38 Places in the US Every American Should Visit

Every traveler has a bucket list of places to see in this life. Beyond these shores, it might be Stratford-on-Avon in England for those with a literary bent; Normandy for those honoring the sacrifice of American soldiers who came ashore in northern France to liberate Europe from the Nazis and never came home; or the Coliseum in Rome for civil engineers marveling at ancient Roman ingenuity.

There are plenty of places here in the United States. that are well worth visiting, too, of course – many of them unique in the world.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of places in the U.S. every American should visit. These places of interest run the gamut from national parks to museums to sites where Americans can reflect on the ongoing struggle for freedom and liberty. We assembled our list from sources such as the National Park Service, Britannica, Battlefields.org, the Washington DC, PBS, and the official travel sites for various states. This is by no means a comprehensive list – rather a catalog of some of the destinations we consider to be uniquely American.

You’d expect to see places such as Ellis Island, Gettysburg, the Grand Canyon, and the Statue of Liberty on such a list. But it’s so worth checking out destinations like Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, the world’s biggest cave system; the Doo-Wop architecture of the Wildwoods Shore Resort Historic District in New Jersey; and the mesmerizing accomplishment of the Ford Rouge River car assembly line in Michigan, founded by Henry Ford. (Check these classic images of motels with a vintage vibe.)

It will be cheaper for Americans to be on the road again to visit these places this summer. The average U.S. gas price was $3.56 as of June 15, almost $1.50 less than $5.03 recorded on June 16, 2022, according to the fuel-saving website GasBuddy – whose 2023 Summer Travel Survey reports that 64% of Americans are planning to take a summer road trip this year, up from 58% in 2022. (To keep you company, consider America’s favorite road trip songs.)