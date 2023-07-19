What Can Happen to Your Body When It’s Really Hot

An extreme heat wave grips much of the nation, and the world, this summer. Cities across the Southwest and the western parts of the U.S. have recorded temperatures this month that shatter previous heat records, with some areas seeing thermometers top 120°F.

Temperatures this high can put excessive strain on the human body. To compile a list of things that can happen to your body when it’s really hot, 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of online health-related sources, including those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

Young and healthy individuals can effectively regulate their body temperature at a maximum of 87°F when the humidity is at 100%, according to a study conducted in 2022 by researchers at Penn State University.

The body normally cools itself by circulating blood to the skin and releasing sweat, which evaporates to help bring down body temperature. But in extreme heat, these systems can become overwhelmed, causing multiple heat-related illnesses, some of which can even be life-threatening. (Read about 11 things you should never do when it’s hot outside.)

Click here to read about what can happen to your body when it’s really hot

Excessive heat poses the greatest risk to vulnerable groups like the elderly, the very young, and those with chronic medical conditions. Staying properly hydrated and limiting time outdoors during peak heat are crucial to protect the body from stress and impairment when temperatures soar. (These are 13 warning signs of dehydration you should not ignore.)