 people per sq. mile

23 people per sq. mile Total population: 5,579,144 (114th most of 195 countries)

5,579,144 (114th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 240,534 sq. miles (43rd largest of 195 countries)

240,534 sq. miles (43rd largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 43.1% urban; 56.9% rural

43.1% urban; 56.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.4 billion ($427 per capita)

$2.4 billion ($427 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.0 children per woman over lifetime

12. Russia

Source: Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 23 people per sq. mile

23 people per sq. mile Total population: 144,236,933 (9th most of 195 countries)

144,236,933 (9th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 6,323,145 sq. miles (the largest of 195 countries)

6,323,145 sq. miles (the largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 75.1% urban; 24.9% rural

75.1% urban; 24.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.2 trillion ($15,271 per capita)

$2.2 trillion ($15,271 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

11. Kazakhstan

Source: Aureliy / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 19 people per sq. mile

19 people per sq. mile Total population: 19,621,972 (63rd most of 195 countries)

19,621,972 (63rd most of 195 countries) Total land area: 1,042,360 sq. miles (9th largest of 195 countries)

1,042,360 sq. miles (9th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 58.0% urban; 42.0% rural

58.0% urban; 42.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $225.5 billion ($11,492 per capita)

$225.5 billion ($11,492 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.3 children per woman over lifetime

10. Botswana

Source: poco_bw / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 12 people per sq. mile

12 people per sq. mile Total population: 2,630,296 (139th most of 195 countries)

2,630,296 (139th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 218,816 sq. miles (47th largest of 195 countries)

218,816 sq. miles (47th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 72.2% urban; 27.8% rural

72.2% urban; 27.8% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $20.4 billion ($7,739 per capita)

$20.4 billion ($7,739 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.8 children per woman over lifetime

9. Mauritania

Source: Alphorom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 12 people per sq. mile

12 people per sq. mile Total population: 4,736,139 (123rd most of 195 countries)

4,736,139 (123rd most of 195 countries) Total land area: 397,955 sq. miles (28th largest of 195 countries)

397,955 sq. miles (28th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 56.9% urban; 43.1% rural

56.9% urban; 43.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $9.8 billion ($2,065 per capita)

$9.8 billion ($2,065 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.4 children per woman over lifetime

8. Canada

Source: daoleduc / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 11 people per sq. mile

11 people per sq. mile Total population: 38,929,902 (37th most of 195 countries)

38,929,902 (37th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 3,393,336 sq. miles (4th largest of 195 countries)

3,393,336 sq. miles (4th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 81.8% urban; 18.2% rural

81.8% urban; 18.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.2 trillion ($55,522 per capita)

$2.2 trillion ($55,522 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

7. Guyana

Population density in 2022: 11 people per sq. mile

11 people per sq. mile Total population: 808,726 (160th most of 195 countries)

808,726 (160th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 76,004 sq. miles (84th largest of 195 countries)

76,004 sq. miles (84th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 27.0% urban; 73.0% rural

27.0% urban; 73.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $14.7 billion ($18,199 per capita)

$14.7 billion ($18,199 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.4 children per woman over lifetime

6. Suriname

Source: mathess / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 10 people per sq. mile

10 people per sq. mile Total population: 618,040 (164th most of 195 countries)

618,040 (164th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 60,232 sq. miles (90th largest of 195 countries)

60,232 sq. miles (90th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 66.3% urban; 33.7% rural

66.3% urban; 33.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $3.6 billion ($5,859 per capita)

$3.6 billion ($5,859 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.3 children per woman over lifetime

5. Libya

Source: batuhanozdel / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 10 people per sq. mile

10 people per sq. mile Total population: 6,812,341 (105th most of 195 countries)

6,812,341 (105th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 679,362 sq. miles (16th largest of 195 countries)

679,362 sq. miles (16th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 81.3% urban; 18.7% rural

81.3% urban; 18.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $45.8 billion ($6,716 per capita)

$45.8 billion ($6,716 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.5 children per woman over lifetime

4. Iceland

Population density in 2022: 10 people per sq. mile

10 people per sq. mile Total population: 382,003 (172nd most of 195 countries)

382,003 (172nd most of 195 countries) Total land area: 38,931 sq. miles (104th largest of 195 countries)

38,931 sq. miles (104th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 94.0% urban; 6.0% rural

94.0% urban; 6.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $28.1 billion ($73,467 per capita)

$28.1 billion ($73,467 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

3. Australia

Source: Edward Haylan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 9 people per sq. mile

9 people per sq. mile Total population: 26,005,540 (56th most of 195 countries)

26,005,540 (56th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 2,969,906 sq. miles (6th largest of 195 countries)

2,969,906 sq. miles (6th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 86.5% urban; 13.5% rural

86.5% urban; 13.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.7 trillion ($65,100 per capita)

$1.7 trillion ($65,100 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

2. Namibia

Population density in 2022: 8 people per sq. mile

8 people per sq. mile Total population: 2,567,012 (140th most of 195 countries)

2,567,012 (140th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 317,874 sq. miles (33rd largest of 195 countries)

317,874 sq. miles (33rd largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 54.0% urban; 46.0% rural

54.0% urban; 46.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $12.9 billion ($5,031 per capita)

$12.9 billion ($5,031 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.3 children per woman over lifetime

1. Mongolia

Source: Li Xiang / iStock via Getty Images

Population density in 2022: 6 people per sq. mile

6 people per sq. mile Total population: 3,398,366 (131st most of 195 countries)

3,398,366 (131st most of 195 countries) Total land area: 601,357 sq. miles (18th largest of 195 countries)

601,357 sq. miles (18th largest of 195 countries) Population by community type: 68.9% urban; 31.1% rural

68.9% urban; 31.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $17.1 billion ($5,046 per capita)

$17.1 billion ($5,046 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.8 children per woman over lifetime

