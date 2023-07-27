Movies So Important They Are Studied in College

Occasionally, a film is so striking or poignant that it becomes the topic of study for students across the country. Films, at their best, can be cultural objects used to reflect on society and human relations. Many have been immortalized in the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry, which catalogs those films that it has deemed to be of cultural, historic, or aesthetic importance. (These are the 55 best movies ever made.)

To determine the most influential movies of the 21st century so far, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on syllabus citation counts from the non-profit Open Syllabus, an open-source project tallying the number of times a movie, book, or other media has been assigned across a corpus of millions of college syllabi. Movies released in 2001 or later were ranked based on the number of times they appear as assigned films on university syllabi, considering the movies that have been assigned the most to be the most influential. Documentary films were not considered. Supplemental data on IMDb user reviews and Rotten Tomatoes audience and Tomatometer rankings are current as of July 2023. Only movies with at least 2,000 IMDb user ratings were included. Director information is from IMDb.

Many of these films are indie masterpieces that look at the daily and family lives of marginalized people, including “Moonlight,” which follows a gay Black boy from his tumultuous childhood to an isolated adulthood, and “Fish Tank,” a British film about a teenager living in public housing who can’t keep herself out of trouble.

Several films that university students may study for their superb production design made the list, including “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Moulin Rouge!,” and “Hugo.” Science fiction films that are studied for their ability to project where humanity could be headed include “Arrival,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” and “Minority Report.” (These are the best R-rated sci-fi movies of all time.)